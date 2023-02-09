ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ChatGPT rival Bard’s blunder during debut costs Google $100 billion

By Deena Theresa
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
Google's AI chatbot Bard made a mistake during its debut.

The highly awaited Google AI chatbot Bard made an error during its public debut on Wednesday, causing its parent company, Alphabet losing more than $US100 billion in market value.

Alphabet shares slid as much as nine percent during regular trading and were flat after hours. Meanwhile, Microsoft shares rose about three percent before paring gains and were also flat in post-market trading, Reuters reported.

Describing the chatbot as a "launchpad for curiosity and [that] can help simplify complex topics," the tech giant had posted a short promotional video of Bard via Twitter, hours before a presentation in Paris. The Google event that failed to impress investors can also be considered responsible for the stocks to plummet by 7.7 percent.

Bard falls behind during debut

Reuters was the first to notice the error in Google's advertisement about which satellite took pictures of a planet outside Earth's solar system.

In the advertisement, Bard is given the prompt: "What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) can I tell my 9-year-old about?" In response, Bard produces three answers, including one suggesting the JWST was used to take the first pictures of a planet outside the Earth's solar system or exoplanets. However, NASA confirmed that the first pictures of exoplanets were taken by the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (VLT) in 2004.

"This highlights the importance of a rigorous testing process, something that we're kicking off this week with our Trusted Tester program," a Google spokesperson said. "We'll combine external feedback with our own internal testing to make sure Bard's responses meet a high bar for quality, safety, and groundedness in real-world information."

