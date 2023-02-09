ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

US shoots down another aerial object over Lake Huron

The military has shot down another aerial object on Sunday, marking the third day in a row the U.S. has taken down an unidentified aircraft over North American airspace, several news outlets and lawmakers said on Sunday. Two U.S. officials and a congressional sourced briefed on the matter told NBC News that the U.S. military…

