Julianna Coleman
3d ago
How you gonna sell Native American items but be out here mocking native Americans..I hope you lose your business
pnwcook
2d ago
Hopefully they post this on social media and no one goes to his store anymore.
Scottsdale gallery owner got it wrong in racist rant. Arizona's not 'MAGA country'
Live from Old Town Scottsdale: The owner of a business that for generations has profited from the sale of Native American art and jewelry emerges from his gallery to mock Native American dancers. Gilbert Ortega Jr. swore at the dancers, mimicked their movements and yelled profane insults at them on Tuesday as they...
Native dancers want Arizona gallery owner held on hate crime
PHOENIX (AP) — Native American dancers who were the target of a suburban Phoenix gallery owner’s racist rant as they were being filmed for Super Bowl week are pushing for hate crime charges. Gilbert Ortega Jr., the owner of Gilbert Ortega Native American Galleries, has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct regarding the incident, Scottsdale police said. Cody Blackbird, a dancer and flutist who filmed the man’s tirade, said his group doesn’t feel safe, and that the confrontation has ruined what should have been a celebratory week. “Us performers are now going in different entrances and parking in different places. This man is known,” Blackbird said. “There’s a 10-year-old girl who was there. She’s forever imprinted with ‘This is what happened when the Super Bowl came to town.’”
Scottsdale art gallery owner faces charges after racist tirade against Native performers
Scottsdale police have charged the owner of a well-known Native art gallery and shop with three counts of disorderly conduct after he accosted Indigenous performers recording a Super Bowl segment for ESPN in front of his business in Old Town Scottsdale. Gilbert Ortega Jr. faces three misdemeanor counts after the incident in...
