Saturday basketball results include MH freshman girls winning district title
The Mountain Home freshman girls’ basketball program won the Northeast Arkansas District Tournament for the second consecutive season. The Junior Lady Bombers took the title game with a 44-41 win at Marion. Laken Anderson led Mountain Home with 12 points, and Jayla Yonkers added 11. Yellville-Summit ended up getting...
MH girls’ wrestling team finishes 2nd in regional tourney
In the first season of the Arkansas Activities Association holding regional tournaments for high school wrestling, Mountain Home’s girls were able to take home a trophy and send 10 of their 13 competitors on to the state tournament. The Lady Bombers finished second in the Class 5A North Regional Tournament.
Ten-10 J.V. team wins state title, varsity team finishes 2nd
The Mountain Home Ten-10 boys’ basketball teams wrapped up the Arkansas Homeschool State Tournament Saturday with one team winning the top prize. The junior varsity division was won by the Titans as they defeated Little Rock 59-45 in the title game. Ten-10 was led by Gabe Spray with 19 points, Kaden Allen scored 16, and Dawson Bingham chipped in 13.
Thursday basketball results include MH freshman girls advancing to district final
The Mountain Home freshman girls’ basketball program is one win away from repeating as champions of the Northeast Arkansas District Tournament. The Junior Lady Bombers defeated West Memphis West in the semifinals 44-24 on Thursday. Jayla Yonkers led Mountain Home with 10 points. The Junior Lady Bombers will play for the district title Saturday at Marion.
MH girls to wrestle in regional tournament
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team will be in postseason action on Saturday. The Lady Bombers will be in Searcy to compete in the 5A-North Regional Tournament. Action begins at 10.
MHHS splits basketball games at Van Buren
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had mixed results as they traveled to Van Buren on Friday. The Lady Bombers began the night by topping the Lady Pointers 44-39. Mountain Home jumped out early on Van Buren as they led 16-4 after the first quarter. The two teams played fairly even for the next two periods. Then in the final quarter, the Lady Pointers cut the margin to three, but they would get no closer as Mountain Home never trailed in the game.
Top Flight Basketball Academy to host jamboree Saturday
Several youth from in and out of the area will be gathering in Mountain Home this weekend for a special event. The Top Flight Basketball Academy will be hosting a jamboree on Saturday for boys and girls in third through sixth grades. Kids from Top Flight will be joined by...
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS at Van Buren
High school basketball dominates the local Friday schedule as both of Mountain Home’s teams will be back on the road. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be near the Arkansas/Oklahoma line for an outing with Van Buren. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 14-11 on the season and 5-4 in...
Nancy Jo Morris, 99, Lakeview (Kirby)
Nancy Jo Morris of Lakeview, Arkansas, took her last ride in her two-seater Ford Thunderbird on January 29, 2023, in Lakeview, Arkansas at the age of 99. She was born August 22, 1923, in Hinton, West Virginia, the daughter of Charles and Vera Lilly Young. After graduating from Clifton Forge RR Hospital School of Nursing she became a Nurse Cadet and was assigned to Camp Lee, VA to provide care for the German prisoners of war and then Huntington, West Virginia C&O RR Hospital where she met the love of her life Gilmer Staten Morris, JR. They were married May 31, 1946 in Huntington, West Virginia. They moved to Peru, Indiana where she finished her nursing career at Dukes Memorial Hospital and Grissom AFB. Over the years Nancy drove a new Ford Thunderbird every three years from 1959-1997.
Chester Kowalski, 83, Norfork (Roller)
Mr. Chester Kowalski III, 83, of Norfork, Arkansas passed away Thursday, February 09, 2023, in Mountain Home. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to Dr. Chester and Harriet (Marten) Kowalski II. He was married to Patricia (Connolly) Kowalski for 62 years. He was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, a United States Army veteran, retiree of Stiffel Lamp Co., Commodore of the Norfork Boat Club, and a 22-year cancer survivor. He loved sailing (especially with his wife), boating, fishing, camping, and dancing. He was also a member of the Taft High School gang “the Goombas” which was the inspiration for the musical and movie “Grease”.
Michelle Ann Crawford, 49, Salem (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 49-year-old Michelle Ann Crawford of Salem are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Michelle Crawford died Saturday in Salem.
Northark to introduce 3 new degrees in fall semester
Northark HVAC-R students are shown installing a unit on a tiny home. These workers are in high demand. Students receive EPA Certification and can complete a technical certificate program in three semesters. (Photo courtesy of North Arkansas College) An area community college is slated to offer three new degrees for...
Howell County man suffers minor injuries in accident Wednesday afternoon
A Howell County man suffered minor injuries in an accident Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Justin Hawkins of West Plains failed to yield to 67-year-old Gary Williams who was driving a tractor westbound on U.S. Highway 160, five miles west of Caulfield. Williams was transported...
Terri Delaney, 59, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 59-year-old Terri Delaney of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Terri Delaney died Friday in Mountain Home.
More prison time for Comstock
A number of criminal cases have been opened on J.D. Comstock in four Arkansas Counties since 2016. He pled guilty to the charges in his most recent case during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Comstock was sentenced to six years in prison. According to probable cause affidavits...
Margaret A. Galliart, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Margaret A. Galliart of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Margaret A. Galliart died Friday at Care Manor Nursing Home.
Dora man seriously injured in single vehicle accident Wednesday
A Dora man was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday night in Ozark County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gregory Hambleton was traveling eastbound on Missouri Highway CC, five miles east of Dora, when he struck a deer, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Yellville woman killed after vehicle collides with another, catches fire
A Yellville woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday evening in Baxter County when her vehicle collided with another and later caught fire. Twenty-seven-year-old Tapanga Maxwell was pronounced dead, and two other males, 39-year-old Jason Boisclair of Gassville and 45-year-old Branden Phillips of Lincoln, were both injured. According to...
Fred Berry Crooked Creek Nature Center to offer Valentine’s Day-themed class
Various classes are offered on a regular basis at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Fred Berry Crooked Creek Nature Center near Yellville. Facility manager Heather Pittman was a recent guest of the Talk of the Town on KTLO-FM, and she says one of the classes offered this week has a Valentine’s Day theme.
Investigation into death of Thayer teen started
Investigators are looking into the death of a 14-year-old boy from Thayer. According to the Thayer Police Department’s Facebook page, Thursday evening, officers responded to a report of a possible juvenile death at a residence located in the area of North 3rd Street in Thayer. Upon arrival to the...
