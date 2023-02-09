Read full article on original website
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick cover Miley Cyrus' song 'Flowers'
Miley Cyrus gave her seal of approval to Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's cover of her hit song "Flowers."
BBC
A secret room that saved this girl's life
A major work by Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky could fetch a record price at auction in London in a few weeks. But behind the sale is one family's story of tragedy and heroism, all laid out in an unpublished memoir, writes Stephen Smith. It begins with a little girl, seven...
Chris Stapleton's Wife Morgane Is His Partner in Life and Music
If anyone knows how to write a love song, it's country superstar Chris Stapleton — and we can guarantee that his wife, Morgane, is his inspiration. Chris has been married to Morgane Stapleton, who is also an accomplished songwriter, since 2007, and the couple has five children together. Article...
The Daily South
Matthew McConaughey Announces First Children’s Book, Says It Came To Him “As A Ditty In A Dream”
Matthew McConaughey is one busy guy. In addition to his role as UT’s Minister of Culture and his rumored involvement in a new Yellowstone spinoff, the father-of-three recently found time to write a children’s book. According to a People exclusive, McConaughey penned his debut children's picture book, Just...
NME
Paramore’s Hayley Williams says people look back on ’00s emo “with rose-tinted glasses”
Frontwoman Hayley Williams has said that people look back on the ’00s emo era “with rose tinted glasses”. The Tennessee trio sat down with NME for this week’s Big Read cover interview to mark the release of their long-awaited sixth studio album, ‘This Is Why’, which came out today (February 10).
Ty Herndon is Engaged to Boyfriend Alex: 'So Much Love and Light'
Country singer-songwriter Ty Herndon surprised fans on Thursday (Feb. 9) by praising God for his engagement to a partner named Alex. Per the "What Mattered Most" hit-maker's Instagram post, the couple met six months ago. It was the first time Herndon has gone public about the relationship. "It was important...
Steven Spielberg, S.S. Rajamouli Talk ‘RRR,’ ‘The Fabelmans’: Watch Video (EXCLUSIVE)
It’s safe to say Steven Spielberg is an “RRR” fan. In a conversation with director S.S. Rajamouli, the “Fabelmans” helmer praised the Indian blockbuster as “eye candy” and promised to return to India — where he last filmed in 1976 — for one of his next projects. After a brief encounter at a cocktail party in Los Angeles in January, Spielberg and Rajamouli caught up over a Zoom call on Thursday. The conversation was facilitated by Reliance Entertainment, a long-term partner of Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, which co-produced and released “The Fabelmans” theatrically in India on Feb. 10. After pleasantries were exchanged, the...
Hugh Hudson Dies: Oscar-Nominated ‘Chariots Of Fire’ Director Was 86
Hugh Hudson, whose first feature directing effort Chariots of Fire won four Academy Awards including Best Picture, has died, according to a statement from his family obtained by the BBC. He was 86. Hudson began his career making documentaries and television commercials, which he continued to do even after his big-screen breakthrough with Chariots of Fire. He worked alongside Alan Parker, Ridley Scott and Tony Scott for Ridley Scott Associates (RSA). His first filmmaking job was as a second-unit director on Parker’s Midnight Express. Vincent Canby wrote of Hudson’s Oscar-winning debut in 1981: “It’s to the credit of both Mr. Hudson...
NME
Tove Lo shares new single ‘Borderline’ co-written by Dua Lipa
Tove Lo has dropped a new song, ‘Borderline’, which was co-written by Dua Lipa. The upbeat track is the first new music from the Swedish singer since her recent album ‘Dirt Femme’, which arrived in October. Per a press release, Lo said: “’Borderline’ is a song...
NME
Watch Depeche Mode perform new single ‘Ghosts Again’ live for the first time
Depeche Mode have performed new single ‘Ghosts Again’ live for the first time – check out the moment below. Earlier this week, Depeche Mode returned with the dramatic new single and announced details of their long-awaited new album ‘Memento Mori’. The song had its first...
NME
Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has a new solo song in ‘Scream VI’
Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda has confirmed that he has a brand new song in the upcoming Scream VI movie. Shinoda shared the news in an interview with KROQ, where he was largely discussing the upcoming celebrations for the 20th anniversary of Linkin Park’s landmark second album ‘Meteora’. The new song will be Shinoda’s first new solo material since the standalone single ‘Happy Endings’, which was released in 2021.
NME
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Moby
What was the name of the supergroup you almost formed with Pantera and Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee?. “I’ve been sober for a while now, but this was a late-night, alcohol-fuelled idea between Pantera’s guitarist Dimebag Darrell, drummer Vinnie Paul, Tommy Lee and I. I regret not starting this chaotic metal band with them, which would have sounded like a cross between Pantera and my old punk group Flipper.”
NME
Paramore – ‘This Is Why’ review: the triumphant sound of a band reborn
Hear that? It’s the sound of a pandemic hangover. ‘This Is Why’, the dark and syncopated title track of the sixth album from Paramore, conveys a feeling of swirling paranoia, akin to hearing voices in one’s head. As a marimba rattles along, hiccuping drums consistently spiral into unforeseen new directions, while lead vocalist Hayley Williams adopts a gentle vocal twang which curls around the lyrics. “This is why / I don’t leave the house / You say the coast is clear / But you won’t catch me out,” she repeats, sounding detached from the wild noises unfurling in the background. By speaking in a cryptic language, it’s as though, for Williams, dwelling in the tension is almost as scary as the real thing.
NME
Paramore: “I hope no young female experiences the shit that I did”
Sixth album ‘This Is Why’, but when NME speaks to the trio, you wouldn’t know it. Sat cross-legged in front of a fireplace in their makeshift home in Los Angeles, they cut relaxed figures: drummer Zac Farro is slouching back in his seat, guitarist Taylor York is cross-legged with both his feet up in his chair, and frontwoman Hayley Williams is sat on the ground wearing glasses.
NME
Soundtrack Of My Life: Pedro Pascal
This article was previously published in a September 2017 issue of NME. “I think I heard it on the radio, and at four years old I was singing along: ‘You can ring my bell…’ My parents were Chilean immigrants and they were super into music.”. The first...
NME
Electronic pioneer Rustie hints at return to music
Electronic pioneer Rustie (aka Russell Whyte) has hinted at a return to music after confirming a show in London and relaunching his social media. The Glaswegian artist recently launched new Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts, using the handle @rustie808. Though nothing has been posted yet, the bio on Instagram and Twitter reads “soon”.
NME
Chris Moyles apologises to Dave Grohl after unofficially announcing a new Foo Fighters album
Radio X DJ Chris Moyles unofficially announced that a new Foo Fighters album was on the way during his breakfast show on February 7. Moyles unexpectedly made the announcement live on air, after playing the 2011 Foo Fighters single ‘Walk’. “I love that song so much – Foo...
NME
Beck shares mournful new song ‘Thinking About You’
Beck has shared a new song called ‘Thinking About You’ – you can listen to it below. The stripped-back acoustic ballad finds the Los Angeles singer-songwriter yearning for an absent loved one. “Don’t treat me like a stranger, the other side of love,” he croons at one point, adding that he has “crossed seven oceans“.
NME
Foals share ‘Life Is Yours’ tracks recorded with London Contemporary Orchestra
Foals have shared new versions of three tracks which they recorded with the London Contemporary Orchestra – listen below. : Foals on the cover: “Life is something to be cherished and enjoyed”. The band recorded the tracks, ‘2001’ and ‘Life Is Yours’ from 2022 album ‘Life Is Yours‘,...
NME
Wet Leg enlist Morris dancers and giant owl for debut BRITs appearance
Wet Leg enlisted a troupe of dancers and giant animals for their debut BRITs appearance tonight (February 11). The indie band were one of the most nominated acts at the BRIT Awards 2023 alongside their tourmate Harry Styles. As Wet Leg took to the stage at London’s The O2 to...
