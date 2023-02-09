ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

A secret room that saved this girl's life

A major work by Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky could fetch a record price at auction in London in a few weeks. But behind the sale is one family's story of tragedy and heroism, all laid out in an unpublished memoir, writes Stephen Smith. It begins with a little girl, seven...
Distractify

Chris Stapleton's Wife Morgane Is His Partner in Life and Music

If anyone knows how to write a love song, it's country superstar Chris Stapleton — and we can guarantee that his wife, Morgane, is his inspiration. Chris has been married to Morgane Stapleton, who is also an accomplished songwriter, since 2007, and the couple has five children together. Article...
Wide Open Country

Ty Herndon is Engaged to Boyfriend Alex: 'So Much Love and Light'

Country singer-songwriter Ty Herndon surprised fans on Thursday (Feb. 9) by praising God for his engagement to a partner named Alex. Per the "What Mattered Most" hit-maker's Instagram post, the couple met six months ago. It was the first time Herndon has gone public about the relationship. "It was important...
Variety

Steven Spielberg, S.S. Rajamouli Talk ‘RRR,’ ‘The Fabelmans’: Watch Video (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s safe to say Steven Spielberg is an “RRR” fan. In a conversation with director S.S. Rajamouli, the “Fabelmans” helmer praised the Indian blockbuster as “eye candy” and promised to return to India — where he last filmed in 1976 — for one of his next projects. After a brief encounter at a cocktail party in Los Angeles in January, Spielberg and Rajamouli caught up over a Zoom call on Thursday. The conversation was facilitated by Reliance Entertainment, a long-term partner of Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, which co-produced and released “The Fabelmans” theatrically in India on Feb. 10. After pleasantries were exchanged, the...
Deadline

Hugh Hudson Dies: Oscar-Nominated ‘Chariots Of Fire’ Director Was 86

Hugh Hudson, whose first feature directing effort Chariots of Fire won four Academy Awards including Best Picture, has died, according to a statement from his family obtained by the BBC. He was 86. Hudson began his career making documentaries and television commercials, which he continued to do even after his big-screen breakthrough with Chariots of Fire. He worked alongside Alan Parker, Ridley Scott and Tony Scott for Ridley Scott Associates (RSA). His first filmmaking job was as a second-unit director on Parker’s Midnight Express. Vincent Canby wrote of Hudson’s Oscar-winning debut in 1981: “It’s to the credit of both Mr. Hudson...
TEXAS STATE
NME

Tove Lo shares new single ‘Borderline’ co-written by Dua Lipa

Tove Lo has dropped a new song, ‘Borderline’, which was co-written by Dua Lipa. The upbeat track is the first new music from the Swedish singer since her recent album ‘Dirt Femme’, which arrived in October. Per a press release, Lo said: “’Borderline’ is a song...
NME

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has a new solo song in ‘Scream VI’

Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda has confirmed that he has a brand new song in the upcoming Scream VI movie. Shinoda shared the news in an interview with KROQ, where he was largely discussing the upcoming celebrations for the 20th anniversary of Linkin Park’s landmark second album ‘Meteora’. The new song will be Shinoda’s first new solo material since the standalone single ‘Happy Endings’, which was released in 2021.
NME

Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Moby

What was the name of the supergroup you almost formed with Pantera and Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee?. “I’ve been sober for a while now, but this was a late-night, alcohol-fuelled idea between Pantera’s guitarist Dimebag Darrell, drummer Vinnie Paul, Tommy Lee and I. I regret not starting this chaotic metal band with them, which would have sounded like a cross between Pantera and my old punk group Flipper.”
OHIO STATE
NME

Paramore – ‘This Is Why’ review: the triumphant sound of a band reborn

Hear that? It’s the sound of a pandemic hangover. ‘This Is Why’, the dark and syncopated title track of the sixth album from Paramore, conveys a feeling of swirling paranoia, akin to hearing voices in one’s head. As a marimba rattles along, hiccuping drums consistently spiral into unforeseen new directions, while lead vocalist Hayley Williams adopts a gentle vocal twang which curls around the lyrics. “This is why / I don’t leave the house / You say the coast is clear / But you won’t catch me out,” she repeats, sounding detached from the wild noises unfurling in the background. By speaking in a cryptic language, it’s as though, for Williams, dwelling in the tension is almost as scary as the real thing.
NME

Paramore: “I hope no young female experiences the shit that I did”

Sixth album ‘This Is Why’, but when NME speaks to the trio, you wouldn’t know it. Sat cross-legged in front of a fireplace in their makeshift home in Los Angeles, they cut relaxed figures: drummer Zac Farro is slouching back in his seat, guitarist Taylor York is cross-legged with both his feet up in his chair, and frontwoman Hayley Williams is sat on the ground wearing glasses.
NME

Soundtrack Of My Life: Pedro Pascal

This article was previously published in a September 2017 issue of NME. “I think I heard it on the radio, and at four years old I was singing along: ‘You can ring my bell…’ My parents were Chilean immigrants and they were super into music.”. The first...
TEXAS STATE
NME

Electronic pioneer Rustie hints at return to music

Electronic pioneer Rustie (aka Russell Whyte) has hinted at a return to music after confirming a show in London and relaunching his social media. The Glaswegian artist recently launched new Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts, using the handle @rustie808. Though nothing has been posted yet, the bio on Instagram and Twitter reads “soon”.
NME

Beck shares mournful new song ‘Thinking About You’

Beck has shared a new song called ‘Thinking About You’ – you can listen to it below. The stripped-back acoustic ballad finds the Los Angeles singer-songwriter yearning for an absent loved one. “Don’t treat me like a stranger, the other side of love,” he croons at one point, adding that he has “crossed seven oceans“.
NME

Foals share ‘Life Is Yours’ tracks recorded with London Contemporary Orchestra

Foals have shared new versions of three tracks which they recorded with the London Contemporary Orchestra – listen below. : Foals on the cover: “Life is something to be cherished and enjoyed”. The band recorded the tracks, ‘2001’ and ‘Life Is Yours’ from 2022 album ‘Life Is Yours‘,...
NME

Wet Leg enlist Morris dancers and giant owl for debut BRITs appearance

Wet Leg enlisted a troupe of dancers and giant animals for their debut BRITs appearance tonight (February 11). The indie band were one of the most nominated acts at the BRIT Awards 2023 alongside their tourmate Harry Styles. As Wet Leg took to the stage at London’s The O2 to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy