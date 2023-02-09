the man did it. he admitted it. once the race card which has gotten so many people away with heinous crimes didn't work he even apologized to the family of his victim's and asked for forgiveness. he did it. sentence carried out. end of story. for him. the victim's family's will never heal. take it from someone who knows about this kinda thing.
Sentencing an inmate to death is a get out of prison free card. Yes it may be scary knowing you're going to meet your demise, but once he leaves his body he is set free. Free to be with the Lord (if he made peace and accepted Jesus as his Savior) free to live with no pain, no guilt nothing. Now serving time in prison with no way it is plenty of punishment. Those witnesses may have been glad that this murderer died, but it still won't take away there pain of losing a child. This is sad all the way around
let me guess he didn't do it and they only arrested him and gave him the death penalty because the color of his skin? give me a break. he killed three teenagers bye boy
Comments / 210