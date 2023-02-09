Read full article on original website
yez
3d ago
As someone who lives in this area. I need more information. Is this person breaking in to house, walking around with a weapon. Looking out for red shirt & grey shorts does not help the public at all.
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested in North Bay shooting, 1 charged with attempted murder
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two were arrested Thursday for a shooting in Napa on Feb. 1 by Vacaville police in Napa. One of the suspects was also charged with attempted murder. Napa resident Abrahan Angulo Torres and Elissia Vega of Vacaville were arrested for the shooting that left one injured in the 1500 block of Alamo Drive.
Medevac required after rollover crash in Sonoma County
A patient was evacuated by helicopter after a rollover crash in Sonoma County on Friday night, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol.
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay man wins $1.35M after Sonoma County sheriff's K-9 tears into leg
GRATON, Calif. - A North Bay Black man won a $1.35 million settlement after a Sonoma County sheriff's K-9 tore a chunk of his calf when deputies responded to a call indicating he might have brandished gun, in a case where all charges were ultimately dropped. "It's definitely not justice,"...
Suspect identified in connection with fatal Sunset District home explosion
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect after a home exploded in the Sunset District Thursday, leaving one person dead. Darron Price, 53, of San Francisco was arrested for manslaughter, manufacturing drugs and two counts of child endangerment. The three-alarm fire broke out in a home in the 1700 block […]
mendofever.com
Juvenile Arrested After Shooting Threat Closes Kelseyville Schools
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On February 10, 2023 at approximately 2:57 P.M. deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s...
contracosta.news
Motor Cop Patrol Net 75 Traffic Enforcement Stops in Brentwood
On Friday, the Brentwood Police Department and Concord Police Department teamed up to conduct traffic enforcement. The enforcement effort focused in and around school zones in the City of Brentwood. According to Concord Police, traffic safety events such as these are made possible by a grant, awarded to the City,...
One dead after SMART train strikes car in Novato
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A Novato resident is dead after a SMART Train crashed into a car Friday morning, the Novato Police Department said. The crash happened at about 11:23 a.m. in the area of Hamilton Parkway and Nave Drive. The victim was identified as an 83-year-old Novato resident. They were the only occupant of […]
Lake County News
Truck rollover results in log spill on Highway 20
LUCERNE, Calif. — Traffic on a portion of Highway 20 in Lucerne was slowed for several hours on Friday afternoon after a log truck rolled over and spilled its load, blocked a part of the roadway. The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. in the westbound lane of Highway...
Neighbors react to arrest of suspect, recount day of deadly SF house explosion
We're learning more about the deadly house explosion and fire that rocked a quiet neighborhood in San Francisco's Outer Sunset district this week.
Vallejo police arrest armed driver following chase, crash
VALLEJO -- Vallejo authorities say a driver in a Nissan Altima was arrested after a high-speed pursuit and crash.On Friday, Vallejo police spotted the Altima traveling at a high rate of speed on Sonoma Boulevard. When the officers attempted to pull over the car, the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit.The chase ended when the driver lost control and crashed into a fence.According to police, the driver attempted to flee the scene but officers arrested him after a short foot chase.A search of the vehicle uncovered a firearm with a high-capacity magazine and records revealed that the driver was a convicted felon.The driver was booked into the county jail.The car was towed from the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa bank robbed, police searching for suspect
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A local bank in Santa Rosa was robbed Friday, police said. SRPD is inquiring about the identity of the suspect. The robbery took place at The Exchange Bank at 136 Calistoga Road. The suspect in question approached a teller with a note demanding money, said he was carrying a weapon, and made threats. Police have not confirmed if the victim was actually armed with a gun.
crimevoice.com
Murder Suspect Arrested on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
MARIN CITY — A suspect from Suisun City is under investigation for a recent shooting incident in Marin City. Meanwhile, he was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for an unrelated murder, attempted robbery, and carrying a loaded firearm in Solano County. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
Person rescued after getting trapped inside of wall in Oakland
A person was rescued after being trapped in wall on Friday, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.
mendofever.com
Assault/Battery, Subject Walked In And Out Of Rite Aid – Ukiah Police Logs 02.10.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves causes thousands in damage to family-run Vallejo deli just to steal $50
VALLEJO, Calif. - Rocio Bedolla said intruders caused thousands of dollars of damage to her store, just to take about $50 from her family-run business. "It’s terrible, you know?" said Bedolla. This happened early Wednesday morning at Guanajuato Grill, Deli, and Bakery off Fairgrounds Drive in Vallejo. Bedolla said...
23 pounds of fentanyl and 2,516 pills recovered in Oakland bust
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered a large haul of drugs at a residence in Oakland, it said in a Facebook post on Thursday. In total, authorities found 23 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 168 grams of meth, 9.7 grams of cocaine and four guns. ACSO […]
crimevoice.com
DoorDash Deliveryman arrested for Attempted Murder
MARIN CITY — A food deliveryman is being held in custody in lieu of $1 million bond—charged with attempted murder. A second man was also arrested for allegedly destroying evidence concerning this attempted homicide. A man was reported stabbed on January 26 shortly before 2 p.m. Marin County...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Driver enters home uninvited to wash his hands
Dirty Hands: A woman called police when she arrived home at her place on Greenwood Way and found a delivery person at her doorstep and her door unlocked. The driver told police that his hands were sticky, so he went inside unannounced to wash his hands. Police told him: “Don’t do that.”
sfstandard.com
SF Sheriffs’ Union Accuses Police Union of ‘Bullying’ Pizzeria That Refused Service to Cops
A week and a half after San Francisco’s police union tweeted about a local pizza shop refusing to serve a group of cops, the city’s Sheriff’s Office posted a TikTok publicizing an enjoyable trip to the pizzeria. On the surface, the clip of smiling Pizza Squared employees...
SFist
Cause of Sunset District House Explosion May Be Related to Mysterious Barrels and Cylinders Found In Rubble
It may be days or weeks before we get anything more definitive about the cause of yesterday's massive home explosion on 22nd Avenue, but with speculation running rampant in the last 24 hours, we at least now have a clue. Some mysterious, industrial sounding containers were removed from the home's...
