Windsor, CA

3d ago

As someone who lives in this area. I need more information. Is this person breaking in to house, walking around with a weapon. Looking out for red shirt & grey shorts does not help the public at all.

KTVU FOX 2

2 arrested in North Bay shooting, 1 charged with attempted murder

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two were arrested Thursday for a shooting in Napa on Feb. 1 by Vacaville police in Napa. One of the suspects was also charged with attempted murder. Napa resident Abrahan Angulo Torres and Elissia Vega of Vacaville were arrested for the shooting that left one injured in the 1500 block of Alamo Drive.
NAPA, CA
mendofever.com

Juvenile Arrested After Shooting Threat Closes Kelseyville Schools

The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On February 10, 2023 at approximately 2:57 P.M. deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
contracosta.news

Motor Cop Patrol Net 75 Traffic Enforcement Stops in Brentwood

On Friday, the Brentwood Police Department and Concord Police Department teamed up to conduct traffic enforcement. The enforcement effort focused in and around school zones in the City of Brentwood. According to Concord Police, traffic safety events such as these are made possible by a grant, awarded to the City,...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

One dead after SMART train strikes car in Novato

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A Novato resident is dead after a SMART Train crashed into a car Friday morning, the Novato Police Department said. The crash happened at about 11:23 a.m. in the area of Hamilton Parkway and Nave Drive. The victim was identified as an 83-year-old Novato resident. They were the only occupant of […]
NOVATO, CA
Lake County News

Truck rollover results in log spill on Highway 20

LUCERNE, Calif. — Traffic on a portion of Highway 20 in Lucerne was slowed for several hours on Friday afternoon after a log truck rolled over and spilled its load, blocked a part of the roadway. The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. in the westbound lane of Highway...
LUCERNE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vallejo police arrest armed driver following chase, crash

VALLEJO -- Vallejo authorities say a driver in a Nissan Altima was arrested after a high-speed pursuit and crash.On Friday, Vallejo police spotted the Altima traveling at a high rate of speed on Sonoma Boulevard. When the officers attempted to pull over the car, the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit.The chase ended when the driver lost control and crashed into a fence.According to police, the driver attempted to flee the scene but officers arrested him after a short foot chase.A search of the vehicle uncovered a firearm with a high-capacity magazine and records revealed that the driver was a convicted felon.The driver was booked into the county jail.The car was towed from the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa bank robbed, police searching for suspect

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A local bank in Santa Rosa was robbed Friday, police said. SRPD is inquiring about the identity of the suspect. The robbery took place at The Exchange Bank at 136 Calistoga Road. The suspect in question approached a teller with a note demanding money, said he was carrying a weapon, and made threats. Police have not confirmed if the victim was actually armed with a gun.
SANTA ROSA, CA
crimevoice.com

Murder Suspect Arrested on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

MARIN CITY — A suspect from Suisun City is under investigation for a recent shooting incident in Marin City. Meanwhile, he was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for an unrelated murder, attempted robbery, and carrying a loaded firearm in Solano County. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
SUISUN CITY, CA
KRON4 News

23 pounds of fentanyl and 2,516 pills recovered in Oakland bust

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered a large haul of drugs at a residence in Oakland, it said in a Facebook post on Thursday. In total, authorities found 23 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 168 grams of meth, 9.7 grams of cocaine and four guns. ACSO […]
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

DoorDash Deliveryman arrested for Attempted Murder

MARIN CITY — A food deliveryman is being held in custody in lieu of $1 million bond—charged with attempted murder. A second man was also arrested for allegedly destroying evidence concerning this attempted homicide. A man was reported stabbed on January 26 shortly before 2 p.m. Marin County...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Driver enters home uninvited to wash his hands

Dirty Hands: A woman called police when she arrived home at her place on Greenwood Way and found a delivery person at her doorstep and her door unlocked. The driver told police that his hands were sticky, so he went inside unannounced to wash his hands. Police told him: “Don’t do that.”
MARIN COUNTY, CA

