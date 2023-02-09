VALLEJO -- Vallejo authorities say a driver in a Nissan Altima was arrested after a high-speed pursuit and crash.On Friday, Vallejo police spotted the Altima traveling at a high rate of speed on Sonoma Boulevard. When the officers attempted to pull over the car, the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit.The chase ended when the driver lost control and crashed into a fence.According to police, the driver attempted to flee the scene but officers arrested him after a short foot chase.A search of the vehicle uncovered a firearm with a high-capacity magazine and records revealed that the driver was a convicted felon.The driver was booked into the county jail.The car was towed from the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

VALLEJO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO