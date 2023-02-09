Read full article on original website
The world's largest stock investor — Norway's sovereign wealth fund — has dumped its remaining shares in Adani companies worth $200 million
Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund has sold all its stakes in Adani Group companies. The fund started selling its stakes in Adani Group companies even before the recent selloff started. Adani Group companies have lost $110 billion in market cap amid a short seller attack. Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund...
Adani Group gets dreaded downgrade as protests in India continue
Moody’s downgraded on Friday the ratings outlook for some Adani Group companies, while MSCI said it would cut the weightings of some in its stock indexes, the latest blows for the Indian conglomerate plunged into crisis by a short-seller’s report. New York-based short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group in a Jan. 24 report of stock manipulation and improper use of offshore tax havens that it said obscured the extent of Adani family stock ownership in group firms. The conglomerate, which has denied any wrongdoing, has since seen $110 billion wiped off the value of its seven listed firms. The crisis has sparked worries of financial contagion in India and protests in parliament...
Quartz
TotalEnergies pauses its plan to join Adani's $50 billion green hydrogen bet
TotalEnergies has put its multi-dollar plan to go into business with the Adani group on hold. The French company said it was awaiting clarity on the situation amid turmoil sparked by allegations of fraud against the Indian conglomerate. “It (the partnership deal) was announced, nothing was signed. It doesn’t exist,”...
2 stunning charts show how India’s mighty Adani group lost $118 billion in 10 days
A short seller’s report, in just over a week-and-a-half, has erased over a hundred billion dollars in value from one of India’s largest companies. The Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate with interests in ports, commodities and energy, has lost $118 billion in value—a 50% decline—since Jan. 24, when short seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of stock manipulation, fraud and poor governance.
NPR
What does the Adani Group's crash mean for India's economy?
Gautam Adani was recently one of the top ten richest people in the world. But, after a scathing report came out last month alleging him and his companies of wide-scale fraud, market manipulation and corruption, he has lost billions, and is no longer the richest person in Asia - or India.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
OilPrice.com
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
Phys.org
China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising—why it's time to control the trade
In recent years, there's been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that's been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It's believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality of both vital fluids and sleep.
OilPrice.com
Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share
China’s oil demand is rising with the reopening from Covid restrictions after nearly three years. The initial demand trend suggests a reopening in fits and starts, but analysts say that it will be China that will account for half of this year’s global oil demand growth, with total world oil demand reaching a record.
investing.com
Adani Group reels after report from U.S. short-seller Hindenburg
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian tycoon Gautam Adani's conglomerate has been pummelled by a stock rout and come under increasing scrutiny after U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research issued a damaging report. Here is a timeline of the fallout:. JAN. 24. * Hindenburg accuses Adani Group of stock manipulation and improper use...
CNBC
U.S. explores working with India to increase economic competition against China, says Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo
WASHINGTON — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that the U.S. is considering collaborating with India on certain manufacturing jobs in order to boost competition against China. Raimondo told Jim Cramer on CNBC's "Mad Money" that she will visit India in March with a handful of U.S. CEOs to...
CNBC
China's biggest chipmaker SMIC posts record 2022 revenue but warns of a tough year ahead
China's biggest chipmaker, SMIC, posted record revenue in 2022, despite ongoing U.S. sanctions. But it warned of a more difficult year ahead given a slump in the semiconductor industry. SMIC is one of China's most important chip companies. But it was thrown on a U.S. trade blacklist in 2020. SMIC...
Russia's current account surplus shrinks 58.2% in Jan as exports fall
MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Lower export volumes saw Russia's current account surplus shrink 58.2% to $8 billion in January, the central bank said on Thursday, squeezing Russia's capital buffers at a time when Moscow is ramping up budget spending.
Here's what happened with Adani — and what the fallout could be for India's economy
The Adani Group is one of India's largest conglomerates, and it recently lost tens of billions of dollars in market value. An American investing group called Hindenburg Research accused the company of fraud in a report last month. Paddy Hirsch and Darian Woods from our daily economics podcast The Indicator explain what happened and what the fallout could be for India's economy.
Biden's energy secretary met with China-connected group fueling gas stove bans in US
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm met privately with a Chinese government-tied group that funded a recent study used to justify calls for a gas stove ban.
G20 exploring cryptocurrency regulation, India's finance minister says
Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Group of 20 (G20) big economies is exploring whether the group could collectively regulate cryptocurrencies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.
Billionaire Gautam Adani's Empire Continues to Burn
In two weeks Adani Group has lost more than $118 billion in market value, more than half its market capitalization.
NASDAQ
Solar to dominate new U.S. electric-generating capacity in 2023, EIA says
Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. developers plan to add 54.5 gigawatts (GW) of new electric generating capacity in 2023, with more than half being powered by solar energy, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday. The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 contains nearly $370 billion for climate...
