NBC San Diego

Crypto Markets Are Undergoing a ‘Flight to Quality,' Says Goldman Sachs Digital Assets Chief

There's a "flight to quality" happening in crypto markets, Goldman Sachs digital assets chief Mathew McDermott told CNBC's "Crypto World" on Friday. He pointed to the key areas in crypto in which the big bank plans to focus: tokenization, remaking the plumbing of financial markets and the "profound" effect that digital currency will have across markets.
NBC San Diego

Mark Cuban: Internet Misinformation Will Only ‘Get Worse' as ChatGPT and Its Competitors Grow

Mark Cuban may be entertained by chatbots like Microsoft-backed ChatGPT and Google's upcoming Bard — but he isn't ready to trust them. Online misinformation "is only going to get worse" as artificial intelligence platforms evolve and spread, the billionaire tech entrepreneur and investor said on a recent episode of comedian Jon Stewart's podcast, "The Problem with Jon Stewart."
NBC San Diego

Here's Where the Jobs Will Be During the Rolling Recessions

"Rolling recessions" has become a popular term these days for what the U.S. has faced since a slowdown that started in early 2022. Housing, manufacturing and finance all have shown signs of contraction, though the economy broadly has escaped the recession definition. Some of the best places for workers to...
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as China's Inflation Ticks Up: Live Updates

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday, following moves on Wall Street as China's inflation data came in lower than expected. Consumer prices in the nation rose 2.1% in January compared to a year ago. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.46% and the Shenzhen...
NBC San Diego

Chinese IPOs Are Coming Back to the U.S.

BEIJING — Chinese startups are raising millions of dollars in U.S. stock market listings again, after a dry spell in the once-hot market. Hesai Group, which sells "lidar" tech for self-driving cars, listed on the Nasdaq Thursday. Shares soared nearly 11% in the debut. The company raised $190 million...
NBC San Diego

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises, Traders Look Ahead to Key U.S. Inflation Data

The 10-year Treasury yield rose Friday as investors looked to economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials to assess the outlook for inflation and monetary policy. The 10-year Treasury yield was trading at 3.745% after rising by more than 6 basis points. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was...
NBC San Diego

Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Says Job Cuts Won't Derail Plans to Start U.S. Production

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said that its U.S. plant is still on track to commerce production in 2024 despite a restructuring of the company's North America business and a reduction in its U.S. headcount. "After last year's observation, we see a lot of similarity in the two markets and...
NBC San Diego

Japanese Yen Jumps on Report Kazuo Ueda Will Be Next Governor of the Central Bank

Economist Ueda is a former member of the central bank's policy board. He would replace Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term started on March 20, 2013, and will end on April 8, 2023. Kuroda has overseen the BOJ's policy of ultra-low interest rates while other major central banks have been hiking to tackle inflation.
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: EMCOR Group Is My Kind of Stock

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Moderna Inc: "I think you should buy more." Okta Inc: "[CEO Todd McKinnon has] got to pivot first. We mean pivot, going from...
NBC San Diego

Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks for the Long Haul

Investors are trying to make sense of big corporate earnings, seeking clues about what lies ahead as macro headwinds persist. It's prudent for investors to choose stocks with an optimistic longer-term view in these uncertain times. Here are five stocks picked by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a...
NBC San Diego

CNBC Daily Open: The U.S. Economy Gives Conflicting Signals

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. U.S. stocks drop as Treasury yields widen their inversion. The...
NBC San Diego

UK Narrowly Avoids Recession in Back Half of 2022 Despite December Slump

The U.K. economy showed no growth in the final quarter of 2022, but shrunk by 0.5% in December, more than expected by analysts. The U.K. is now the only G-7 country yet to fully recover its lost output during the pandemic. "While the numbers may appear positive for now, overall...
NBC San Diego

S&P 500 Falls and Heads for Worst Week Since December: Live Updates

The S&P 500 fell as Wall Street looked to the end of what's shaping up to be a losing week. The broad index was last down 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed, gaining 13 points, or 0.04%. All three indexes have traded both above and below their flatlines in the choppy session.
NBC San Diego

Bill Gates Thinks A.I. Like ChatGPT Is the ‘Most Important' Innovation Right Now

Artificial intelligence like ChatGPT will change our world and make it far more efficient, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said. AI technology has meaningful opportunities to improve outcomes and efficiency in the office, in health care, and in education. Improvements in artificial intelligence are the "most important" innovation at the moment,...

