Wordle Today #602 Hints, Tips and Answer for Saturday, February 11 Puzzle
Struggling with today's Wordle? Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Saturday's puzzle.
Men’s Magazine Corrects ‘Bungled’ AI-Generated Health Story After Getting Caught
When Arena Group, the publisher of Sports Illustrated and multiple other magazines, announced—less than a week ago—that it would lean into artificial intelligence to help spawn articles and story ideas, its chief executive promised that it planned to use generative power only for good.Then, in a wild twist, an AI-generated article it published less than 24 hours later turned out to be riddled with errors.The article in question, published in Arena Group’s Men’s Journal under the dubious byline of “Men’s Fitness Editors,” purported to tell readers “What All Men Should Know About Low Testosterone.” Its opening paragraph breathlessly added that...
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
Facebook Messenger Could Be Draining Your Phone, According to This Whistleblower
If true, the whistleblower's claims could confirm a popular online theory.
Five Times Prince Harry Could Have Owned Mistakes Instead of Blaming Media
Prince Harry previously told "60 Minutes" that "we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong" but "no one's telling us the specifics."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Job Interview Tips From an HR Pro Who Tracked Her Job Search for 69 Days on TikTok
When Jordan Gibbs was laid off from Lyft in November, she joined thousands of other tech workers suddenly on the job market. But as a recruiter with eight years of experiencing hiring in tech, Gibbs, 31, had a leg up in terms of getting organized for her impending job search. She even documented the whole thing on TikTok, first as means of keeping herself motivated, and then because viewers commented they were going through the same thing and wanted to learn from her.
I asked Microsoft's 'new Bing' to write me a cover letter for a job. It refused, saying this would be 'unethical' and 'unfair to other applicants.'
But it gave me tips and directed me to writing resources for cover letters. Rival ChatGPT, however, wrote me a 270-word cover letter for the same job.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Netflix will began charging extra for password sharing starting in March, heres why
As the use of streaming services has dominated the entertainment industry, many have popularized the custom of sharing their passwords with friends and relatives. However a particular streaming service, Netflix, has been working diligently to find efficient ways to crackdown on this new form of stream sharing. The company has reported that an estimated 100 million users around the world are watching its streaming service content by using passwords of other paying users and not paying for the service. For years rumors have spread about Netflix's decision to put an end to password sharing amongst its users. The United Kingdom has already instilled copyright laws that prohibit password sharing. Theoretically if Netflix wanted to, they could potentially take users who share passwords with others to court, as a criminal or civil matter.
game-news24.com
We are nearing a global ban. Netflix already charges extra for password sharing in 4 countries
Netflix has introduced an app for password exchange in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. Netflix has still a limited time frame, but only in the same family. To verify that your devices are connected to the main location, Netflix requires users to connect to Wi-Fi on the main network, to open a computer or any other computer, and have the opportunity to view something once every thirty days.
What Is ChatGPT? What to Know About the AI Chatbot That Will Power Microsoft Bing
What to know about the AI chatbot that will power Microsoft Bing, that has triggered a new AI race and may reshape the future of work.
Google AI chatbot Bard dishes up wrong answer in first demo
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Editor's take: It's been a big week for artificial intelligence but a misstep out of the gate highlights the danger associated with moving too quickly and pushing tech to the masses before it is fully vetted. Such is especially true of AI systems that dole out information that some could interpret as fact.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says he hopes Google is ready to compete when it comes to A.I. search: ‘I want people to know that we made them dance’
Satya Nadella is well aware of the challenge lying ahead as he looks to upset Google’s search engine dominance.
Daily Northwestern
Mills: Will you win the imitation game, or will AI prevail?
The imitation game, as proposed by mathematician Alan Turing in his 1950 paper “Computing Machinery and Intelligence,” tasks two respondents, a person and a computer, with answering questions posed by a third person or judge. The questioner must then determine which is human. This has come to be known as the Turing Test.
$120bn Wiped off Google After Bard AI (Google Chatbot) gives the Wrong Answer
Recently, the stock market was rocked by the surprising news that caused a significant drop in the value of Google. It was reported that a chatbot known as "Bard AI" gave a wrong answer to a user's question, resulting in a loss of $120 billion for the tech giant. The incident has raised concerns about the reliability and accuracy of AI-powered chatbots, especially when it comes to financial information.
Poll: Would you consider switching to Bing now that Microsoft is integrating ChatGPT AI?
Microsoft is challenging Google's search dominance by integrating ChatGPT AI technology into Bing. But is it enough to get you to switch?
Five Tips for Job Seekers in 2023
It’s the second month of the new year, and now’s the time to work on your career resolutions if you haven’t already. That can mean asking for a promotion, honing your skills, or pursuing a new position entirely. If you’re of the latter group, here are some tips for landing a job according to the website The Motley Fool.
Google to launch its own chatbot following ChatGPT’s success, but how do they work?
With the artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT becoming an overnight sensation, others in the tech industry are looking to replicate or push their own AI platforms. Among those is the search-engine giant Google.
aiexpress.io
Which is best for bringing you the channels you want?
With greater than 270 services presently accessible within the U.S., we’re firmly within the period of streaming. Most streaming providers even now provide a reside TV subscription possibility to make sure you nonetheless get entry to the sports activities and information, or anything you need to watch in real-time. However is chopping the twine actually higher than cable or satellite tv for pc TV? We did the analysis to search out out.
Best selling books in February 2023
Keep up your New Years resolution to read more with Amazon's list of its bestselling books in February 2023. Pick something new to read from Amazon's list that's updated often based on sales. You'll see that Colleen Hoover still reigns supreme, with two books in the current top 10, but there's a bit of something for everyone to be found on Amazon's list.Below, find the 10 bestselling books of February 2023 on Amazon -- at least as of today. This list includes nonfiction, fiction and children's books. Find both physical books and Kindle links ahead. And click the button below...
