(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it is merging some business units as part of an effort to cut annual costs by $9 billion by 2023 from 2019 levels. The move follows the restructuring of Exxon's top businesses disclosed last year, and addresses a second layer of management. The changes include combining into a global trading desk all of Exxon's trading activities, from oil to power and freights.

3 DAYS AGO