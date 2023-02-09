Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
First Vessel Arrives at Freeport LNG Plant Since 2022 Fire
The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel arrived on Friday at Freeport LNG's long-idled export plant in Texas since the facility shut in a fire in June last year, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv. The vessel Kmarin Diamond is operated by a unit of oil major BP, one...
marinelink.com
Jadestone Energy Targets End of Month Production Restart for Montara Venture FPSO
Jadestone Energy, an Asia Pacific-focused oil and gas company, has taken a step toward restarting production from its Montara Project offshore Australia. The company shut down production from the Montara Venture FPSO last year, first, to allow for repairs on a tank that leaked oil back in June through a 30-millimeter crack, and then after discovering a defect in water ballast tank 4S.
US News and World Report
Exxon to Merge Some Business Units as Part of Cost-Cutting Plan
(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it is merging some business units as part of an effort to cut annual costs by $9 billion by 2023 from 2019 levels. The move follows the restructuring of Exxon's top businesses disclosed last year, and addresses a second layer of management. The changes include combining into a global trading desk all of Exxon's trading activities, from oil to power and freights.
OilPrice.com
The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023
In what is set to be the first major supply disruption of 2023, Russia has announced a 500,000 bpd voluntary production cut due to growing pressure from price caps and embargoes. Oilprice Alert: Whether you are new to the oil and gas industry or an energy market veteran, you will...
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While many blue-chip companies reported lower profits last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
OilPrice.com
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
'We Have No Say': Dairy Farm Ordered to Dump 30,000 Liters of Milk After Exceeding Quota Amid Soaring Dairy Prices
A dairy farm in Canada's southern Ontario region reports that it was given the order to dump 30,000 liters of milk after surpassing a designated quota regulated by the government.
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
Forecasts show early February winter blast on its way: Will it be enough to push natural gas prices above $4?
HOUSTON, TX. - Natural gas prices remain low, hitting 20-month lows despite forecasts of approaching winter cold in an unseasonably warm winter. The front-month March contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange's Henry Hub settled down 14.2 cents, or 4%, at $2.915 per mmBtu on Wednesday, continuing its descent after closing at the bottom of $2.876 — its lowest since April 2021.
Gas Prices Are Rising Fastest in These Five States
Gas prices are rising in the majority of the U.S., with higher costs attributed to milder winter weather and higher fuel taxes in some states.
Europe Plans To Replace Natural Gas With Geothermal Power Station
Geothermal energy has a rich history in Europe, with Iceland, France, and Hungary being at the forefront of its use. However, in recent years, more countries have begun to invest in geothermal energy due to its attractive features - it is 100% renewable, abundant, and reliable. Additionally, the need to reduce dependence on Russian natural gas has increased interest in geothermal energy.
aogdigital.com
JDC to Provide HAKURYU-11 Jack-up Rig for Work in Thai Offshore Field
Japan Drilling Co., Ltd. (JDC), a Japanese offshore drilling company, has won a contract to drill in Thailand. The contract, signed with Medco Energi, will see JDC provide the jack-up drilling rig "HAKURYU-11" for work at the Bualuang field, offshore Thailand. JDC said that the contract was expected to start...
BP's Green U-Turn Shows Exactly Why the Energy Transition Is So Hard
BP's announcement that it will reduce its climate ambition shouldn't come as a surprise given the profit to be made.
investing.com
Natural gas has first positive week in eight as selling pauses
Investing.com -- The selloff in natural gas paused Friday, with the market posting its first weekly gain in eight, as bears in the market reassessed their positions after taking the heating fuel to 2-½ year lows in the previous session. The front-month March gas contract on the New York...
aogdigital.com
Vietnam, Sembcorp in Subsea Power Cable, Offshore Wind Collab
Vietnam is in talks with Singapore's Sembcorp to build a submarine power transmission line between the two countries, the Vietnamese government said on Friday. The announcement was made after a meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Semcorp deputy chairman Tow Heng Tan in Singapore earlier in the day.
U.S. diesel prices drop as Europe's ban on Russian imports begins
Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. diesel prices have dropped this month and could go lower, analysts said, an unexpected swoon that coincided with the start of a British and European Union ban on Russian fuel imports.
pgjonline.com
Pipeline Operator TC Energy Says Stress, Weld Fault Caused Keystone Oil Spill
(Reuters) — Pipeline operator TC Energy Corp. said on Thursday a combination of factors including bending stress on the pipe and a weld flaw might have led to the Keystone oil spill in December and that it was expecting a hit of about $480 million. The 622,000-barrel-per-day pipeline was...
streetwisereports.com
Co. Sees Highest Silver Grades Yet From BC Property
New drilling results from Dolly Varden Silver Corp.’s (DV:TSX.V; DOLLF:OTCQX) Kitsault Valley project in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle extend multiple deposits and reveal the highest-grade silver assay yet received from the Dolly Varden property. Hole DV22-329 in the Wolf Vein northeast returned 1,499 grams per tonne silver (g/t...
gcaptain.com
‘The Party is Over’ for Container Shipping, Says Hapag-Lloyd CEO
HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany’s liner Hapag Lloyd, the world’s number five by transport capacity. “The party is over. We are back to a normal shipping...
investing.com
Chevron agrees to sell Myanmar assets and will exit country
HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) on Friday said it had agreed to sell its assets in Myanmar to Canadian company MTI, in a deal that allows it to leave the Asian country. The agreement comes one year after Chevron and other oil companies decided to leave...
