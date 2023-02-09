Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Desperately Searching Answers When Memphis Father Of Three Vanishes After Leaving Hotel RoomThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
15-Year-Old Male Victim of Shooting Near Kirkwood and Haleville RoadcreteKirkwood, IL
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
Related
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Shannon Sharpe asks Ja Morant after Kevin Durant trade: 'Y'all still good in the West?'
Kevin Durant's trade from Brooklyn to Phoenix early Thursday morning may have tipped the power in the Western Conference midseason. The Suns now have Durant once he returns from a knee injury alongside Devin Booker — who just returned from injury this week — Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton in a formidable core. Phoenix is currently fifth in the West but within range to move into the top four. ...
Anthony Davis Explains Why He Didn't Celebrate LeBron James' All-Time Scoring Record
Anthony Davis clears the air about why he didn't celebrate LeBron James' historic moment.
Yardbarker
NBA star blames Ja Morant for blockbuster trade deadline drama
A month ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Morant which team he's concerned about playing against in the playoffs. "No one in the West?" Andrews followed up. "Nah, I'm fine in the West," Morant responded. The 23-year-old might not be so convinced anymore, as the Western Conference just got flooded with...
Ja Morant reacts to Grizzlies fans' cheering Dillon Brooks after booing: 'What changed?'
As the public address announcer called Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks' name in pregame warmups on Friday night at FedExForum against the Minnesota Timberwolves, there was a noticeable difference. He received the loudest cheers among all five starters, including Ja Morant. When Brooks went to the free-throw line in the first quarter, the same thing happened. Fans cheered loudly as he stepped up to the line, then they gradually got louder on each made free...
Shaquille O'Neal Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's List Of Top 5 NBA Players Of All-Time: "Not Mad At This"
Most fans also believed that Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant should have been on Smith's list.
NBC Sports
Brad Stevens explains why Celtics traded for Mike Muscala
The Boston Celtics were quiet at the trade deadline, but they did find a way to address one of their most glaring needs. Big man Mike Muscala was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks. The move gives Boston additional frontcourt depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford as well as outside shooting off the bench.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Why Germantown basketball benched its starters for the city championship game
The Memphis-Shelby County Schools boys basketball city championship on Saturday was supposed to determine the best team in the city. While it had no implications on the state playoffs and is looked at by the TSSAA as nothing more than a non-district, regular season game; it still means something to win the game.
NBC Sports
Forsberg and Robb: Celtics' priority on buyout market should be clear
Roster move season isn't over yet, folks. While the most significant player movement happened prior to Thursday's wild NBA trade deadline, teams can still add talent on the buyout market, where a handful of veterans become available each year after agreeing to be waived and paid out by their teams.
"LeBron Smiling About The Fact That Russell Westbrook Is Not A Laker Anymore", NBA Fan Jokes After Seeing LeBron James Laughing On Sideline
LeBron James was seen smiling on the Lakers bench after the team traded away Russell Westbrook, leading to fans making jokes.
NBC Sports
Jaylen Brown shares update after suffering facial fracture
Jaylen Brown will miss time after suffering a facial fracture during Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Boston Celtics star sustained the injury in a scary collision with teammate Jayson Tatum. has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets and there's a chance he'll remain out...
Mikal Bridges Swears on National TV During First Interview in Brooklyn
Mikal Bridges swore on national TV upon arriving in Brooklyn to join the Nets.
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies welcome Luke Kennard with high hopes, praise after trade
Ja Morant let fly a 3-pointer just before halftime and held his follow-through just a bit longer as the ball went through the net. He walked back downcourt extra slowly while motioning to the crowd as the Memphis Grizzlies led by 11 at halftime Friday. Morant's usual flair had additional motivation. He wanted to send a message to new teammate Luke Kennard, who arrived in Memphis earlier that night after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers...
NBC Sports
Watch Dončić, Irving combine for 55 in first game together; it’s not enough vs. Fox, Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De'Aaron Fox scored 36 points, including six free throws in the final 18.4 seconds of overtime, leading the Sacramento Kings to a 133-128 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. “Most point guards don’t guard me,” Fox said. “It’s a bit different for me. …...
NBC Sports
Why Stephen A. Smith thinks Celtics are title favorites over Durant's Suns
The 2023 NBA trade deadline came and went with a bang. We saw a ton of moves made across the league, including two blockbuster deals involving Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving being traded to the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, respectively. Durant joined a Suns roster that...
FOX Sports
Lillard and James clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup
Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.
Starting Lineups For Every NBA Team In The Western Conference
Post the trade deadline, the starting lineups become a stark contrast to what they were at the start of the season.
NBA Fans React To Joel Embiid, Ja Morant And Lauri Markkanen Being Named All-Star Starters
NBA fans had mixed reactions after learning Joel Embiid, Ja Morant and Lauri Markkanen were named All-Star starters.
NBC Sports
Wizards players react to trade deadline
WASHINGTON -- Kyle Kuzma put it most succinctly, that the Wizards "didn't do much" on trade deadline day Thursday. Their deadline deal was made weeks earlier when they sent Rui Hachimura to the Lakers for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. What Thursday did is serve as a reminder that...
Comments / 0