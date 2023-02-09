ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN



 



The Commercial Appeal

Shannon Sharpe asks Ja Morant after Kevin Durant trade: 'Y'all still good in the West?'

Kevin Durant's trade from Brooklyn to Phoenix early Thursday morning may have tipped the power in the Western Conference midseason. The Suns now have Durant once he returns from a knee injury alongside Devin Booker — who just returned from injury this week — Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton in a formidable core. Phoenix is currently fifth in the West but within range to move into the top four. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA star blames Ja Morant for blockbuster trade deadline drama

A month ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Morant which team he's concerned about playing against in the playoffs. "No one in the West?" Andrews followed up. "Nah, I'm fine in the West," Morant responded. The 23-year-old might not be so convinced anymore, as the Western Conference just got flooded with...
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant reacts to Grizzlies fans' cheering Dillon Brooks after booing: 'What changed?'

As the public address announcer called Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks' name in pregame warmups on Friday night at FedExForum against the Minnesota Timberwolves, there was a noticeable difference. He received the loudest cheers among all five starters, including Ja Morant. When Brooks went to the free-throw line in the first quarter, the same thing happened. Fans cheered loudly as he stepped up to the line, then they gradually got louder on each made free...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Brad Stevens explains why Celtics traded for Mike Muscala

The Boston Celtics were quiet at the trade deadline, but they did find a way to address one of their most glaring needs. Big man Mike Muscala was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks. The move gives Boston additional frontcourt depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford as well as outside shooting off the bench.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Forsberg and Robb: Celtics' priority on buyout market should be clear

Roster move season isn't over yet, folks. While the most significant player movement happened prior to Thursday's wild NBA trade deadline, teams can still add talent on the buyout market, where a handful of veterans become available each year after agreeing to be waived and paid out by their teams.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown shares update after suffering facial fracture

Jaylen Brown will miss time after suffering a facial fracture during Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Boston Celtics star sustained the injury in a scary collision with teammate Jayson Tatum. has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets and there's a chance he'll remain out...
BOSTON, MA
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies welcome Luke Kennard with high hopes, praise after trade

Ja Morant let fly a 3-pointer just before halftime and held his follow-through just a bit longer as the ball went through the net. He walked back downcourt extra slowly while motioning to the crowd as the Memphis Grizzlies led by 11 at halftime Friday. Morant's usual flair had additional motivation. He wanted to send a message to new teammate Luke Kennard, who arrived in Memphis earlier that night after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Why Stephen A. Smith thinks Celtics are title favorites over Durant's Suns

The 2023 NBA trade deadline came and went with a bang. We saw a ton of moves made across the league, including two blockbuster deals involving Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving being traded to the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, respectively. Durant joined a Suns roster that...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Lillard and James clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Wizards players react to trade deadline

WASHINGTON -- Kyle Kuzma put it most succinctly, that the Wizards "didn't do much" on trade deadline day Thursday. Their deadline deal was made weeks earlier when they sent Rui Hachimura to the Lakers for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. What Thursday did is serve as a reminder that...
WASHINGTON, DC

