As the public address announcer called Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks' name in pregame warmups on Friday night at FedExForum against the Minnesota Timberwolves, there was a noticeable difference. He received the loudest cheers among all five starters, including Ja Morant. When Brooks went to the free-throw line in the first quarter, the same thing happened. Fans cheered loudly as he stepped up to the line, then they gradually got louder on each made free...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO