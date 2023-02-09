Read full article on original website
'Dr. Phil' Canceled After 21 Years: What We Know
Dr. Phil is ending after more than two decades as one of the most-watched daytime talk shows. Host Phil McGraw decided to step away from the series as his most recent contract extension is ending. Dr. Phil will end with its 21st season this spring. It comes as other long-running daytime talkers, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Dr. Oz Show, have come to an end in the past year.
Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave with Baby Frankie in New Photo: 'Momma's Dream Is Now Reality'
Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month Shemar Moore is sharing a bittersweet moment with his little girl. On Thursday, the new dad, 52, shared a new photo on Instagram showing that he brought Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie to visit his mother Marilyn's grave. In the photo, Moore cradles his 2-week-old daughter with one arm and wraps the other around Dizon as they both toast a glass of wine to Moore's late mother, who died in 2020. "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and...
Are Lara Spencer and Rick McVey Still Together? Inside ‘GMA’ Host’s Relationship and Love Life
Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has shared so many parts of her personal life with viewers since joining the team in 2011. When it comes to her relationships, the news anchor has revealed rare insight into her two marriages to ex David Haffenreffer and Rick McVey. Keep scrolling for details on whether Lara and Rick are still together.
Mack & Domynique Reportedly Had An "Epic" Breakup On Married At First Sight
Despite going through a thorough matchmaking process, Married at First Sight Season 16 couple Domynique Kloss and Mackinley “Mack” Gilbert seemed to have the least in common of the five Nashville-based pairs. That could have something to do with Mack being “vague” when describing what he was looking for in a wife, as he admitted to his friends on the Lifetime reality series. Meanwhile, Domynique, who’s 25 and nearly 10 years Mack’s junior, didn’t even sign up for the eight-week social experiment: Her mom, Toya, submitted the application on her behalf. That all lends credence to the many clues that Mack and Domynique are no longer together after MAFS.
Why is Taylor Kinney Taking a Break From 'Chicago Fire'? Everything We Know
As the designated heartthrob of Firehouse 51, Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) has been a fan-favorite of Chicago Fire since the hit NBC drama premiered back in 2012. His charisma, charm, and emotional rollercoaster of romantic entanglements have been a driving force of the show for the majority of its run. That's why it came as such a shock to everyone when Deadline reported that the actor who plays him would be taking a "break" from filming.
Is Ginger Zee Leaving ‘GMA’? Meteorologist’s Absence and Return to the Program Explained
In 2013, Ginger Zee was named Good Morning America’s chief meteorologist after Sam Champion left the franchise. A decade later, Sam returned to the series in place of Ginger, raising questions about her absence. Keep scrolling to find out whether she is leaving the show. What Happened to GMA’s...
'Was It Worth It?' Amy Robach Walked Away From ABC With 'Bigger Settlement' Than Lover T.J. Holmes
Former Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach reportedly scored a “bigger settlement” than her co-anchor-turned-lover T.J. Holmes upon their departures from ABC, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come days after Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, were officially let go from the network on January 27, it has been revealed Robach was given a larger settlement than Holmes.That is the revelation shared by Page Six on Wednesday after the outlet reportedly spoke with at least two ABC insiders familiar with Robach and Holmes’ severance packages.According to one network source, both former GMA anchors received “nice” severance packages from the...
'Good Morning America' Makes Glaring Change After Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Exits
Following Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exits from Good Morning America, the show has made a notable change to the program that they formerly hosted together. According to TMZ, Holmes and Robach's names have been scrubbed from the show's intro. It's not a completely surprising move given that the two anchors, who sparked controversy in late 2022 for allegedly engaging in a romantic affair, were fired from the show.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Who Is 'The Chase' Host Sara Haines's Husband? The Two Have Been Married for Almost a Decade
Based on the British quiz show of the same name (which has aired since 2009), ABC's The Chase sees what happens when trivia junkies go to head to head with merciless in-house quiz show brainiacs — aka Chasers — who work to stop the contestants from winning juicy cash prizes.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Kirsten Storms Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Brandon Barash: ‘We Just Love Our Child’
Kirsten Storms and Brandon Barash share a daughter, Harper, and Storms has opened up about their post-divorce co-parenting relationship and how they make things work.
Joe Goldberg Has a Stalker of His Own in 'You' Season 4 — Who Is Texting Him?
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 4, Episode 5 of You. Everyone's favorite Netflix series is back, and this time around, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has a stalker of his own. In the much-anticipated fourth season of You, the fan-favorite serial killer (who now goes by Jonathan...
Who Is 'You' Season 4 Star Ed Speleers's Wife? The Couple Lives Life Behind Closed Doors
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for You Season 4, Part 1. The fourth installment of the riveting Netflix series You follows our homicidal leading man, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), as he journeys through London, England, with a new identity. Declaring himself Professor Jonathan Moore, Joe eventually finds himself hanging out with a group of "privileged douchebags," many of whom are in the art world.
