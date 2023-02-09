ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Characters in 'Titanic' Were Based on Real People — You Might Be Surprised

When director James Cameron crafted his Academy Award–winning 1997 film Titanic, he incorporated both historical and fictionalized aspects into the story. Fans of the film might be unsurprised to know that Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) were fictional characters. However, casual viewers might not realize that many other characters aboard the ship were based on real people.
'You' Season 4, Part 1 Starts off With the Murder of [SPOILER] — Who Killed Them?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 of You. We're all used to seeing Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) develop an unhealthy obsession with a new woman, but in a shocking turn of events, that's not the case for Season 4 of You. In fact, the fan-favorite serial killer is looking to leave his past behind and start fresh with his new wealthy British friends, one of which includes fellow literature professor Malcolm (Stephen Hagan).
'Dr. Phil' Canceled After 21 Years: What We Know

Dr. Phil is ending after more than two decades as one of the most-watched daytime talk shows. Host Phil McGraw decided to step away from the series as his most recent contract extension is ending. Dr. Phil will end with its 21st season this spring. It comes as other long-running daytime talkers, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Dr. Oz Show, have come to an end in the past year.
Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave with Baby Frankie in New Photo: 'Momma's Dream Is Now Reality'

Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month Shemar Moore is sharing a bittersweet moment with his little girl. On Thursday, the new dad, 52, shared a new photo on Instagram showing that he brought Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie to visit his mother Marilyn's grave. In the photo, Moore cradles his 2-week-old daughter with one arm and wraps the other around Dizon as they both toast a glass of wine to Moore's late mother, who died in 2020. "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and...
Mack & Domynique Reportedly Had An "Epic" Breakup On Married At First Sight

Despite going through a thorough matchmaking process, Married at First Sight Season 16 couple Domynique Kloss and Mackinley “Mack” Gilbert seemed to have the least in common of the five Nashville-based pairs. That could have something to do with Mack being “vague” when describing what he was looking for in a wife, as he admitted to his friends on the Lifetime reality series. Meanwhile, Domynique, who’s 25 and nearly 10 years Mack’s junior, didn’t even sign up for the eight-week social experiment: Her mom, Toya, submitted the application on her behalf. That all lends credence to the many clues that Mack and Domynique are no longer together after MAFS.
Why is Taylor Kinney Taking a Break From 'Chicago Fire'? Everything We Know

As the designated heartthrob of Firehouse 51, Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) has been a fan-favorite of Chicago Fire since the hit NBC drama premiered back in 2012. His charisma, charm, and emotional rollercoaster of romantic entanglements have been a driving force of the show for the majority of its run. That's why it came as such a shock to everyone when Deadline reported that the actor who plays him would be taking a "break" from filming.
'Was It Worth It?' Amy Robach Walked Away From ABC With 'Bigger Settlement' Than Lover T.J. Holmes

Former Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach reportedly scored a “bigger settlement” than her co-anchor-turned-lover T.J. Holmes upon their departures from ABC, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come days after Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, were officially let go from the network on January 27, it has been revealed Robach was given a larger settlement than Holmes.That is the revelation shared by Page Six on Wednesday after the outlet reportedly spoke with at least two ABC insiders familiar with Robach and Holmes’ severance packages.According to one network source, both former GMA anchors received “nice” severance packages from the...
'Good Morning America' Makes Glaring Change After Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Exits

Following Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exits from Good Morning America, the show has made a notable change to the program that they formerly hosted together. According to TMZ, Holmes and Robach's names have been scrubbed from the show's intro. It's not a completely surprising move given that the two anchors, who sparked controversy in late 2022 for allegedly engaging in a romantic affair, were fired from the show.
Who Is 'You' Season 4 Star Ed Speleers's Wife? The Couple Lives Life Behind Closed Doors

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for You Season 4, Part 1. The fourth installment of the riveting Netflix series You follows our homicidal leading man, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), as he journeys through London, England, with a new identity. Declaring himself Professor Jonathan Moore, Joe eventually finds himself hanging out with a group of "privileged douchebags," many of whom are in the art world.
