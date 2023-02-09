Effective: 2023-02-13 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 7 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 8 inches except between 8 and 12 inches above 8500 feet. Blowing snow and strong winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 7 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Check road conditions before heading out. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO