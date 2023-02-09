Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 7 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches, except up to 10 inches above 9,500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Tusas Mountains Including Chama. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 7 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Check road conditions before heading out. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
High Wind Watch issued for Central Highlands, Chaves County Plains, Curry County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Central Highlands; Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Estancia Valley; Guadalupe County; Northeast Highlands; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Southwest Chaves County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast New Mexico. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow and blowing snow is possible across the higher elevations while blowing dust is possible at lower elevations. Reduced visibility is possible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jemez Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 7 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 8 inches except between 8 and 12 inches above 8500 feet. Blowing snow and strong winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 7 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Check road conditions before heading out. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
