Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 15:45:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of the central and northern mountains of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Russell, Washington, Wise by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 15:11:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Russell; Washington; Wise WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of a dusting up to 2 inches in the highest peaks above 3,000 feet. * WHERE...Wise, Russell and Washington VA Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Comments / 0