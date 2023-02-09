Effective: 2023-02-12 15:45:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of the central and northern mountains of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO