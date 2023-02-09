ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NYU's ‘Dean of Valuation' Says Adani Group Exploited ‘Weakest Links' in Indian Institutions

By Sumathi Bala,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Crypto Exchange Kraken Settles With SEC for $30 Million, Will Close U.S. Staking Operation

Crypto exchange Kraken will shutter its U.S. staking operation and will pay a $30 million settlement. The SEC said Kraken failed to register the offer and sale of the crypto asset staking-as-a-service program. Crypto exchange Kraken will shutter its U.S. cryptocurrency staking operation and pay a $30 million fine to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Oil Prices Posts Gains After Russia Says It Will Cut Output by 500,000 Barrels a Day

Russia will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday. The announcement follows Western bans on Moscow's crude and oil products implemented in December and February, respectively. Russia will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Says Job Cuts Won't Derail Plans to Start U.S. Production

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said that its U.S. plant is still on track to commerce production in 2024 despite a restructuring of the company's North America business and a reduction in its U.S. headcount. "After last year's observation, we see a lot of similarity in the two markets and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Japanese Yen Jumps on Report Kazuo Ueda Will Be Next Governor of the Central Bank

Economist Ueda is a former member of the central bank's policy board. He would replace Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term started on March 20, 2013, and will end on April 8, 2023. Kuroda has overseen the BOJ's policy of ultra-low interest rates while other major central banks have been hiking to tackle inflation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chinese E-Commerce Giant JD.com to Launch ChatGPT-Style Product

JD.com said it will release an "industrial version" of ChatGPT called ChatJD. It will be a chatbot product focused on the fields of retail and finance. The popularity of ChatGPT has prompted tech giants across the world to announce their own rivals in the past few days. Alibaba said Wednesday...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What Investors Need to Know About ‘Staking,' the Passive Income Opportunity at the Center of Crypto's Latest Regulation Scare

Not six months ago, ether led a recovery in cryptocurrency prices ahead of a big tech upgrade that would make something called "staking" available to crypto investors. Most people have hardly wrapped their heads around the concept, but now, the price of ether is falling amid mounting fears that the Securities and Exchange Commission could crack down on it.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6%. Most sectors and major bourses were in the red, with...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Luxury Brands Diverge: Tapestry Stock Rises While Capri Slides After Earnings

Shares of Kate Spade owner Tapestry increased after earnings. The company, whose brands include Coach, beat analyst expectations and raised its annual profit forecast, despite slowing traffic in China. Tapestry's gains came a day after Capri's disappointing third quarter earnings sent that stock falling. Tapestry, the company behind Coach and...

