NYU's ‘Dean of Valuation' Says Adani Group Exploited ‘Weakest Links' in Indian Institutions

Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Crypto Exchange Kraken Settles With SEC for $30 Million, Will Close U.S. Staking Operation
Crypto exchange Kraken will shutter its U.S. staking operation and will pay a $30 million settlement. The SEC said Kraken failed to register the offer and sale of the crypto asset staking-as-a-service program. Crypto exchange Kraken will shutter its U.S. cryptocurrency staking operation and pay a $30 million fine to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Oil Prices Posts Gains After Russia Says It Will Cut Output by 500,000 Barrels a Day
Russia will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday. The announcement follows Western bans on Moscow's crude and oil products implemented in December and February, respectively. Russia will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
As Brits Reel From a Cost-Of-Living Crisis, the UK Stock Market Quietly Booms to an All-Time High
The FTSE 100 has smashed through three intraday records over the last week. The make-up of the index kept it resilient through recent global market turmoil and bumper profits reported by energy, financial and commodities firms have taken it to new heights. This is despite a host of gloomy predictions...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Says Job Cuts Won't Derail Plans to Start U.S. Production
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said that its U.S. plant is still on track to commerce production in 2024 despite a restructuring of the company's North America business and a reduction in its U.S. headcount. "After last year's observation, we see a lot of similarity in the two markets and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Biggest Chipmaker SMIC Posts Record 2022 Revenue But Warns of a Tough Year Ahead
China's biggest chipmaker, SMIC, posted record revenue in 2022, despite ongoing U.S. sanctions. But it warned of a more difficult year ahead given a slump in the semiconductor industry. SMIC is one of China's most important chip companies. But it was thrown on a U.S. trade blacklist in 2020. China's...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Japanese Yen Jumps on Report Kazuo Ueda Will Be Next Governor of the Central Bank
Economist Ueda is a former member of the central bank's policy board. He would replace Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term started on March 20, 2013, and will end on April 8, 2023. Kuroda has overseen the BOJ's policy of ultra-low interest rates while other major central banks have been hiking to tackle inflation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Chinese E-Commerce Giant JD.com to Launch ChatGPT-Style Product
JD.com said it will release an "industrial version" of ChatGPT called ChatJD. It will be a chatbot product focused on the fields of retail and finance. The popularity of ChatGPT has prompted tech giants across the world to announce their own rivals in the past few days. Alibaba said Wednesday...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What Investors Need to Know About ‘Staking,' the Passive Income Opportunity at the Center of Crypto's Latest Regulation Scare
Not six months ago, ether led a recovery in cryptocurrency prices ahead of a big tech upgrade that would make something called "staking" available to crypto investors. Most people have hardly wrapped their heads around the concept, but now, the price of ether is falling amid mounting fears that the Securities and Exchange Commission could crack down on it.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6%. Most sectors and major bourses were in the red, with...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Luxury Brands Diverge: Tapestry Stock Rises While Capri Slides After Earnings
Shares of Kate Spade owner Tapestry increased after earnings. The company, whose brands include Coach, beat analyst expectations and raised its annual profit forecast, despite slowing traffic in China. Tapestry's gains came a day after Capri's disappointing third quarter earnings sent that stock falling. Tapestry, the company behind Coach and...
Comments / 0