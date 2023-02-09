Effective: 2023-02-12 16:08:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

