Cloudy, breezy, winds diminish overnight; Cooler to end week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Cloudy, breezy, winds diminish overnight

Cooler end to the week

Dry and sunny Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT : Winds will diminish a bit overnight, but still breezy. Storm Center Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs says scattered clouds will linger through the night. Temperatures will fall to the middle 30s.

FRIDAY : A cooler day. Scattered clouds linger, then some sunshine by the end of the day. Highs in the low 40s. A little breezy but not like Thursday. Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY : A very cold morning, with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds break for some sun. Highs around 40.

SUNDAY : Another cold start in the 20s. Sun and some clouds. Back into the mid 40s. Dry day.

MONDAY : A cold morning but a nice and mild afternoon! Highs reach the low 50s. Sunshine for the afternoon.

TUESDAY : Clouds increase. Warmer than normal again, with highs in the middle 50s. Rain returns toward evening.

WEDNESDAY : Mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few more showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s.