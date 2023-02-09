ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldotna, AK

radiokenai.com

Soldotna Rezones Land For Commercial Use

The City of Soldotna received a request from Lisa Schmitter to rezone a portion of Tract A, New Morning Subdivision, KN 0740055, Section 33, T5N R10W from the Rural Residential District to the Commercial District. This request was addressed by the Soldotna City Council in their February 8, 2023 Council...
SOLDOTNA, AK
kdll.org

What voters should know about the special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor

In a special election next week, voters will choose between four candidates for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor, following the resignation of former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce last summer. The winner of the special election will serve through the next regularly scheduled municipal election, in October. The role is currently filled by interim Mayor Mike Navarre.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
alaskapublic.org

Kelly Tshibaka takes on a new opponent: Alaska ranked choice voting

As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska’s ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
KENAI, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

5.0 earthquake rattles Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 5.0 earthquake shook residents of Southcentral Alaska early Thursday morning. The temblor, which struck at 5:48 a.m., was initially measured at magnitude 4.7 before being upgraded. The earthquake centered about 78 miles west of Anchorage, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, and hit closest to...
ALASKA STATE

