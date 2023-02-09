Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Rezones Land For Commercial Use
The City of Soldotna received a request from Lisa Schmitter to rezone a portion of Tract A, New Morning Subdivision, KN 0740055, Section 33, T5N R10W from the Rural Residential District to the Commercial District. This request was addressed by the Soldotna City Council in their February 8, 2023 Council...
kdll.org
What voters should know about the special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor
In a special election next week, voters will choose between four candidates for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor, following the resignation of former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce last summer. The winner of the special election will serve through the next regularly scheduled municipal election, in October. The role is currently filled by interim Mayor Mike Navarre.
alaskapublic.org
Kelly Tshibaka takes on a new opponent: Alaska ranked choice voting
As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska’s ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
kdll.org
‘This is our Super Bowl’: Soldotna florist gears up for Valentine’s Day
A person’s nose can build up a certain immunity to flowers over time. Tundra Rose flower shop in Soldotna is lush with the smell of roses and ranunculus. But shop owner Dacia Cunningham is too used to the smell to notice — and frankly, too busy. Valentine’s Day...
alaskasnewssource.com
5.0 earthquake rattles Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 5.0 earthquake shook residents of Southcentral Alaska early Thursday morning. The temblor, which struck at 5:48 a.m., was initially measured at magnitude 4.7 before being upgraded. The earthquake centered about 78 miles west of Anchorage, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, and hit closest to...
