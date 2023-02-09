ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Why Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't calling Super Bowl 57 for Fox

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have been Super Bowl mainstays on Fox since they first called Super Bowl 39 back in 2005, taking the reins from the legendary duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden. The duo have called six Super Bowls together, and have become one of the most...
Sporting News

Eagles Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins explains why Philadelphia sports fans are so intense: 'Philly loves hard'

Brian Dawkins played the first 13 seasons of his Hall of Fame career for the Eagles. A dozen years after the safety played his final season for the Broncos and five years since he helped the Eagles win Super Bowl 52 as their executive of football operations for player development, he remains one of Philadelphia's greatest sports legends.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

How old is Terry Bradshaw? Age, career timeline for NFL analyst, from Steelers legend to Fox studio

There are few figures in the NFL that have been more omnipresent than Terry Bradshaw over the course of the league's existence. Bradshaw, a Steelers legend, broke into the league as the No. 1 pick in the 1970 NFL Draft, just a few years after Super Bowl 1 was played. Quickly, he established himself as a starter for the Steelers and became one of the most notable figures of the early days of the NFL's Super Bowl era.
Sporting News

Nick Sirianni salary, net worth: How much money is Eagles head coach making in 2023?

Nick Sirianni is only in his second year as an NFL head coach. But it doesn't take long to reap the benefits of coaching at the highest level of football. Sirianni has been a near-immediate success for Philadelphia as the team's head coach. He led the Eagles to the playoffs in 2021 after a disappointing 4-11-1 2020 season saw the team part ways with Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson. And now in his second season, Sirianni has a chance to earn the franchise's second Super Bowl title.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

