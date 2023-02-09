Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Sporting News
Where is Patrick Mahomes from? Hometown, college & more to know about Chiefs star's roots
Everything's bigger in Texas. Patrick Mahomes has cemented his status as one of the most dominant players in the NFL today. With an opportunity to earn his second championship ring when he and the Chiefs face off against the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, there's little doubt about that. Long...
Sporting News
Why Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't calling Super Bowl 57 for Fox
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have been Super Bowl mainstays on Fox since they first called Super Bowl 39 back in 2005, taking the reins from the legendary duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden. The duo have called six Super Bowls together, and have become one of the most...
Sporting News
Erin Andrews net worth & salary: How much money does Fox sideline reporter make in 2023?
If a big game is happening on Fox, it's almost a guarantee Erin Andrews is going to be present and roaming the sidelines. Super Bowl 57 will be no exception, with Andrews and Tom Rinaldi providing on-field commentary for Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. Andrews will be working her fourth...
Sporting News
Clark Hunt net worth: How much money has the Chiefs owner made in his career?
The Chiefs have transformed themselves into one of the NFL's consistently great teams, rattling off 10 consecutive winning seasons since Andy Reid was hired and reaching three Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. Any team can get hot for a few years, but consistent greatness requires a top-to-bottom effort....
Sporting News
Why does Terry Bradshaw present the Super Bowl trophy? Fox broadcaster continues tradition on network
Terry Bradshaw is no stranger to the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Steelers legend won four Super Bowls in his playing days, as well as a pair of Super Bowl MVPs. It seems only right, then, that he continue being associated with the trophy as Fox Sports' officially unofficial Lombardi presenter.
Sporting News
Eagles Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins explains why Philadelphia sports fans are so intense: 'Philly loves hard'
Brian Dawkins played the first 13 seasons of his Hall of Fame career for the Eagles. A dozen years after the safety played his final season for the Broncos and five years since he helped the Eagles win Super Bowl 52 as their executive of football operations for player development, he remains one of Philadelphia's greatest sports legends.
Sporting News
SN Q&A: Matthew Berry talks new 'Fantasy Life' partnership with Influential, Super Bowl 57 best bets
Matthew Berry is the biggest power player in fantasy sports. Now he's taking his "Fantasy Life" to a whole new level by drafting a new winning team. Berry, who not along ago established an eponymous media company based on his New York Times best-selling book, is now joining forces with Influential, the world's largest influencer marketing company.
Sporting News
How old is Terry Bradshaw? Age, career timeline for NFL analyst, from Steelers legend to Fox studio
There are few figures in the NFL that have been more omnipresent than Terry Bradshaw over the course of the league's existence. Bradshaw, a Steelers legend, broke into the league as the No. 1 pick in the 1970 NFL Draft, just a few years after Super Bowl 1 was played. Quickly, he established himself as a starter for the Steelers and became one of the most notable figures of the early days of the NFL's Super Bowl era.
Sporting News
Greg Olsen son's heart transplant: The story of TJ Olsen's 'unbelievable' surgery and recovery
Greg Olsen has always been a very public-facing figure. It dates all the way back to his days as a star tight end at Miami and his NFL playing days with the Bears, Panthers and Seahawks. Now, Olsen is a member of the Fox broadcast crew and will be calling...
Sporting News
Nick Sirianni salary, net worth: How much money is Eagles head coach making in 2023?
Nick Sirianni is only in his second year as an NFL head coach. But it doesn't take long to reap the benefits of coaching at the highest level of football. Sirianni has been a near-immediate success for Philadelphia as the team's head coach. He led the Eagles to the playoffs in 2021 after a disappointing 4-11-1 2020 season saw the team part ways with Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson. And now in his second season, Sirianni has a chance to earn the franchise's second Super Bowl title.
Sporting News
Super Bowl flyover 2023: Everything to know about Navy's all-woman pregame pageantry
Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird, it's a plane ... wait, it's multiple planes. One of the Super Bowl traditions is the military flyover, and this year's edition has an extra special feel to it. In celebration of the anniversary of the first female naval aviators enlisted in...
