Fetterman hospitalized overnight after 'feeling lightheaded'

S en. John Fetterman (D-PA) will be hospitalized overnight in Washington, D.C. , after "feeling lightheaded" at a Senate retreat, his office said late Wednesday night, adding that initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke.

"Doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation," Fetterman's office said, per Politico's Anthony Adragna. "He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family. We will provide more information when we have it."

Keith Srakocic/AP Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, greets supporters at a campaign stop on May 10, 2022, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.



Fetterman was brought to the George Washington University Hospital. He attended President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night in Washington.

Last May , Fetterman suffered a stroke while leading the pack in Pennsylvania's Democratic Senate primary. He went on to defeat Republican Mehmet Oz in the midterm election to become his state's newest U.S. senator.

The 53-year-old said the stroke was "caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long." Fortunately, however, he said, "the amazing doctors here were able to quickly and completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke." Fetterman said at the time that doctors told him he did not suffer any cognitive damage and was on his way to a full recovery.

Fetterman was Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor from 2019 to 2023 prior to hitting the campaign trail for U.S. Senate.