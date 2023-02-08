Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020, to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SNAP is a federal...
Virginia witness spots sphere-shaped object hovering in afternoon sky
A Virginia witness at Virginia Beach reported watching a cloud-like, sphere-shaped object hovering in the afternoon sky at 1 p.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
WUSA
Fundraiser started to help retired, disabled veteran in Virginia get back on her feet
VIRGINIA, USA — The son of a disabled veteran launched a fundraiser to help put his mom in temporary housing so she doesn't have to give up her support animal while the VA works to help find her a more permeant solution. Cynthia Jill Allen-Hood is a retired 23-year...
Inside Nova
How gun commerce has changed in Virginia since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Virginia since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Virginia Realtors, law enforcement warn of rise in fake land sale listings in Virginia
In January, Scott Mayausky, the Stafford County Commissioner of Revenue, helped a man who was concerned about seeing his vacant land posted for sale on Redfin. The problem was that he never listed it.
thenewsprogress.com
No School Cuts. Period!
First and foremost, I can tell you that our school district will NOT see any cuts. Period. What happened was a plain old human error. Earlier this week, the Department of Education disclosed an error in their funding calculations to. school divisions that resulted in a $200 million overestimation in...
When does Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law start?
Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law will go into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and continue until April 30. The annual Burning Law bans open-air burning before 4 p.m. within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass.
peninsulachronicle.com
Governor Youngkin Reduces Regulatory Restrictions In Effort To Increase Opportunities For Nurse Aides
RICHMOND – Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced that the Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality and availability of training, as well as the hiring process, of qualified nurse aides in Virginia. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will increase opportunities for Nurse Aides...
Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs
When faced with the prospect of having to livestream and archive video of public meetings, local governments across Virginia had wildly different ideas about what it might cost. The town of Marion estimated it’d have to spend $300,000 in the near term on “hiring personnel to operate, maintain, and log sessions, plus equipment purchase and […] The post Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities
The General Assembly should approve bills allowing shared solar projects. The post The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities appeared first on Cardinal News.
Martinsville’s economy has gone digital at a faster rate than any other place in Virginia, study shows
It's not the most digital economy in the state, but the rate of change is faster than any other place, according to a study by the Brookings Institution. The post Martinsville’s economy has gone digital at a faster rate than any other place in Virginia, study shows appeared first on Cardinal News.
Gov. Youngkin rips Black Lives Matter curriculum as ‘politically-driven'
Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office ripped a teachers union for releasing a toolkit that pushes the 13 Guiding Principles of the Black Lives Matter movement in schools.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Virginia
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia
MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
Will it snow in Central Virginia this weekend?
If you are looking to see snow, you will probably have to go to the Southern Blue Ridge Mountains and Southern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
theroanoker.com
Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers
The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
Virginia Natural Gas billing error leaves customers uneasy
Some Virginia Natural Gas customers may have noticed something wrong with their bill recently after a billing error in January led to people who have auto-pay turned on receiving a bill that says they didn't pay.
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
WBTM
Caesars Virginia Hires About 70 Card Dealers at Hiring Event
Over 100 people showed up yesterday at Caesars Virginia’s hiring event at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. The company hired about 70 people for card dealer positions. Those that were hired will now participate in a 12 week training program. The starting pay for the card dealer...
