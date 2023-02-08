ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020, to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SNAP is a federal...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9

WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
thenewsprogress.com

No School Cuts. Period!

First and foremost, I can tell you that our school district will NOT see any cuts. Period. What happened was a plain old human error. Earlier this week, the Department of Education disclosed an error in their funding calculations to. school divisions that resulted in a $200 million overestimation in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs

When faced with the prospect of having to livestream and archive video of public meetings, local governments across Virginia had wildly different ideas about what it might cost. The town of Marion estimated it’d have to spend $300,000 in the near term on “hiring personnel to operate, maintain, and log sessions, plus equipment purchase and […] The post Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia

MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
MONTVALE, VA
theroanoker.com

Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers

The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Caesars Virginia Hires About 70 Card Dealers at Hiring Event

Over 100 people showed up yesterday at Caesars Virginia’s hiring event at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. The company hired about 70 people for card dealer positions. Those that were hired will now participate in a 12 week training program. The starting pay for the card dealer...

