Read full article on original website
Related
Wagner Group 'Absurdly' Claims 10 Million U.S. Applicants: ISW
A purported Wagner Group recruitment video asks U.S. veterans who "dreamed of doing much to make America great again" to fight against Ukraine.
Exclusive-Under U.S. pressure, Lula delays Brazil docking of Iran warships -sources
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazil bowed to U.S. pressure and declined an Iranian request for two of its warships to dock in Rio de Janeiro at a time when Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was planning his trip to Washington to meet U.S. leader Joe Biden, sources said.
Sudan military finishes review of Russian Red Sea base deal
Sudan’s ruling military concluded a review of an agreement with Russia to build a navy base on the Red Sea in the African country, two Sudanese officials said Saturday.They said the deal was awaiting the formation of a civilian government and a legislative body to be ratified before it takes effect. The officials said Moscow met Sudan’s most recent demands, including providing more weapons and equipment.“They cleared all our concerns. The deal has become OK from the military side,” one official said.The officials did not provide further details and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. A...
U.S. and Russian Rescue Teams May Come Face to Face After Turkey Earthquake
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have both vowed to send aid and dispatch search-and-rescue teams to the stricken country.
Military.com
Western Forces Are Raiding Gunrunners at Sea and Throwing Wrenches into Iran's Plans
Original article on Business Insider. Western militaries have been regularly raiding boats attempting to smuggle weapons from Iran to Yemen, seizing massive amounts of explosives, guns, and ammunition. These raids, Middle East and Iran experts say, are a coordinated effort designed to put pressure on Iran and derail its malign...
Former U.S. generals explain how 100 U.S. Abrams and German Leopard 2 tanks can help Ukraine beat Russia
President Biden on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will send Ukraine 31 advanced M1 Abrams battle tanks, following Germany's decision to supply Kyiv with at least 14 Leopard 2 tanks and Britain 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks. Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a former tank commander and head of U.S. forces in Europe, told CNN that once you add in other donated Leopard tanks from Europe, Ukraine will probably get 100 to 150 German-made battle tanks within two to three months, followed by the 31 Abrams in six to eight months. Will that really help Ukraine? Ukraine had requested more...
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
US News and World Report
Turkey's President Erdogan Says Western Missions Will 'Pay' for Closures
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday...
US News and World Report
Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
‘It Will Be Suicide’: Russian Troops Reportedly Ordered to Repeat Their Failed Bid to Take Kyiv
The Kremlin has reportedly ordered top military brass to make another attempt to seize Kyiv as part of a massive new offensive—a directive that has sent military officers into a state of panic. Citing a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the independent outlet iStories reported on Friday that even the Russian troops ordered to take part in the assault believe it will fail miserably. “Plans to go for Kyiv again are really being drawn up, but only because the country’s leadership is demanding it. No one believes in the realization of these plans, it will be suicide,” the source was quoted saying, adding that many were worried about where Ukrainian forces might launch a new counter-offensive. In the same breath, however, the source cautioned that some rumors about where Moscow was preparing to attack from next were part of a disinformation campaign. He said claims of a new offensive from Belarus were meant to simply force Ukraine’s military to deploy troops in that direction while new attacks spring up elsewhere.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Senators say no F-16 upgrades for Turkey if it blocks Finland, Sweden from joining NATO
President Biden should make clear to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that Congress is unlikely to approve fighter jet upgrades for Ankara if it fails to advance Sweden’s and Finland’s bids to join NATO, a bipartisan group of senators said Thursday. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), co-chairs of the Senate NATO Observer Group,…
Chinese surveillance balloon debris reveals antennas capable of collecting intelligence
The debris gathered from the Chinese surveillance balloon revealed “multiple antennas” capable of collecting signals intelligence, U.S. officials say. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell has the latest updates on what sensitive intelligence China could have gotten.Feb. 10, 2023.
Ukraine Receives 20,000 Applications for 'Stormtrooper' Fighting Force
Benefits include a competitive salary, opportunity to receive housing, treatment and study at universities.
Syrian man mourns 25 family members lost in catastrophic earthquake
Ahmed Idris, who sought refuge from Syria's civil war in the city of Saraqib, lost 25 family members in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.Feb. 8, 2023.
Multiple earthquakes rock Turkey, Syria, killing more than 3,800 people
What areas of Turkey, elsewhere were affected by the earthquake? More than 3,800 people were killed by the earthquake.
Ukraine blitzes 31 ‘elite’ Russian tanks in fresh humiliation for Vladimir Putin
CARNAGE engulfing Russian troops on the Ukraine frontline emerged yesterday in harrowing pictures showing a column of 31 armoured vehicles being blitzed. Chaos is seen engulfing soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s “meat grinder” ranks near the eastern town of Vuhledar, with some crushed by their own tanks as they flee.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Baby girl born under Syria earthquake rubble
Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.
Senators call on Biden to delay F-16 jet sale to Turkey until Finland and Sweden allowed into NATO
A bipartisan group of senators urged President Joe Biden to delay the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Turkey agrees to allow Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
Chinese spy balloon carried 'multiple antennas' for collecting signals intelligence, State Dept. says
The Chinese balloon that flew above the U.S. for eight days included “multiple antennas” capable of collecting signals intelligence, a senior State Department official said Thursday, and the balloon maker has proven ties to the Chinese military. While China condemned the U.S. for destroying what it said was...
Comments / 0