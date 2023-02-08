ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRQE News 13

Public school enrollment dropped by 1.2M during the pandemic – an expert discusses where the students went and why it matters

(THE CONVERSATION) – Student learning took a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just how much is only becoming clear nearly three years after the World Health Organization declared the pandemic and nearly all U.S. public schools pivoted to online instruction for at least several months in March 2020. However, the data guiding the nation’s […]
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

COVID exodus: New data (partly) explains public school enrollment drop

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization covering public education in communities across America. Subscribe to our free newsletter to keep up with how public education is changing: ckbe.at/nationalUntil now, it was one of the pandemic’s great mysteries: Where did the missing students go?When classes resumed in fall 2020, several months after COVID struck, enrollment in the nation’s public schools had plummeted by more than a million students. It was the largest...
COLORADO STATE
KSST Radio

Texas School Districts Switching To Four Day School Weeks

Feb. 7, 2023 – School districts all over Texas are switching to a new school week schedule of four days rather than the traditional five day. This new scheduling idea was introduced to schools to help attract more teachers to districts that were lacking staffing power. Several schools have already made the switch with many more still on the fence about the idea.
TEXAS STATE
The 74

Why Nearly Half of Black Students Have Considered Stopping College

From balancing full-time work and caregiving for family at twice the rate of their peers, to regularly feeling unsafe because of racial discrimination, Black students are forced to navigate disproportionate challenges while earning a college degree, according to a new national report. And 45% of Black students considered stopping their coursework in 2022, weighing dropping […]
Phys.org

What happened to students who left public schools during the pandemic?

The number of students enrolled in the U.S. public school system has plummeted since 2020, with roughly 1.2 million K-12 students leaving its rolls. Where did they go?. Pundits have speculated that the drop could be attributed to families switching to private schools or homeschooling, and to population changes occurring since the start of the pandemic. New data, gathered through a collaboration between Stanford researchers and the Associated Press, finds that these explanations only account for about two-thirds of students who have left public schools since the fall of 2019.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cheddar News

Hundreds of Thousands of Students Never Returned to School Amid Pandemic

"Hundreds of thousands of school age students went missing from the public school rolls during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and have not been accounted for since.A study by the Associated Press and Stanford University found that about 240,000 students across 21 states could not be accounted for in any school in the country. Enrollment at U.S. public schools fell overall by 710,000 between the 2019-2022 school years. Those who could be counted had enrolled in private schools, others were homeschooled, and the remaining students moved. During the height of the pandemic, school districts across the country went door-to-door in an...
Sneha Neupane

Top 10 Most-Regretted College Majors

A major is a specific subject area that students specialize in. Typically, between one-third and one-half of the courses you’ll take in college will be in your major or related to it. Bachelor's degree holders generally earn 84% more than the one with only high school or diploma degree. There are many options while choosing a major. You can also take double major or major and minor in some colleges.
US News and World Report

How to Find Private School Scholarships

A private school can offer advantages, from small classes to top-notch facilities. But it often comes with a hefty price tag. There are more than 22,000 private K-12 schools in the U.S., costing an average of $12,350 annually, according to December 2021 figures from the Education Data Initiative. When broken down, private elementary school tuition averages $7,630 per year, and private high schools average $16,040. But schools in major cities can cost much more – for instance, K-12 tuition at New York City’s Horace Mann School was almost $60,000 for the 2022-2023 school year, according to the school’s website.

