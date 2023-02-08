Read full article on original website
Related
Public school enrollment dropped by 1.2M during the pandemic – an expert discusses where the students went and why it matters
(THE CONVERSATION) – Student learning took a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just how much is only becoming clear nearly three years after the World Health Organization declared the pandemic and nearly all U.S. public schools pivoted to online instruction for at least several months in March 2020. However, the data guiding the nation’s […]
Half of public school students are behind due to pandemic: Report
A new education report finds millions of kids in the U.S. are behind one entire grade level in at least one subject due to pandemic disruptions.
Studies show ChatGPT cheating is on the rise among students — young and old — as teachers remain divided on bans
ChatGPT has become an increasingly common cheating tool since its November release. However, teachers and students are still split on whether the technology should be allowed in schools.
COVID exodus: New data (partly) explains public school enrollment drop
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization covering public education in communities across America. Subscribe to our free newsletter to keep up with how public education is changing: ckbe.at/nationalUntil now, it was one of the pandemic’s great mysteries: Where did the missing students go?When classes resumed in fall 2020, several months after COVID struck, enrollment in the nation’s public schools had plummeted by more than a million students. It was the largest...
My classrooms are cold and our teachers keep leaving – as a pupil, I’m supporting the teachers’ strike
I think a lot of people think my generation don’t care about politics or aren’t interested. They underestimate how perceptive we are. We’re part of the world too. We sit in classrooms. We know that schools don’t have proper funding and that our teachers aren’t properly paid for the hard work they do.
Teacher admits helping students change their gender identity without their parents' knowledge
Olivia Garrison, a high school teacher in California who is nonbinary, has admitted to helping their students change their gender identity without their parents' knowledge.
Texas School Districts Switching To Four Day School Weeks
Feb. 7, 2023 – School districts all over Texas are switching to a new school week schedule of four days rather than the traditional five day. This new scheduling idea was introduced to schools to help attract more teachers to districts that were lacking staffing power. Several schools have already made the switch with many more still on the fence about the idea.
9-year-old Black prodigy has already begun college – but schools often fail to recognize highly talented Black students
Anti-Black bias and lack of teacher referrals are keeping Black students out of gifted school programs, a scholar suggests.
Why Nearly Half of Black Students Have Considered Stopping College
From balancing full-time work and caregiving for family at twice the rate of their peers, to regularly feeling unsafe because of racial discrimination, Black students are forced to navigate disproportionate challenges while earning a college degree, according to a new national report. And 45% of Black students considered stopping their coursework in 2022, weighing dropping […]
Teachers' unions locked kids out of schools to get more of your money, not for safety
Our children were political pawns in a game rigged by teachers' unions and blue state politicians.
I was a school dropout, but we just won $500,000 for giving students like me a second chance
I dropped out of school but now help find and support students like me to recover their education with individualized, hands-on learning.
District: Seneca Middle School substitute teacher terminated for 'inappropriate activity' used in 3 separate classes
In a Facebook post, parents say that students expressed that they felt uncomfortable and were instructed to take part in the activity anyway.
CNBC
Harvard neuroscientist: The 'most underrated' skill all successful people have—'especially introverts'
I've always been an introvert. When I got my first job after earning my PhD in neuroscience, I was concerned that I'd have a tough time communicating with others. But I quickly learned that I didn't need to force myself to be extroverted. The most underrated skill that successful people, especially introverts, have is the ability to write clearly.
Phys.org
What happened to students who left public schools during the pandemic?
The number of students enrolled in the U.S. public school system has plummeted since 2020, with roughly 1.2 million K-12 students leaving its rolls. Where did they go?. Pundits have speculated that the drop could be attributed to families switching to private schools or homeschooling, and to population changes occurring since the start of the pandemic. New data, gathered through a collaboration between Stanford researchers and the Associated Press, finds that these explanations only account for about two-thirds of students who have left public schools since the fall of 2019.
Few Black male teachers are in US classrooms. These programs are changing that.
Call Me Mister, He Is Me Institute and Men of CHS Teach are three programs that aim to recruit and retain more Black male teachers in U.S. schools.
Hundreds of Thousands of Students Never Returned to School Amid Pandemic
"Hundreds of thousands of school age students went missing from the public school rolls during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and have not been accounted for since.A study by the Associated Press and Stanford University found that about 240,000 students across 21 states could not be accounted for in any school in the country. Enrollment at U.S. public schools fell overall by 710,000 between the 2019-2022 school years. Those who could be counted had enrolled in private schools, others were homeschooled, and the remaining students moved. During the height of the pandemic, school districts across the country went door-to-door in an...
Top 10 Most-Regretted College Majors
A major is a specific subject area that students specialize in. Typically, between one-third and one-half of the courses you’ll take in college will be in your major or related to it. Bachelor's degree holders generally earn 84% more than the one with only high school or diploma degree. There are many options while choosing a major. You can also take double major or major and minor in some colleges.
Black students are less likely to attain college degrees because of discrimination and external responsibilities, study finds
Black college students have lower six-year completion rates for any type of degree or certificate program than any other racial or ethnic group because of racial discrimination, the high cost of higher education and a multitude of external responsibilities, according to a new Lumina Foundation-Gallup 2023 State of Higher Education study.
US News and World Report
How to Find Private School Scholarships
A private school can offer advantages, from small classes to top-notch facilities. But it often comes with a hefty price tag. There are more than 22,000 private K-12 schools in the U.S., costing an average of $12,350 annually, according to December 2021 figures from the Education Data Initiative. When broken down, private elementary school tuition averages $7,630 per year, and private high schools average $16,040. But schools in major cities can cost much more – for instance, K-12 tuition at New York City’s Horace Mann School was almost $60,000 for the 2022-2023 school year, according to the school’s website.
Quarter of a million children enter secondary school without basic maths and English
Rishi Sunak has been warned that a target to boost the number of children entering secondary school with the expected standards of reading, writing and maths is “a far cry from reality”, amid new evidence that 275,000 pupils a year are leaving primary education without the right level of skills.
Comments / 0