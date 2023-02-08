ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

sdsheriff.gov

Bomb Threat - San Marcos

Nothing suspicious was found at a North County elementary school after a bomb threat led to the evacuation of students and staff. On Wednesday, February 8 just after 1:00 p.m., a phone call was made about a bomb threat at San Marcos Elementary School located at 1 Tiger Way in San Marcos.
SAN MARCOS, CA
kusi.com

One dead, two injured in Fallbrook shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A shooting in Fallbrook left two injured and one dead. One victim was taken to a local hospital. Their status is unknown. The second victim’s status is also unknown. The Sheriff’s Dept. says there is no active shooter threat at this time.
FALLBROOK, CA
kyma.com

One dead, two injured in California plant nursery shooting

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A shooting broke out in San Diego Friday. The shooting occurred at a plant nursery; one person died while two others sustained injuries. Dozens of patrol cars rolled onto the scene where officers took a suspect into custody. It's currently unclear what led up...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Nautical Neighbors swim through Oceanside!

An exquisite stained glass mural titled Nautical Neighbors was installed last summer in the heart of Oceanside. All the abundant sea life swimming through the mural was designed and created by Don Myers and assembled by the citizens of Oceanside. You can see this very beautiful public art at the...
OCEANSIDE, CA

