San Diego weather alert: cooler weather, increased winds and showers ahead this weekendStanleySan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Star Signs Huge ExtensionOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
San Ysidro High School locked down after armed men caught smoking marijuana in school parking lot
SAN DIEGO — San Ysidro High School was placed on lockdown while an armed man was being pursued Friday morning after officers on routine patrol spotted five men smoking marijuana in the school's parking lot. San Diego Police officers on routine patrol at San Ysidro High School around 10...
Father, community raise concerns about racist bullying at middle school in Poway
Frustration and disappointment from a Poway father who said he's had enough after a number of racist bullying incidents involving his son.
Bomb Threat - San Marcos
Nothing suspicious was found at a North County elementary school after a bomb threat led to the evacuation of students and staff. On Wednesday, February 8 just after 1:00 p.m., a phone call was made about a bomb threat at San Marcos Elementary School located at 1 Tiger Way in San Marcos.
San Marcos Elementary students safe after threat, sheriff’s officials say
San Marcos Elementary School students are safe after the school received a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
SD deputies searching for suspect who pulled gun and made threats at mobile park
EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says it is looking for two suspects after a teen pulled out a gun and started threatening people at a mobile park Saturday afternoon. According to deputies, a fight broke out at a pool in a mobile park...
29 San Diego County Schools Receive California Purple Star Distinction
A state program recognizing schools that support the unique needs of military-connected students and families has named 29 schools in San Diego County as California Purple Star Schools. Twenty-eight schools in seven of the county’s public school districts, as well as one public charter school, have earned the distinction this...
Arrest made in Dec. 2022 fatal shooting near Oceanside park
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a 29-year-old man near an Oceanside park in December, police department officials announced.
One dead, two injured in Fallbrook shooting
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A shooting in Fallbrook left two injured and one dead. One victim was taken to a local hospital. Their status is unknown. The second victim’s status is also unknown. The Sheriff’s Dept. says there is no active shooter threat at this time.
Complaints of racism leveled at Poway Unified School board meeting
POWAY, Calif. — Complaints of racism were leveled at Poway Unified School board members, their teachers, and staff Thursday night. Most were civil comments but anger seeped in. Thomas Smith is a single dad with an 11-year-old son, he said at the meeting, "My son has been called the...
One dead, two injured in California plant nursery shooting
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A shooting broke out in San Diego Friday. The shooting occurred at a plant nursery; one person died while two others sustained injuries. Dozens of patrol cars rolled onto the scene where officers took a suspect into custody. It's currently unclear what led up...
South Bay parents outraged at inappropriate TikToks by 5th and 6th grade students
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Hilltop Elementary, an email went out to parents of 6th graders explaining recent strings of inappropriate TikToks that were circulating the school. The TikToks featured cursing, bullying, and other explicit material. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live to discuss the reactions of parents and teachers...
Climber falls near East County park: CAL FIRE
A climber fell from a large distance near an East County park on Saturday, said CAL FIRE Public Information Officer Thomas Shoots.
1 dead, 2 wounded in North County shooting
A man suspected of killing one and wounding two in a Fallbrook shooting Friday is in law enforcement custody, authorities said.
Suspect identified in Fallbrook shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
A man has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting in North San Diego County that left a person dead and two others injured by gunfire Friday afternoon.
Deputies arrested after bar fight in East County
Two deputies were arrested following a bar fight in East County on Saturday, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Officer identified in deadly Chula Vista shooting
San Diego Police have identified the Chula Vista Police officer involved in a deadly South Bay shooting over the weekend.
COLD CASE: Motive unknown in murder of UCSD researcher
Dr. Saitoh and his team were working to learn more about the brain. His co-worker Phyllis Lessin said he was on track to make a major breakthrough to help Alzheimer’s patients.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Lake Murray roadway
A man died early Friday morning after San Diego Police said he was struck by a car on Mission Gorge Road and killed.
Suspects in creek bed shoot man: police
A man was shot in Lincoln Park on Wednesday night, said the San Diego Police Department.
Nautical Neighbors swim through Oceanside!
An exquisite stained glass mural titled Nautical Neighbors was installed last summer in the heart of Oceanside. All the abundant sea life swimming through the mural was designed and created by Don Myers and assembled by the citizens of Oceanside. You can see this very beautiful public art at the...
