Pluto has a neighbor! Ringed dwarf planet at the edge of our solar system defies laws of physics
SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom — If you think the controversy over calling Pluto a planet is the only thing happening at the edge of our solar system, think again! Researchers say there’s a unique dwarf planet with rings which defy the laws of physics sitting at the outer reaches of the solar system. Astronomers say the rings encircling a mysterious world named Quaoar are more than twice as far out as the rings of Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune, and Uranus.
These are the oldest weapon heads ever found in North America, dating back 16,000 years!
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The oldest weapon heads ever found in the Americas — dating back 16,000 years — have been uncovered. Archaeologists say the projectile points discovered in Idaho are 3,000 years older than any found before. They were likely attached to darts, rather than arrows or spears, and, despite the small size, they were “deadly” hunting weapons.
Wormholes through space and time may actually exist
HONG KONG, China — In science-fiction, wormholes take space travelers across great distances through space and time. However, a new study finds that wormholes may actually be science-fact!. Scientists found these “tunnels” may magnify light by a factor of 100,000, which is key to finding them in space. Albert...
Clever cockatoos bring a ‘toolbox’ when they go fishing for food
VIENNA, Austria — Clever cockatoos take a “toolkit” with them when they fish for cashews, a new study reveals. Goffin’s cockatoos are small white parrots from the Tanimbar Islands archipelago in Indonesia. According to researchers, they’re only the second non-human animals after chimpanzees to use and transport multiple tools with them.
