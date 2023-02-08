SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom — If you think the controversy over calling Pluto a planet is the only thing happening at the edge of our solar system, think again! Researchers say there’s a unique dwarf planet with rings which defy the laws of physics sitting at the outer reaches of the solar system. Astronomers say the rings encircling a mysterious world named Quaoar are more than twice as far out as the rings of Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune, and Uranus.

2 DAYS AGO