4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders rally in the seventh inning for another win
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Middle Tennessee beat Fresno State 5-4 on Saturday at Amy S. Harrison Field with a seventh inning rally that included a go-ahead homer by freshman Ansley Blevins. The Blue Raiders improve to 3-1 on the season after beating a solid Fresno State team. Trailing 2-5 heading...
goblueraiders.com
Lady Raiders stifle Blazers’ offense to reach 20 wins
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women's basketball suffocated UAB on Saturday in the Murphy Center, holding the Blazers to just 42 points in a 63-42 win for the Lady Raiders' 20th victory of the season. MTSU (20-4, 13-2 C-USA) overcame a slow start early with active defensive pressure all...
goblueraiders.com
Francisco Rocha’s incredible play helps lead #21 MTSU men’s tennis team to 7-0 win over Rice
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Individual accomplishments certainly aren't what the #21 Middle Tennessee Blue Raider men's tennis team are after. However, there's certain spots in a match where the work of an individual can spark something for the rest of the team. Senior Francisco Rocha did just that with a SportsCenter Top 10 worthy play in doubles to help lead MTSU to a 7-0 win over Conference USA foe Rice on Friday night in the Adams Tennis Complex.
goblueraiders.com
MTSU defeats Tennessee State 5-2 on Friday to remain unbeaten at home
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women's tennis extend their win streak to five defeating Tennessee State 5-2 on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Adams Tennis Complex. The Blue Raiders started off strong taking the doubles point. On court No. 3, Muskan Gupta and Eloise Swarbrick picked up a 6-0 win. On court No. 1, Sana Garakani and Noelle Mauro claimed the doubles point, winning 6-2.
goblueraiders.com
Men’s tennis welcomes Rice on Friday, travels to Virginia Tech on Sunday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — No. 21-ranked Middle Tennessee men's tennis will look to continue their home unbeaten streak against conference foe Rice on Friday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. CT. Two days later, the Blue Raiders will be on the road against Virginia Tech on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10...
goblueraiders.com
Lady Raiders score season-high in rivalry win over Lady Toppers
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women's basketball endured the early onslaught from WKU and found their groove, scoring a season-high 94 points to defeat the Lady Toppers 94-81 on Thursday night in the Murphy Center. The Lady Raiders (19-4, 12-2) trailed by as many as 10 points early in...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders erase 16-point deficit, outlasted by WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Middle Tennessee men's basketball trailed by 16 with 11:15 left to play Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Blue Raiders fought back to take the lead with just over three-and-a-half minutes remaining, but Western Kentucky escaped with a 93-89 win. MTSU (15-10, 8-6 Conference USA)...
goblueraiders.com
MTSU Baseball Legend and Tennessee Walking Horse Champion Rider Stephen B. Smith Announced as 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Inductee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – February 11, 2023 – Stephen B. Smith, Chairman of the MTSU Board of Trustees, former Blue Raiders pitcher, and Championship Walking Horse rider and breeder, has been named a member of the 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class. Smith was surprised with the news Saturday evening prior to the MTSU Lady Raiders basketball game versus UAB. MTSU President Dr. Sidney McPhee, MTSU Athletics Director Chris Massaro, and Lady Raiders Coach and TSHF Inductee Rick Insell were all present for the announcement.
orangecountytribune.com
Loara wins and Edison falls
Markus Toscano and Luke Recinto each scored 14 points Friday night as Loara defeated Fillmore 42-36 in a CIF-SS Division 5AA second round game. The Saxons (now 18-12 overall), who finished second in the Garden Grove League, will face North High of Torrance (23-5) in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday.
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders back in Nashville at the Music City Challenge
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee's men's and women's track and field teams will compete at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility Feb. 10-11 in the final meet before the Conference USA Indoor Championships. Follow Along Live. Results and highlights will be posted throughout the day on the Blue Raiders Track and...
recordgazette.net
Hawk Ramos commits to Western Colorado
Aquinas High football lineman Hawk Ramos has committed to play at Western Colorado University. Ramos is a member of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians in Highland. The Yucaipa High girls’ basketball team defeated Beaumont 49-48. Grace Lee scored 16 points for Beaumont and Kiya Waters and Jada...
signalscv.com
Rancho Cucamonga hoops eliminates Saugus
A terrific season for Saugus Centurion boys’ basketball ended on Wednesday after a home playoff loss to the Rancho Cucamonga Cougars. Rancho Cucamonga won the game, 72-56, behind standout performances from Aaron Glass and Jerimyah Smith. Glass, a sophomore, put on a show in the second quarter, scoring 16...
Fontana Herald News
Several Fontana High School wrestlers take top honors in league
Several wrestlers from Fontana High School turned in good performances during the 2022-23 season. In the boys’ competition, two Fontana wrestlers were individual league champions. Daniel Mendoza took first place at 106 pounds and Xzavier Todd came in first place at 160 pounds. In the girls’ competition, three Steelers...
KESQ
Changes for the upcoming weekend
A trough of low pressure will move into Southern California this weekend, bringing various changes to our desert weather. Clouds have already begun to move across the Southland. Next up is the return of an onshore flow. Winds will remain light for Saturday morning, which is good news for the...
Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Has a very popular IN-N-OUT Burger Restaurant
There is normally a long line up of cars at the drive thru. It is sometimes difficult to even get into the parking lot or the drive thru lane for the IN-N-OUT Burger restaurant in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California. The location is 30121 Santa Margarita Parkway. They are open from 10:30 am until 1 am on Sundays through Thursday. They stay open until 1:30 am on Friday and Saturday nights.
Southern California Edison sued over damaging wildfire
HEMET, Calif. (AP) — A city claims in a lawsuit that Southern California Edison equipment ignited a damaging wildfire last fall. The lawsuit filed on behalf of the city of Hemet claims that the utility did not manage its electrical power lines and failed to keep landscape trimmed, Southern California News Group reported Friday. The city lost The post Southern California Edison sued over damaging wildfire appeared first on KESQ.
Black Bear Diner Heading to Menifee
Black Bear Diner was founded in 1995 in Mount Shasta, California
KRMG
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at agricultural nursery in Southern California: Sheriff
Three people were shot, including one fatally, at an agricultural nursery in Southern California on Friday, authorities said. A suspected shooter was taken into custody on the property, according to the San Diego Sheriff. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. local time at Atkins Nursery in Fallbrook, a village located about 50 miles north of San Diego, the San Diego Sheriff said. First responders and law enforcement officers responded to an "incident involving several patients with gunshot injuries," the North County Fire Protection District said Friday afternoon.
kyma.com
Four people lead authorities in high speed pursuit
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least four people are in custody after leading authorities on a dangerous, high speed pursuit through California's Orange and L.A. counties Friday night. This all stemmed from a interrupted home burglary in Buena Park. Police said just after 7:15 pm the homeowners...
San Bernardino Parks Department Ranks High for Social Media Engagement
San Bernardino was ranked 14 in a nationwide study that measured the social media presence of parks departments. The consulting firm, Next Practice Partners, conducted the study, which examined the social media presence of parks departments from the 100 largest cities in the US. The ranking is based on data...
