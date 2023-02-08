Read full article on original website
Related
clintoncountytoday.com
Information Kiosk Offers Help to Clinton County Residents Facing Eviction
FRANKFORT, Ind. (February 10, 2023) – Clinton County residents facing eviction or housing instability now have a free legal resource at their fingertips with a newly installed kiosk. The kiosk with access to IndianaLegalHelp.org was installed in the second-floor hallway of the County Courthouse outside the Clerk’s Office.
clintoncountydailynews.com
An Inside Look at the Clinton County Morgue
The County Coroner is an elected official with many responsibilities with the foremost being the oversight of an investigation and certification of a variety of deaths within the Coroner’s jurisdiction for legal or public health interest. For years, Clinton County did not have an official morgue of its own...
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy arrested for OWI
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Westfield Police Department officers pulled Reserve Deputy Patrick Heitz, who was off-duty at the time, over around 2:30 a.m. near 116th Street and Town Road. Westfield police proceeded to acquire a search warrant for a […]
Crash involving Indiana trooper shuts down Johnson County interchange
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A crash involving an Indiana State Police cruiser and a sport utility vehicle partially shut down the interchange of Interstate 69 and State Road 144 near Bargersville Saturday morning. The Bargersville Fire Department tweeted at around 10:25 a.m. confirming the crash and that it involved injuries.
clintoncountytoday.com
Delegation of Clinton County Elected Officials Discuss Legislative Agenda During AIC Legislative Conference
FRANKFORT, Ind. (February 10, 2023) – A delegation of elected members of Clinton County government attended the Association of Indiana Counties’ (AIC) 2023 County Legislative Conference this week according to a media release sent out Friday; four representatives in total were in attendance. County Council President Alan Dunn,...
Indiana State Police: 154 pounds of cocaine found in traffic stop by K9
The amount of cocaine is valued at 2.8 million dollars, according to the Indiana State Police Drug Investigations Section.
WLFI.com
Missing Man in Tippecanoe County found and safe
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Connor Patrick O'Leary is a 24 year-old missing person in Tippecanoe County. He was last seen February 3 at Bru Burger located in Downtown Lafayette. O'Leary has brown hair and stands at a height of 5'10. He is currently considered to be a danger...
Person of interest in Howard County homicide found, taken to jail
Tuesday morning, the Howard County Sheriff's Office found 41-year-old Sandra Wilson dead in her home on Arundel Drive.
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert canceled for missing Plainfield woman
PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a woman who was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:00 p.m. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Brittany Wallace was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana in God We Trust license plate of J666.
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street. The drug task force seized […]
WISH-TV
Greenfield police search for pair of Riley Park vandals
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are asking for the public’s help to find two people who vandalized Riley Park earlier this week. Two suspects wearing white masks and black clothing destroyed a city security camera installed at the park sometime between 7:30 and 9:30 Monday night, the Greenfield Police Department said in an online bulletin.
WLFI.com
Driver arrested after semi tips over, spills grain
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man is in custody after a semi he was driving tipped over and spilled a load of grain. The crash happened around 11 a.m. Friday morning at U.S. 231 and Sagamore Parkway in West Lafayette. A News 18 reporter saw officers handcuff Nicholas...
korncountry.com
Columbus police arrest Indy man for Moose Lodge armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Marion County man on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob the Moose Lodge in downtown Columbus on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the Moose Lodge, at 330 Eighth Street, at about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report...
Neighbors concerned as sheriff looks into death in quiet Howard County neighborhood
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Yellow crime scene tape isn’t something folks in near Arundel Drive in Howard County really ever see. It showed up around 11 a.m. Tuesday, along with news of a death investigation involving the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Howard County Coroner and Indiana State Police in the 1100 block of Arundel. ”It’s […]
WLFI.com
LPD: Woman called police from the back seat of a car
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is facing felony criminal confinement charges after a woman called police from the back seat of a vehicle reporting she was in a car against her will. Around 12 a.m. Tuesday police were advised of the emergency call. Police found the car at...
cbs4indy.com
Big warm up heading for Indiana next week
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4 News at 6 - Indianapolis, Indiana - Twitter: @HoosierLyss - Instagram: @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Big warm up heading for Indiana next week. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4...
Dashboard camera video reveals rescue attempt in deadly Flora fire
In just 20 minutes, Carroll County Deputy Drew Yoder put his life on the line, twice. He entered and then re-entered a burning building in the town of Flora attempting to rescue four young girls trapped in a house fire. This in the early morning hours of November 21st, 2016. The valiant efforts of Yoder […]
WANE-TV
Andrews eyes Huntington water supply to solve water woes
ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) – Many citizens of Andrews, Indiana are entrenched in a court case against several companies for chemicals in their town’s drinking water. While the plaintiffs may be able to wait for the longwinded machine of justice to churn out results, likely years down the line, the town doesn’t have that luxury.
Journal Review
Local officials to air updates
Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton will present the State of the City Address and Montgomery County Administrator Tom Klein will present the State of the County Address at 7 p.m. today on WCDQ 106.3 FM. “I think it is a good opportunity to talk about our accomplishments in infrastructure and economic...
Comments / 0