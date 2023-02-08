Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Did MATIC whale sentiment shift amid Super Bowl NFT minting spree?
Polygon’s OpenSea daily volume soars after Super Bowl NFTs go live. MATIC limits its downside as top addresses resume accumulation. Super Bowl season is here and the excitement is already tricking into the blockchain industry. Polygon is capitalizing on the hype as well as available opportunities through a mega NFT mint.
ambcrypto.com
XRP steady at 23.6% Fib level: At which level will investors find gains
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. So far, the 23.6% Fib level of $0.3814 has proven steady support at press time. But fluctuating volumes and bearish sentiment could undermine a strong recovery. Ripple’s [XRP]...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot’s Q4 data shows growth in user activity, can DOT sustain this trend?
Polkadot’s address activity registers an uptick as market conditions improve. DOT demand hangs in the balance as the market seeks more directional clarity. Polkadot is off to a healthy start so far this year in terms of its operations, as is the case for most top blockchain networks. However, we cannot truly have a clear understanding of what to expect without a reference point. A recent Messari report revealed the state of Polkadot in Q4 2022.
ambcrypto.com
Could Lido Finance [LDO] be the biggest gainer amid staking crisis speculation
The LDO token went against the crypto market trend after staking ban speculation emerged. Not many investors held LDO in non-custodial wallets as exchange inflow skyrocketed. The Lido Finance [LDO] price increased against the broader market sentiment after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong raised an alarm about a possible crypto staking ban. But why has Lido gained after speculation of a potential prohibition?
ambcrypto.com
No harm no foul for ONE holders despite Q4 performance
Harmony struggled as transactions and daily activity declined. New developments and increased volume provided hope for the future. Harmony [ONE], a layer 1 blockchain, faced several challenges in the last quarter, resulting in a decline in its overall transactions and daily activity. According to Messari, the protocol saw a substantial drop in its number of transactions. This led to a decline in revenue, consequently leading to a drop in users.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC can beat two crucial levels by reaching…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The biggest resistance for Bitcoin (BTC) on a daily timescale is in the $24k–$25k range. As it has been the main obstacle for the past eight months, it was also a crucial psychological level.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum on verge of FUD? Coinbase CEO tweet ruffles feathers
Coinbase CEO’s tweet sparked speculation on SEC’s new crypto rulings. New regulations could impact the crypto industry and lead to problems. The crypto world has been buzzing for the last 24 hours, thanks to a tweet by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. The speculation triggered by the tweet revolved around the potential impact of the SEC’s new rulings on the crypto space.
ambcrypto.com
HBAR handles itself well amid market turmoil: Here are potential reasons why
HBAR defied gravity to maintain an upside when the market turned bearish. Hedera’s NFT segment was heating up, with a special focus on the African market. The crypto market has responded to the SEC’s latest push against crypto staking by lending favor to the bears. Most of the top cryptocurrencies were discounted in the last 24 hours. However, Hedera [HBAR] was among the few that somehow evaded this FUD-induced sell pressure.
ambcrypto.com
Ordinal NFTs fuel Bitcoin network activity but derivatives’ metrics reveal…
BTC receives the spotlight after the reveal of the Ordinal NFTs. The derivatives market sends mixed signs as volatility slows. We recently looked at how a JPEG NFT constituted the largest block on the Bitcoin blockchain network. Now it has emerged that roughly 13,000 Ordinal NFTs have been launched on the Bitcoin network.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple: This is where you can look to short XRP amid increased sell pressure
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. XRP formed a bearish pennant on the 3-hour timeframe. The alt could continue to face short-term selling pressure. Ripple’s [XRP] drop continued into the early part of the...
ambcrypto.com
NEAR faces selling pressure, but here’s why $2.255 support is crucial
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. NEAR could break below the $2.255 support. The Funding Rate dropped significantly by press time. Near Protocol’s [NEAR] shrinking trading volumes could impact investors and traders. At press...
ambcrypto.com
MakerDAO taps into Chainlink to boost stability in DAI ecosystem
MakerDAO to strengthen its DAI operations by boosting stability through Chainlink integration. MKR experiences limited sell pressure as uncertainty creeps back into the market. Collaboration between blockchain networks or WEB 3 projects often yields interesting results. MakerDAO is the latest crypto project to walk down this road courtesy of its...
ambcrypto.com
SOL faced rejection at the mid-range mark – is a move to $20.5 imminent?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Solana faced a sharp rejection at the range highs. A fall beneath $23.5 signified that another fall of 12% could follow. Solana [SOL] performed extremely well in January...
ambcrypto.com
Yearn Finance whales move close to $60m in double transactions, decoding ‘why’
3,869 YFI were moved twice in separate transactions on 8 February. There has been more YFI outflow on exchanges in recent days. Yearn Finance (YFI) recently experienced its biggest volume of “whale transactions” in the past three months. So where do the protocol and YFI stand right now, and what could be in store with these whales’ latest move?
ambcrypto.com
DOGE v. SHIB – Before you invest, know where their liquidity ranks
Dogecoin outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum as per the liquidity metrics while SHIB beat its counterpart in volume. Despite DOGE’s excellence in market depth and spread, it provides no ground for a meme rally. Although a large part of the crypto community considers memes to have little to no utility,...
ambcrypto.com
MATIC overtakes BTC and ETH in key metric: Can its rally continue?
Polygon’s price increased by more than 50% in January 2023. MATIC’s NFT ecosystem continued to grow and metrics looked in its favor. Polygon [MATIC] outperformed cryptos with a higher market capitalization, including Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH], in terms of its performance on the price front in January 2023. As per the latest data, MATIC’s price increased by 53%, while BTC and ETH rose by 41% and 36%, respectively.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum market weakened, but benefits can be made at these levels
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ETH was in a bearish structure at press time. Further plunge could be likely if BTC drops below the $21K zone. Ethereum [ETH] plunge could extend if the...
ambcrypto.com
The Graph [GRT] market weakened – Can $0.1723 support hold?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. GRT recorded a sharp drop as bears took control of the market. Short-term sell pressure was still high at press time. The Graph [GRT] hit a crucial support...
ambcrypto.com
Tron explores AI-powered oracle services to boost on-chain data accuracy
Tron caves into the AI hype as Justin Sun reveals AI integration plans. TRX soars to new 5-month high but sell pressure was creeping in, at press time. In the last few weeks, we have seen multiple crypto projects align themselves with the AI hype. The Tron network is the latest blockchain project to pursue this path. Its founder Justin Sun recently revealed his plan to tap into AI.
ambcrypto.com
MATIC breaks out yet another range, what are the next targets?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. MATIC broke out of a short-term range. The next area of interest lies at the psychological $1.5. Polygon saw increased activity in the DeFi space in recent days....
