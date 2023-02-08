Read full article on original website
KVOE
Individual selected as USD 253 Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations left prior district following suspension and performance concerns
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has appointed Dr. David McGehee as its interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations. However; McGehee steps into the role after controversy with his former district. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, board members voted unanimously to approve a contract with ESSDACK for a...
WIBW
Emporia Public Schools place finance official on leave
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 253 Emporia Public Schools has reportedly dismissed a high-ranking finance official. The Emporia Gazette reports the district placed Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib on administrative leave. The paper says the move came following Wednesday’s regular board meeting, but wasn’t announced during that meeting.
WIBW
City council to vote on annex ordinance for USD 437 land
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn school district, USD 437, is looking to the city to clear the way for its new school building. The Topeka City Council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, will include a vote to annex a site at 29th and Auburn for a new middle school. USD 437 voters approved a $145 million bond in April 2022, including the $64 million needed to build the new school.
Kansas State Collegian
John K. ‘Jack’ Vanier dies at 94
John K. “Jack” Vanier, 94, a long-time supporter of Kansas State athletics, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. “Jack was part of the very fabric of Kansas State University,” President Richard Linton said in a university announcement. “His vision, leadership, advocacy and philanthropy for both Kansas agriculture and our great university goes unmatched.”
Topeka principal takes unique approach to empower students
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka teacher is helping his students one wheel at a time. The afterschool unicycle program at McEachron Elementary is bringing out the best in the Mustang students. However the club didn’t start out this way. “It started with a kid that was in trouble in my office, and he saw a […]
1350kman.com
Accused former Wamego teachers waive preliminary hearing
Two former Wamego teachers accused of unlawful sexual relations with a former student have been bound over to stand trial. Allen and Deborah Sylvester waived their right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning in Pottawatomie County District Court. The pair will be arraigned on March 7 at 1:30 p.m. According...
b1047.com
City unveils, dedicates new $22.5 million joint maintenance facility
The City of Manhattan proudly unveiled their new joint maintenance facility during a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. City Manager Ron Fehr delivered some opening remarks about the $22.5 million building that will now house over 100 employees from various departments and facilities across the city. Fehr said...
KHP Superintendent Herman Jones leaving position
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced two departures from her administration on Wednesday, including Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones. After more than 45 years in law enforcement, Jones will retire from his cabinet position on July 1, 2023. Adjutant General David Weishaar will also be retiring after 42 years in the […]
WIBW
Topeka auto repair shop celebrates 40 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka auto-repair shop is celebrating four decades in business. The Greater Topeka Partnership helped Frye’s Auto Repair put on a ribbon cutting for its 40th anniversary. Owner Joseph Tanner says it’s really about the community they serve. “It’s a mom-and-pop shop, that way...
1350kman.com
City authorizes pre-purchase of materials in preparation for Grand Mere roundabout replacement
Kimball Avenue will be no stranger to construction once again this summer. The Manhattan City Commission authorized city administrators this week to advance purchase up to $200,000 in waterline materials for an upcoming roundabout replacement at Kimball Avenue and Grand Mere Parkway. Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr spoke about the upcoming project on KMAN’s In Focus Tuesday.
KVOE
Law enforcement pursuit near Emporia ends in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a law enforcement pursuit east of Emporia culminated in an injury crash Saturday afternoon. Details are pending, but a chase was reported on Interstate 35 around 2 pm and ended a few minutes later near Roads 180 and Lakeshore in Thorndale. A currently unnamed person was taken to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
Riley County Arrest Report February 11
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MYKAH ISHMAEL IZAK MOON, 22, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. KATHLEEN ANN BALDWIN,...
WIBW
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond to close in coming “weeks and months”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Questions regarding a specific closure date and employee options continue to cloud the closure of the Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond location. Following the news of their Topeka location closure, Bed Bath & Beyond officials tell 13 NEWS that it has conducted a comprehensive analysis of all its stores to ensure the company continues to grow profitably and best serve customers.
KVOE
Crash involving vehicle, utility pole near Emporia under investigation
Lyon County deputies are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and utility pole. The incident was reported shortly before 7 am near Roads 160 and M-7, just east of Sacred Heart Cemetery and just east of the Emporia city limits. No injuries and no power outages have been reported, although there was a downed utility line nearby. The utility pole was sheared off at the base.
How saying ‘Go Chiefs!’ can get you free popcorn in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local popcorn shop cooks up a tasty way to brighten up your tailgate food table and cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Cashmere Popcorn in downtown Topeka has a ‘Kansas City chiefs’ popcorn with lemon and cherry flavors to match gold and red on the chiefs’ jerseys. This idea […]
KVOE
Repairs complete following waterline break in West Emporia Thursday
Water service has been restored after a water main break in west Emporia. Underground utility crews were called to the break at the intersection of Prairie Street and Sonora around 5 pm. Repairs were completed around 7:40 pm. The size of the line and cause of the break has not...
Kansas man killed when SUV, train collide in Osage County
A 62-year-old Kansas man was killed when the SUV he was driving collided with a train.
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested for November high school bathroom fire
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen has been arrested for a bathroom fire set at a local high school near the end of November as well as a few other infractions. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 2300 block of Oak St. in Manhattan where a teen was arrested for a months-old bathroom fire at Manhattan High School.
WIBW
New information released into fire that claimed lives of Topeka mom, 2 children
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New information about a fatal fire that claimed the lives of a Topeka mother and her two children has been released in an affidavit requested by 13 NEWS. The affidavit indicates that when fire crews arrived at 916 Warren Ave. on Jan. 20 to find the house engulfed in flames, Topeka Fire Department officials also found Kyle James Tyler, 32, of Holton on the back deck of the home.
WIBW
Sam has been at Helping Hands for 100 days, and thinks a family would be super!
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands’ current longest-term resident paid a visit to Eye on NE Kansas to show off his super spirit. Sam is a two-year-old pit bull mix who donned a Chiefs jersey for his TV time. Sam just passed 100 days at the shelter. His adoption fee is fully sponsored, meaning it would be free to make him part of a fur-ever home.
