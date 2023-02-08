Lyon County deputies are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and utility pole. The incident was reported shortly before 7 am near Roads 160 and M-7, just east of Sacred Heart Cemetery and just east of the Emporia city limits. No injuries and no power outages have been reported, although there was a downed utility line nearby. The utility pole was sheared off at the base.

