Manchester United will take on Leeds United at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Elland Road. Leeds are 3-4-3 at home, while Manchester United are 5-2-4 on the road. Manchester United have performed about as expected when favored so far this season, and currently sit at 9-3-3 when expecting a win. They might be making someone very happy this season: a $100 bet on the Red Devils to win every Premier League game so far would now be worth a respectable $1,976.62. Leeds United can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 2-4-8 in that position.

17 HOURS AGO