SB Nation
West Ham United 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea started very well, with practically all the possession and with plenty of incisive passing and movement. João Félix almost opened the scoring inside of 10 minutes, but was clearly offside despite the flag going up late. But there was no flag five minutes later, when he finished...
SB Nation
Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-0 Reading - Late Roberts winner secures three points!
Barely had anything to do but didn’t look overly comfortable today despite that. Really good defensively today and was very good in the air too, often competing against Andy Carroll. Dan Ballard: 7/10. Really comfortable at the back, with Reading struggling to create anything of note up against Ballard...
SB Nation
West Ham United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
After a rare full week to prepare — though we had two weeks off before our previous match as well — Chelsea make the short trip across London to take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday. It’s another early game, kick-off just past noon, so hopefully we’ll be awake and ready to get some goals, even, having scored just two in our last six games across all competitions.
Hemp and Kelly run riot for Manchester City in WSL victory over Arsenal
Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp scored first-half goals to guide Manchester City to a 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the Women’s Super League
Soccer-AC Milan coach Pioli under pressure as Torino await
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Defending champions AC Milan will hope to rekindle a season that has swerved spectacularly off course when they host Torino in Serie A on Friday, knowing they could suffer a fifth defeat in a row in all competitions for the first time in 93 years.
Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal: Women’s Super League – as it happened
The majestic Chloe Kelly made the first goal for Lauren Hemp and scored the second as City moved above Arsenal with an impressive victory
CBS Sports
Leeds United vs. Manchester United odds, picks, start time: Feb 12, 2023 Premier League predictions, best bets
Manchester United will take on Leeds United at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Elland Road. Leeds are 3-4-3 at home, while Manchester United are 5-2-4 on the road. Manchester United have performed about as expected when favored so far this season, and currently sit at 9-3-3 when expecting a win. They might be making someone very happy this season: a $100 bet on the Red Devils to win every Premier League game so far would now be worth a respectable $1,976.62. Leeds United can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 2-4-8 in that position.
SB Nation
Leicester City 4-1 Tottenham: Fast start sputters against the Foxes
Tottenham Hotspur started out well against Leicester City, but then things turned upside down quickly. Leading 1-0 after a Rodrigo Bentancur tap-in off a corner, helped by a poor clearance attempt on Leicester’s part, the game flipped. The Foxes leveled the game with a brilliant strike from Nampalys Mendy...
SB Nation
Pep Talk: “The players will be focused on our game [vs Aston Villa]. That is for sure.”
Pep Guardiola certainly had time today as he tackled just about all he could today. The manager spoke on the accusations against the club, match v Villa, his role at the club and much more. Let’s get right to it:. On accusations. “My first thought is that we have...
SB Nation
RBM Simulation: Overwhelming optimism for Everton’s relegation battle
Everton finally sacked the hapless Frank Lampard just days before the end of the January transfer window, with the Toffees not having won in the Premier League since October and seemingly a sure bet for the drop. New manager Sean Dyche did not get off to the most auspicious of...
SB Nation
Real Madrid Reportedly Keen On Recruiting Jürgen Klopp
Real Madrid are having a rough patch. They are behind bitter rivals Barcelona by eight points in the La Liga table, an unacceptable situation at the Spanish capital. Liverpool’s fortunes are even worse. They currently languish in 10th place in the Premier League and are out of both domestic cups.
SB Nation
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points
It’s been 600 matches managed by Eddie Howe through Friday. That figure would be up at 601 by the end of Saturday, and that single extra token will be added at the Vitaly Stadium, Bournemouth, of all places. Quite apt. After leaving the club all the way back in...
SB Nation
Sunderland 1-0 Reading: Haway Discomforts
Objectively a battering away from home is worse than a narrow loss, but results like today’s feel just as bad. Reading certainly weren’t at their best but were on track for at least a creditable 0-0, clean sheet and point until the 84th minute, only for Baba Rahman to dick around in his own box and present the hosts with a glorious chance that was gratefully taken by Patrick Roberts.
SB Nation
Mateo Kovačić, Denis Zakaria return to Chelsea training
Chelsea continue preparations for Saturday’s match against West Ham at the London Stadium, and the latest word from the training ground is that both Mateo Kovačić and Denis Zakaria have returned to training — though it sounds like the latter may be a bit further behind and may not be quite ready to feature yet this weekend.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Manchester City v Aston Villa w/ Amos Murphy of the City Report Podcast!
Well, it’s fair to say that most football fans weren’t expecting the news to drop this week that Manchester City are facing charges related to Financial Fair Play; what did Amos make of the news when it broke and how could this impact the football club going forward?
'No reason' why Chris Rigg can't play more for Sunderland this season - Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray says 15-year-old Chris Rigg will continue to be involved at Sunderland - in the right circumstances.
SB Nation
Ahead of Leicester match, Stellini confirms Conte’s return, confidence in Forster
Antonio Conte is back at Hotspur Way as of this morning, but it was again assistant manager Cristian Stellini who spoke to the press this morning ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s match at Leicester City. Fresh off of an inspiring and complete home victory over Manchester City last Sunday, Stellini...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Aston Villa: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a tough Aston Villa side. The Premier League is rolling and we enter a difficult match. Venue: Etihad Stadium,Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Sunday 12 February 2023, Kickoff at 16:30 BST, 11.30 am (EST, USA) Referee: Robert Jones. Assistants: Lee Betts, Ian Hussin. Fourth...
SB Nation
On This Day (12 February 1994): Bore draw points towards home improvement
At the end of the 1993-94 season Sunderland and Bristol City finished smack bang in the middle of Endsleigh League Division One, and a game played out between the two sides on this day gave a big clue as to why. The 0-0 draw that ensued may have done little...
BBC
Celtic: Club announce six-month revenue of £76.5m in interim financial report
Celtic's Champions League campaign helped generate £76.5m in revenue for the six months until 31 December 2022 - 44.8% more than the 2021 figure. The numbers were published in the Scottish Premiership leaders' interim six-month financial report. The accounts also showed a pre-tax profit of £33.9m. Money spend...
