Downey, CA

NBC Los Angeles

LA Council Votes to Remove Gender References From City Code

The City Council today called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove all references to gender from the city's municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian's motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension

A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD

Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
beverlyhills.org

CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE

LEADERS FROM THE CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE. Beverly Hills, CA – Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey, and Police Chief Mark Stainbrook traveled to Glendale on Friday to meet with Glendale City representatives and leaders from the local and national Armenian community to discuss the recent anti-Armenian flyers that were distributed in the City of Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
proclaimerscv.com

Westminster CA Seniors and Veterans: $100.00 Grocery Assistance Program

Westminster CA – Eligible seniors and veterans can receive a $100 gift card through the Westminster First Grocery Assistance Program to help with grocery bills. The program was sponsored by Mayor Chi Charlie Nguyen, who stated that he believed it was crucial to utilize some of the $23 million the city got to assist the senior population of the city because they carried the “weight of COVID.”
WESTMINSTER, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey police captain is guest speaker at historical society

DOWNEY — Downey Police Capt. Brian Baker will be the guest speaker at the Downey Historical Society on Thursday, Feb. 23, starting at 6:30 pm. Baker began his career as a police officer with the Vernon Police Department in 1994. After three years of dedicated service, in 1997 he was hired by the Downey Police Department.
DOWNEY, CA
HeySoCal

El Monte officials to heighten regulation of street vendors

The El Monte City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution that set guidelines for the enforcement of existing laws regarding public right-of-way obstructions and fire hazards associated with street vendors. The council aims to bolster the city’s ability to enforce local public safety laws in order to address health,...
EL MONTE, CA
sac.media

West Covina City Council meeting marred by racial remarks once again

On Tuesday Feb. 7 the West Covina City Council convened for a meeting that was blighted by hate speech as NAACP members urged the Council to take action, while concerned residents scored a victory on campaign finance rules. As the meeting got underway with public comments, first on the podium...
S. F. Mori

Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Has a very popular IN-N-OUT Burger Restaurant

There is normally a long line up of cars at the drive thru. It is sometimes difficult to even get into the parking lot or the drive thru lane for the IN-N-OUT Burger restaurant in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California. The location is 30121 Santa Margarita Parkway. They are open from 10:30 am until 1 am on Sundays through Thursday. They stay open until 1:30 am on Friday and Saturday nights.
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA
CBS LA

City of Industry town hall held over controversial car battering recycling factory

A town hall meeting was held Wednesday over a controversial car battery recycling factory in the City of Industry that has been fined by the state of California for years of violating state environmental laws. The California Department of Toxic Substance Control held the town hall in Hacienda Heights about Quemetco Inc. The factory melts down and recycles 10 million car batteries per year. Last month, the department reached a settlement of $2.3 million with Quemetco for 29 serious violations that threatened the health and safety of workers and nearby residents.But residents nearby expressed frustration that the settlement was not enough, adding the department did not do more to prevent the community from being poisoned with lead and arsenic. A large group of impacted community members spoke at the town hall to ask the department to deny an impending permit application by Quemetco. "We believe Quemetco should be shut down," said one meeting attendee. Quemetco released a statement that said, in part: "The company is proud to be the cleanest lead recycling facility in the world, and it continually meets or exceeds all applicable environmental standards and requirements."
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Pride” flag is coming down

After hours of public comment and some emotional words on the dais, the Huntington Beach City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to approve a new flag policy that will remove the rainbow LGBTQ “pride” flag from display on city property. Voting in favor of the measure, which will...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
beachcomber.news

Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den

Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
LONG BEACH, CA

