Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Bugsy Siegel's Mysterious Home and the Haunts of the Very RichHerbie J PilatoBeverly Hills, CA
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Residents protest Silverado Park winter shelter, claim it unfairly burdens Westside
The emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness, expected to open this month, will take over the community gym in an area already lacking in recreation facilities. The post Residents protest Silverado Park winter shelter, claim it unfairly burdens Westside appeared first on Long Beach Post.
New HOA fees at Yorba Linda community may force residents out of their homes
A steep increase in HOA fees at a Yorba Linda community may force some residents out of their homes.
Mayor Bass issues executive directive aimed at using city property for housing
Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive on Friday aiming to maximize the use of city-owned property for housing. This is the third executive directive that Bass has issued since taking office.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Council Votes to Remove Gender References From City Code
The City Council today called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove all references to gender from the city's municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian's motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
Laist.com
LA Mayor Bass On Kevin De León’s Refusal To Resign And Unhoused People Sleeping On Public Transit
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:
Agreement Formalized For Honor Ranch Development In Castaic
On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion formalizing the agreement with Trammell Crow Company for the Honor Ranch development project in Castaic. The Honor Ranch Site (Honor Ranch) is located in a County-owned 206-acre vacant lot along the eastern edge of the 5 Freeway near the Pitchess Detention Center. A ...
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension
A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
2urbangirls.com
Full list of Inglewood businesses that will be displaced for the Inglewood Transit Connector Project
The city of Inglewood has unveiled its draft Relocation Plan for the Inglewood Transit Connector project which they project will result in the loss of 44 small businesses and nearly 500 full-time and part-time jobs. Once the City finishes assembling the funds needed to construct the 1.6-mile people mover, they...
newsantaana.com
The City of Santa Ana is drafting a resolution targeting illegal sidewalk food vendors
During Tuesday night’s Santa Ana City Council meeting, neighborhood leaders, residents, restaurant owners and food truck operators came together to support the continued and focused enforcement of unsafe and illegal stationary sidewalk food vendors, sharing the negative impacts these vendors are having on the community. The Santa Ana City...
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
beverlyhills.org
CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE
LEADERS FROM THE CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE. Beverly Hills, CA – Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey, and Police Chief Mark Stainbrook traveled to Glendale on Friday to meet with Glendale City representatives and leaders from the local and national Armenian community to discuss the recent anti-Armenian flyers that were distributed in the City of Beverly Hills.
proclaimerscv.com
Westminster CA Seniors and Veterans: $100.00 Grocery Assistance Program
Westminster CA – Eligible seniors and veterans can receive a $100 gift card through the Westminster First Grocery Assistance Program to help with grocery bills. The program was sponsored by Mayor Chi Charlie Nguyen, who stated that he believed it was crucial to utilize some of the $23 million the city got to assist the senior population of the city because they carried the “weight of COVID.”
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey police captain is guest speaker at historical society
DOWNEY — Downey Police Capt. Brian Baker will be the guest speaker at the Downey Historical Society on Thursday, Feb. 23, starting at 6:30 pm. Baker began his career as a police officer with the Vernon Police Department in 1994. After three years of dedicated service, in 1997 he was hired by the Downey Police Department.
El Monte officials to heighten regulation of street vendors
The El Monte City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution that set guidelines for the enforcement of existing laws regarding public right-of-way obstructions and fire hazards associated with street vendors. The council aims to bolster the city’s ability to enforce local public safety laws in order to address health,...
This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned
Shortly after Robb Briggs moved here to be closer to his job as a software developer, the pandemic put a damper on most social activities, so he came up with a different way to explore the city. The post This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned appeared first on Long Beach Post.
sac.media
West Covina City Council meeting marred by racial remarks once again
On Tuesday Feb. 7 the West Covina City Council convened for a meeting that was blighted by hate speech as NAACP members urged the Council to take action, while concerned residents scored a victory on campaign finance rules. As the meeting got underway with public comments, first on the podium...
Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Has a very popular IN-N-OUT Burger Restaurant
There is normally a long line up of cars at the drive thru. It is sometimes difficult to even get into the parking lot or the drive thru lane for the IN-N-OUT Burger restaurant in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California. The location is 30121 Santa Margarita Parkway. They are open from 10:30 am until 1 am on Sundays through Thursday. They stay open until 1:30 am on Friday and Saturday nights.
City of Industry town hall held over controversial car battering recycling factory
A town hall meeting was held Wednesday over a controversial car battery recycling factory in the City of Industry that has been fined by the state of California for years of violating state environmental laws. The California Department of Toxic Substance Control held the town hall in Hacienda Heights about Quemetco Inc. The factory melts down and recycles 10 million car batteries per year. Last month, the department reached a settlement of $2.3 million with Quemetco for 29 serious violations that threatened the health and safety of workers and nearby residents.But residents nearby expressed frustration that the settlement was not enough, adding the department did not do more to prevent the community from being poisoned with lead and arsenic. A large group of impacted community members spoke at the town hall to ask the department to deny an impending permit application by Quemetco. "We believe Quemetco should be shut down," said one meeting attendee. Quemetco released a statement that said, in part: "The company is proud to be the cleanest lead recycling facility in the world, and it continually meets or exceeds all applicable environmental standards and requirements."
orangecountytribune.com
“Pride” flag is coming down
After hours of public comment and some emotional words on the dais, the Huntington Beach City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to approve a new flag policy that will remove the rainbow LGBTQ “pride” flag from display on city property. Voting in favor of the measure, which will...
beachcomber.news
Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den
Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
