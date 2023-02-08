Man United vs Leeds United score, result as Rashford, Sancho rescue comeback point for Red Devils at home

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Have West Ham ever been relegated? Last time Hammers dropped, club history and this season odds
The 2022/23 Premier League relegation battle could be one of the tightest in years as established Premier League duo West Ham and Everton battle with others to retain their top-flight status. The Toffees have rolled the dice by sacking Frank Lampard, bringing in former Burnley boss Sean Dyche, while the...
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League
Following his high profile departure from Manchester United before the 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in January 2023. Inking a contract that is set to run for two-and-a-half years, Ronaldo will reportedly make up to €200m per year (£172m/$211m) with the Middle Eastern outfit, an amount that makes him the highest-paid footballer on the planet.
ng-sportingnews.com
Are Man City responsible for Steven Gerrard's slip? Pep Guardiola rues 'damage' of Premier League FFP probe
Towards the end of a near half-hour address, Pep Guardiola’s tone of defiance and conviction wavered a little. As is often the way in modern football, those who work tirelessly at training grounds and stadiums in pursuit of sporting excellence find themselves as the public face for machinations that have little to do with such sacred places.
ng-sportingnews.com
How can Arsenal win the Premier League title? What Gunners need to beat Man City to 2023 EPL trophy
Arsenal hold the lead atop the 2022/23 Premier League table, and Gunners supporters might feel like they virtually have one hand on the trophy. Yet there's still a ton of football left to be played, and Arsenal certainly can't feel as if the title is wrapped up just yet. A five-point lead with a game in hand in early February would usually feel like a firm grip, but thanks to the World Cup break, there are plenty more fixtures remaining than usual at this stage of the campaign.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ivan Toney betting allegations: Details of alleged FA rules breaches and possible ban for Brentford striker
Ivan Toney has failed to score in his past two Brentford appearances, but netted six in five games before that, albeit he hasn't been such a regular since the World Cup break. Toney starts for the Bees against Arsenal on Saturday February 11, now fully recovered after jarring his knee in early January, amid a backdrop of allegations against the English striker.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who owns Al Nassr? Owner paying Cristiano Ronaldo record salary to play in Saudi Arabia
Al Nassr have quickly become a club on the lips of football fans around the world after signing Cristiano Ronaldo. The Saudi Arabian side are no strangers to star players, but they have made a mighty splash by luring Ronaldo to the Middle East. Ronaldo has reportedly signed a deal...
ng-sportingnews.com
Cristiano Ronaldo salary in Saudi Arabia: How much CR7 is paid by Al Nassr contract, earnings and net worth
Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr has turned plenty of heads for a number of reasons. After playing his entire career in Europe, the 37-year-old Portugal star is now competing in Asia, where many assume he'll begin wind down his career. Ronaldo's decision to sign for Al...
ng-sportingnews.com
How many times have Real Madrid won FIFA Club World Cup? History of Los Blancos in intercontinental competition
Real Madrid's impressive 2021/22 campaign ended with Carlo Ancelotti winning an incredible La Liga and Champions League double on his return to Spain. Ancelotti showed his evergreen sharpness to outdo Xavi, Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp to get his hands on two major honours. Real Madrid's reward was...
ng-sportingnews.com
Ronaldinho's son joins Barcelona: Who is Joao de Assis Moreira? Position and record of teenage prodigy
Following in your famous father's footballing footsteps can be tricky for any young player and the task is even harder when you dad is Brazilian icon Ronaldinho. The former PSG, Barcelona and AC Milan superstar enjoyed an incredible career as one of the best players of a generation as he thrilled for club and country from 2000 to 2011.
ng-sportingnews.com
Pep Guardiola press conference: What Man City boss said after Premier League FFP charges bombshell, from Paul Dickov to Shakespeare
CITY FOOTBALL ACADEMY, MANCHESTER — Pep Guardiola spoke to the media on Friday for the first time since the Premier League charged Manchester City with alleged breaches of its financial rules over a nine-year period. City have won four of the past five Premier League titles under Guardiola and...
Comments / 0