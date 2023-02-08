Read full article on original website
franchising.com
Bonefish Grill Adds Sunday Brunch To The Menu
Guests can feast on French toast and frittatas while sipping on new hand-crafted cocktails in Shareable Pitchers. February 10, 2023 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla - Sunday brunch is now on the menu at Bonefish Grill, joining the restaurant’s shareworthy selections of freshly prepared seafood, bountiful land plates and delicious desserts. The restaurant has added the indulgent meal experience to all locations and paired savory frittatas and French toast sticks with the festive cocktails served in new Shareable Pitchers.
New Ice Cream Spot to Open in Winter Haven
Little is known yet about the upcoming ice cream shop, called Wish Upon an Ice Cream Cone
Pacific Counter to Open New Sarasota Location at The Landings
Founded in St. Pete, the poke bowl and sushi burrito brand continues to expand
PopStroke set to open in Lutz, this weekend's Sunshine City Smokeout competition, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And it’s not too late to make those Valentine’s Day reservations either.
fox13news.com
‘Bark in the Park’ raises money, helps animals find forever homes
TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of dog lovers gathered in Curtis Hixon Park Saturday for the annual ‘Bark in the Park’ to benefit the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. It wasn't a "ruff" way to spend a Saturday. Curtis Hixon Park was filled with wagging tails, wet kisses &...
OnlyInYourState
Visit The Small-Batch Chocolate Shop In Florida, Where Everything Is Made By Hand
It’s hard not to fall in love with a place whose sole focus is all things chocolate. But Ratza Chocolate in Tarpon Springs does one better – artisanal chocolates, each made by hand by the owner, some even peppered with unique additions. Ratza Chocolate is not your average chocolate factory, but we recommend paying a visit if you’re in the area and looking to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day
A place that may typically be overwhelming for the neurodivergent family and friends in your life is officially crafting a special space for them to enjoy a day of fun and one of the Sunshine State's favorite fruits. Plant City's Florida Strawberry Festival took to social media 9 hours ago with the announcement, dubbing the unique effort Special Smiles Day — and an extra little perk is in store for the first 1000 Special Smiles Visitors through the gate.
Landmark Searstown Mosaic Mural Uncovered
Some old friends have returned to the former Searstown Shopping Center. One of the large mosaic murals by artist John Garth that adorned the north entrance to Save A Lot – and for decades before that, a Publix store – has been released from a layer of acrylic paint to reveal its bucolic scene of people gathering, selling and buying fresh produce, dairy and meat.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay’s Top Steakhouses 2023
Culinary trends come and go, but steakhouses are forever. Since the rise of the original American steakhouses in the 1800s, steak has cemented itself as an American icon, a focus of our fine dining desires. Whether you prefer the Wagyu way or a seared sirloin, you’ll find something to whet your appetite in our roundup of top steakhouses in Tampa Bay for 2023. This year’s selections reflect Tampa Bay’s wealth of diversity in culinary thought.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular food chain Chick-fil-A will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Florida restaurant location in Bartow, according to the company's website.
Tiger Woods’ Popstroke to open Tampa location next week
Tiger Woods' Popstroke putting course will open its Tampa location next week.
Lakeland's Texas Cattle Company raising proceeds for displaced employees
Lakeland's Texas Cattle Company is raising proceeds for its employees, displaced by a recent fire, by selling packages of steaks to cook at home.
'We are grateful to the customers': Pinellas Park Walmart Neighborhood Market to close
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Walmart Neighborhood Market store in Pinellas Park will be closing after the location didn't perform as well as leaders hoped. In an email to 10 Tampa Bay, Walmart's Communications Director Brian Little explained the decision to close the Walmart, located at 6900 US Highway 19 North, came after a careful and thoughtful review process.
fox13news.com
Russian-born artist brings freedom to life in Safety Harbor exhibit
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - The journey from the former Soviet Union to North America inspired artist Maya Eventov to create images full of color and life, which to her represents her freedom. "I made a conscious decision to be very free," she said of her artwork. "If I made something...
hernandosun.com
30th Anniversary of Weeki Wachee Swamp Festival
Weeki Wachee, Florida – The 30th Anniversary of the Weeki Wachee Swamp Festival will be held on March 3rd, 4th, and 5th at Linda Pedersen Park, 6400 Shoal Line Blvd. The festival will feature arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, the annual swamp monster costume contest, live blacksmithing presented by the Bearded Brotherhood and Florida Artist Blacksmith Association (FABA), prize raffles, and live entertainment.
WATCH: Burglars break into over 40 storage units at Tampa business
The Tampa Police Department said it is looking for three people who were caught on camera while burglarizing Life Storage Tuesday night.
PHOTOS: Car goes into Sarasota Bay after driver jumps out to chase dog
Police said the dog jumped out of the vehicle as its owner was driving, and the man chased after it.
Florida State Fair 2023: What to know before you go
Watch the sunset with us atop this coaster. Photo via Florida State Fair You’ve tried the Cuban sandwich, now dig into the Cuban funnel cake sandwich. Photo via Florida State Fair
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin Merchants host New Orleans-style celebration
DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?. The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
First market in downtown Lakeland set to open
Santana has been running Divicious Deli and Coffee Shop for about a decade downtown. Next door to it, she is opening Bodega Market.
