franchising.com

Bonefish Grill Adds Sunday Brunch To The Menu

Guests can feast on French toast and frittatas while sipping on new hand-crafted cocktails in Shareable Pitchers. February 10, 2023 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla - Sunday brunch is now on the menu at Bonefish Grill, joining the restaurant’s shareworthy selections of freshly prepared seafood, bountiful land plates and delicious desserts. The restaurant has added the indulgent meal experience to all locations and paired savory frittatas and French toast sticks with the festive cocktails served in new Shareable Pitchers.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyInYourState

Visit The Small-Batch Chocolate Shop In Florida, Where Everything Is Made By Hand

It’s hard not to fall in love with a place whose sole focus is all things chocolate. But Ratza Chocolate in Tarpon Springs does one better – artisanal chocolates, each made by hand by the owner, some even peppered with unique additions. Ratza Chocolate is not your average chocolate factory, but we recommend paying a visit if you’re in the area and looking to satisfy your sweet tooth.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Uncovering Florida

Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day

A place that may typically be overwhelming for the neurodivergent family and friends in your life is officially crafting a special space for them to enjoy a day of fun and one of the Sunshine State's favorite fruits. Plant City's Florida Strawberry Festival took to social media 9 hours ago with the announcement, dubbing the unique effort Special Smiles Day — and an extra little perk is in store for the first 1000 Special Smiles Visitors through the gate.
PLANT CITY, FL
LkldNow

Landmark Searstown Mosaic Mural Uncovered

Some old friends have returned to the former Searstown Shopping Center. One of the large mosaic murals by artist John Garth that adorned the north entrance to Save A Lot – and for decades before that, a Publix store – has been released from a layer of acrylic paint to reveal its bucolic scene of people gathering, selling and buying fresh produce, dairy and meat.
LAKELAND, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Top Steakhouses 2023

Culinary trends come and go, but steakhouses are forever. Since the rise of the original American steakhouses in the 1800s, steak has cemented itself as an American icon, a focus of our fine dining desires. Whether you prefer the Wagyu way or a seared sirloin, you’ll find something to whet your appetite in our roundup of top steakhouses in Tampa Bay for 2023. This year’s selections reflect Tampa Bay’s wealth of diversity in culinary thought.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

30th Anniversary of Weeki Wachee Swamp Festival

Weeki Wachee, Florida – The 30th Anniversary of the Weeki Wachee Swamp Festival will be held on March 3rd, 4th, and 5th at Linda Pedersen Park, 6400 Shoal Line Blvd. The festival will feature arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, the annual swamp monster costume contest, live blacksmithing presented by the Bearded Brotherhood and Florida Artist Blacksmith Association (FABA), prize raffles, and live entertainment.
WEEKI WACHEE, FL
Beach Beacon

Downtown Dunedin Merchants host New Orleans-style celebration

DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?. The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
DUNEDIN, FL

