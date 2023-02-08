ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

Black History, Uncensored: The GOP is wrong about Richard Wright

When conservatives speak of Black authors as an unpatriotic threat to the very concept of the United States, I suspect they have articles like Richard Wright’s “Not My People’s War” in mind. His 1941 essay is a provocative declaration that the premise of World War II...
The Chronicles of Yesterday

Learn About Emperor Aurelian - The Unsung Hero Who Saved the Roman Empire

You probably don't know who Emperor Aurelian is, but you should. He was one of the most important figures in Roman History, and he deserves to be remembered. Aurelian was born in the town of Sirmium in what is now Serbia in 214 AD. He was drafted into the army at a young age and quickly rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the cavalry commander. In 270 AD, he was appointed emperor by the troops after a series of chaotic civil wars.
BBC

Kent shipwreck carrying rare cargo wins protection

The wreck of a emigrant ship which sank off the coast of Kent 167 years ago has been granted protection. The Josephine Willis was transporting British people to New Zealand, with a large cargo of ceramics on board. The ship, which foundered four miles (6.4km) south of Folkestone harbour after...
BBC

Ethiopia Orthodox Church split: Social media restricted

Ethiopia has restricted social media and messaging platforms ahead of rival planned rallies following a split in the popular Orthodox Church. The row has caused deadly violence and began last month when some clerics accused the main church of ethnic discrimination, which it denies. The authorities banned protests by both...
Lord Ganesh

The Heartbreaking Tale of Leningrad's Siege

The Siege of Leningrad, also known as the Leningrad Blockade, was one of the most devastating events in modern history. For 872 days, from 1941 to 1944, the city of Leningrad (now known as St. Petersburg) was surrounded by Nazi forces, cut off from the rest of the world, and subjected to a brutal siege. The city's residents faced extreme hardship, hunger, and death, and the impact of the siege is still felt today.
BBC

Medieval carvings voted nation's favourite cathedral treasure

Intricate medieval carvings have won a competition to find the country's favourite cathedral treasure. The Leaves of Southwell, at Southwell Minster, Nottinghamshire, were selected as the number one treasure in the Association of English Cathedrals' (AEC) competition. More than 4,400 people cast votes to choose their favourite treasures from England...
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The History Of Villa Leopolda, One Of The Most Expensive Properties In History

Situated on the French Riviera and once owned by the king of Belgium, Villa La Leopolda is estimated to be worth $750 million today. The French Riviera is one of the most affluent and glamorous areas on Earth. Its waters are frequently decorated with yachts. Its shores are lined with coastal villages and towns that have welcomed some of the wealthiest and most influential aristocrats, artists, and entrepreneurs for decades.

