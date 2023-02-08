You probably don't know who Emperor Aurelian is, but you should. He was one of the most important figures in Roman History, and he deserves to be remembered. Aurelian was born in the town of Sirmium in what is now Serbia in 214 AD. He was drafted into the army at a young age and quickly rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the cavalry commander. In 270 AD, he was appointed emperor by the troops after a series of chaotic civil wars.

3 DAYS AGO