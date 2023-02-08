Read full article on original website
sacramentocityexpress.com
VIDEO: Meet the Sacramento Fire paramedic who is also on popular television shows
Sacramento firefighter/paramedic Matt Barnick holds an extensive resume. Born in Lompoc, California, he joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full-time two years later. “It’s a very meaningful job to help people in hard times,” Barnick said. In the last two...
KCRA.com
Here are places in Northern California where you can learn to pan for gold
Northern California has a long history of people searching for gold. The first gold was found in the area of Coloma in 1848, and today, miners are still looking. Experts say the 49ers only recovered 15% of California’s available gold. Though most of the other 85% is deep under the Earth’s surface there is still gold to be found. There are also plenty of places where those eager to search for gold can learn the proper techniques.
KCRA.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
Sacramento’s free 916 gift card promotion running up until Valentine’s Day
(KTXL) — The Buy One, Get One Free promotion for Sacramento’s 916 gift card program will continue up until Valentine’s Day. “Consumers who use this special promotion for Valentine’s Day gifts and experiences will also positively impact the local economy in meaningful ways,” said Valerie Mamone-Werder, the City’s project development manager responsible for the program. […]
Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator
By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Sacramento faces lawsuit over homeless camps, farmworkers eligible for $600, Amador Co wine tasting room fire
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
That time Northern California had a near nuclear accident
(KTXL) — The Sacramento region has a rich history of United States Air Force aviation, but on a Tuesday in 1961 that history turned dark as an aircraft armed with nuclear bombs crashed in Sutter County. Following World War II the United States Air Force was looking to add a modern bomber to its fleet […]
California town ravaged by fire, rebuilding with new standards
PARADISE, Calif. — California, along with other Western states, is seeing larger and more destructive fires. The race is on to find workable solutions to minimize the risk to structures in a hotter, drier future. While work has been done to fight fires, and reduce actions and activities prone...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico has plans to clear out a majority of people living at the alternative homeless site
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is planning to clear out people from the alternative homeless site on Cohasset and Eaton road. The notice given out by the city says of the 45 people living at the alternative site, only nine are supposed to be there. The city will...
Forest Service asking people to stay off Mosquito Ridge Road
(KTXL) — Members of the public are once again being asked to avoid Mosquito Ridge Road near Foresthill as it remains mostly unstable and has areas of major damage, according to the United States Forest Service, Tahoe National Forest. On Jan. 7, the Tahoe National Forest announced that several miles of roadways and trails in […]
KCRA.com
‘Shot heard around the world’: How a global tech company’s move to Rancho Cordova could change future of region
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — This week's announcement ofSolidigm, a global leader in NAND flash memory solutions, locating its headquarters in the city of Rancho Cordova could instantly change the economic future of the region, according to some business leaders. "This is a shot heard around the world," said Barry...
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Sacramento, CA. - Given Sacramento's tight labor market and low unemployment rate of just 3.5%, many employers in the region are struggling to find enough workers to fill jobs. As a result, a lot of companies have been forced to hike pay considerably in order to attract employees.
Grass Valley man rescues lost woman from roadside
(KTXL) — The kind efforts of a Grass Valley man earned him recognition from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the family of the woman he saved. At around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jason Hunter, 25, was driving along Allison Ranch Road in Grass Valley and saw a woman “in her 80s” walking in the […]
khn.org
‘The Country Is Watching’: California Homeless Crisis Looms as Gov. Newsom Eyes Political Future
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Driving through the industrial outskirts of Sacramento, a stretch of warehouses, wholesale suppliers, truck centers, and auto repair shops northeast of downtown, it’s hard to square California’s $18 billion investment in homeless services with the roadside misery. Tents and tarps, run-down RVs, and rusted...
Dog dies in fire at North Highlands mobile home park; 4 people displaced
NORTH HIGHLANDS – A dog died after a raging fire at a North Highlands-area mobile home late Friday morning. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along the 5000 block of Jackson Street just before noon and found flames shooting from the home. Firefighters went to work quickly to protect the other homes in the area. Two adults and two children were displaced in the fire, crews say, and one dog perished. The Red Cross is now helping the family.Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
"It's a cesspool": Community meeting held in Fair Oaks to address growing homeless crisis
FAIR OAKS — Dozens packed a community room in Fair Oaks to find out how Sacramento County will address the growing homeless problem in their community.The elected official hosting the meeting said the many issues stemming from the crisis occupy 90 percent of his job.Lee Grichuhin worries homeless encampments along a canal in the Gold River area are a public health concern."It's a cesspool, and I see dogs and kids playing in it down by the river end," he said. "All that water is moving into the American River."Grichuhin understands solving the homeless crisis is a complex issue. He is...
‘She was family’: Thrift shop owners pay for funeral of unhoused employee that died
(KTXL) — This Valentine’s Day will be a hard one for thrift shop owners Alfredo and Martha Ochoa after the untimely death of one of their employees, an unhoused woman from Sacramento named Suki. She was recently hit and killed by an alleged drunken driver, and the Ochoas were informed about her death later by […]
KCRA.com
Yolo County’s new ‘vertical tiny home village’ to provide supportive housing for homeless people
DAVIS, Calif. — A one-of-a-kind project will soon open in Davis that will help provide permanent supportive housing for those in need and help alleviate the homelessness crisis in Yolo County. Paul’s Place, a vertical tiny home village, is set to open on H Street. The village is...
crimevoice.com
2 Sacramento Women Arrested on Grand Theft Charges
Originally Published By: Yolo County District Attorney’s Office. “WOODLAND, CA – February 7, 2023– Today, Sacramento residents Tavia PatriciaMarie Augustus, aged 27, and Patricia Ann Givens, aged 35, were arraigned on charges alleging grand theft. Augustus was also charged with false representation of identity to police officer. Augustus and Givens were arrested by the West Sacramento Police Department on February 2, 2023, on suspicion of organized retail theft.
Mountain Democrat
High-speed chase rolls into town
A motorist led El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover early Thursday. Barry Thurman, 39, of Stockton was allegedly driving at a speed of more than 90 miles per hour along Highway 50 at around 3:20 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull him over, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Thurman reportedly continued to drive at a high rate of speed, evading law enforcement until his vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Canal Street and Highway 50 in Placerville.
