Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Related
Will Nick Smith Play for Hogs today against Mississippi State?
We won't know until 5 p.m. about status of Razorbacks' star freshman guard.
bestofarkansassports.com
Ranking Davonte Davis’ 3-Point Shooting Among Most Surprising Arkansas Sports Stories
Earlier this week, Best of Arkansas Sports began a countdown of the 10 most surprising individual player developments over the past decade. We touched on a benchwarmer who suddenly became an NFL Draft pick, a baseball player who briefly turned into Babe Ruth and several other incredible turnarounds. However, those...
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas vs Mississippi State: How Nick Smith Jr Will Mesh with Hogs’ 3-Headed Monster
There is a renewed excitement surrounding Arkansas basketball after it took down Kentucky — while sporting the Slobberin’ Hog logo — for its second straight win at Rupp Arena, a program first. What has caused it to reach a fever pitch, though, is the seemingly imminent return...
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2024 rising star talks new Arkansas offer; more 2024, 2025 updates including 5-star to visit UA in March
LITTLE ROCK — Prospect profiles blowing up on a national level is always part of the annual landscape of high school basketball, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have jumped into the Marcus Adams, Jr., sweepstakes by offering the talented 2024 recruit a scholarship earlier this week. Adams (6-8, 200, small...
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas Football to Keep One-Third of Potential Super Seniors in 2023
One-third of the Arkansas football seniors eligible for a bonus year are taking advantage of it and will play for the Razorbacks in 2023. It was already known that quarterback Cade Fortin, who was recently placed on scholarship, would be back, but a UA spokesperson confirmed last week that tight end Nathan Bax, defensive back LaDarrius Bishop and defensive end Zach Williams would also return.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Opens Season at Rebel Kickoff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks head west to open the 2023 campaign on Feb. 10-12 at the Rebel Kickoff in Las Vegas. Arkansas will face Weber State in its season opener at 4 p.m. CT Friday, Feb. 10 at Eller Media Stadium. The Hogs will take on UNLV in Friday’s nightcap scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
bestofarkansassports.com
What Started as Contempt for John Calipari in Arkansas Basketball Circles Is Trending Toward Flat-Out Affection
Ten years ago – a touch more – Calipari was coming off a national championship with Kentucky in just his third season at the helm in Lexington. He’d already taken the Wildcats to an Elite Eight and a Final Four in his first two seasons. Ten years...
Former Huntsville school officials fined in relation to basketball team hazing
Two former Huntsville school officials are fined for charges of failing to call the child abuse hotline for students.
Northwest Arkansas Concerts: The Place To Be For Music Lovers
Are you interested in northwest arkansas concerts? You are in luck…Northwest Arkansas is a bustling and vibrant region that offers a variety of cultural and entertainment options for its residents and visitors. One of the most popular and sought-after forms of entertainment in the area is live music and...
kuaf.com
Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Nominees for '23
The finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame are in and winners will be announced in early March. Nominees includes Hugo's of Fayetteville, DeVito's Restaurant in Harrison, The Ozark Cafe in Jasper and Skyline Cafe in Mena.
Bentonville ranks high in USA Today poll for small-town adventure
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The city of Bentonville is one spot away from being named USA Today's Best Small Town for Adventure. Known as the "mountain biking capital of the world", Bentonville earned its spot on the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards' leaderboard with its unique location in the midst of the Ozarks mountains, famed biking trails and scenic lakes.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Three promoted to Community President
STUTTGART, AR – The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announces the promotion of three employees to the role of Community President, where they will oversee retail and lending operations in growing markets across the state. “A hallmark of a successful organization...
Realigning the NWA Razorback Regional Greenway
The City of Bentonville is excited to announce that the realignment of the Razorback Regional Greenway at I-49 is underway. Throughout the construction of the interstate, the Greenway has been cut in two, leaving many users unable to commute and ride recreationally between the northern city limits and many destinations in Bentonville. By working diligently with our partners at the Northwest Arkansas Trailblazers to design and build a new and improved greenway connection, the result will provide a safe, physically separated space for cyclists, runners, walkers, and all other trail users in Bentonville.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley could see snow today, accumulation is unlikely
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain and some snowflakes may fall over Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday morning. The greatest potential for wet snow is in Madison, Washington, and parts of LeFlore and Sequoyah counties. Accumulation is unlikely for anywhere except the highest elevations. Temperatures aren't likely to dip...
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Hulu announces new true crime series about Morgan Nick disappearance
Hulu has announced a brand-new true crime series called “Still Missing Morgan” about the 1995 kidnapping of then 6-year-old Morgan Nick from a ballpark in Alma, Arkansas.
Major discount retail store opening another new location in Arkansas
A major national discount retail store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening its newest Arkansas store location in Fort Smith, according to the company's website.
Tanglewood Lodge destroyed in fire; people pour out support
A fire destroyed Tanglewood Lodge on Beaver Lake Monday. Since then, hundreds of people have reached out to the owners on social media and over the phone.
KTLO
Springdale woman sentenced to over 11 years for drug trafficking
FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale woman was sentenced Thursday to 137 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
Walmart to close first pickup, delivery-only location in Bentonville
The first Walmart pickup and delivery-only location on Dodson Road in Bentonville is shutting down Feb. 17.
Comments / 0