The City of Bentonville is excited to announce that the realignment of the Razorback Regional Greenway at I-49 is underway. Throughout the construction of the interstate, the Greenway has been cut in two, leaving many users unable to commute and ride recreationally between the northern city limits and many destinations in Bentonville. By working diligently with our partners at the Northwest Arkansas Trailblazers to design and build a new and improved greenway connection, the result will provide a safe, physically separated space for cyclists, runners, walkers, and all other trail users in Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO