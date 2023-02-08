ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas Football to Keep One-Third of Potential Super Seniors in 2023

One-third of the Arkansas football seniors eligible for a bonus year are taking advantage of it and will play for the Razorbacks in 2023. It was already known that quarterback Cade Fortin, who was recently placed on scholarship, would be back, but a UA spokesperson confirmed last week that tight end Nathan Bax, defensive back LaDarrius Bishop and defensive end Zach Williams would also return.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Opens Season at Rebel Kickoff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks head west to open the 2023 campaign on Feb. 10-12 at the Rebel Kickoff in Las Vegas. Arkansas will face Weber State in its season opener at 4 p.m. CT Friday, Feb. 10 at Eller Media Stadium. The Hogs will take on UNLV in Friday’s nightcap scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Nominees for '23

The finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame are in and winners will be announced in early March. Nominees includes Hugo's of Fayetteville, DeVito's Restaurant in Harrison, The Ozark Cafe in Jasper and Skyline Cafe in Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Bentonville ranks high in USA Today poll for small-town adventure

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The city of Bentonville is one spot away from being named USA Today's Best Small Town for Adventure. Known as the "mountain biking capital of the world", Bentonville earned its spot on the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards' leaderboard with its unique location in the midst of the Ozarks mountains, famed biking trails and scenic lakes.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Three promoted to Community President

STUTTGART, AR – The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announces the promotion of three employees to the role of Community President, where they will oversee retail and lending operations in growing markets across the state. “A hallmark of a successful organization...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas Outside

Realigning the NWA Razorback Regional Greenway

The City of Bentonville is excited to announce that the realignment of the Razorback Regional Greenway at I-49 is underway. Throughout the construction of the interstate, the Greenway has been cut in two, leaving many users unable to commute and ride recreationally between the northern city limits and many destinations in Bentonville. By working diligently with our partners at the Northwest Arkansas Trailblazers to design and build a new and improved greenway connection, the result will provide a safe, physically separated space for cyclists, runners, walkers, and all other trail users in Bentonville.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KTLO

Springdale woman sentenced to over 11 years for drug trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale woman was sentenced Thursday to 137 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy