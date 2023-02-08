Read full article on original website
Chamber Banquet Names Citizens of the Year
Billy Joe “B.J.” Mayer and her husband Richard were named. the 2022 San Angelo Chamber of Commerce’s Citizens of. the year last evening as the Chamber of Commerce hosted its. 107th Annual Banquet at the McNease Convention Center. The Annual Banquet is unique to San Angelo and...
“Dream of Steam” Railway Play Coming in March
Local residents will be able to step into history with the true. tale of how San Angelo got its depot in “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream. of Steam.” After successfully selling out most performances last. year, the historic play returns to the Railway Museum of San Angelo. in late...
