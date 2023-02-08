Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Former Panther Haason Reddick’s journey to the Super Bowl
(WHTM) — Haason Reddick has emerged as a star for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, and his journey to Glendale, Arizona for the Super Bowl is a remarkable ride that began at Haddon Heights High School in New Jersey. “We were standing in the middle of the field with the team just running some sprints […]
Jim McMahon recalls shock of getting picked by the Bears
In an interview with Jarrett Payton — son of Bears great Walter Payton — McMahon recalls learning that his first NFL snaps would not come in a Colts uniform.
Native Americans renew protests of Chiefs’ mascot
This Super Bowl protest is happening in a state where a quarter of the land belongs to Native Americans. The NFL has been emphasizing its collaborations with Native and Indigenous people based in Arizona.
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Hornets send Plumlee to Clippers, McDaniels to 76ers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have traded center Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers for point guard Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round draft pick, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Hornets also sent forward Jalen McDaniels to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a three-team deal with Portland […]
Comments / 0