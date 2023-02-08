Read full article on original website
Related
Khloé Kardashian Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ Now, A Plastic Surgeon Weighs In
Khloé Kardashian, 38, looked “almost unrecognizable” in new photos taken of her in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan.30. The U.S. Sun spoke with the plastic surgeon, Dr. Daniel Barrett. He said that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star ̶...
Kylie Jenner Shares Comparison Photos of Herself and Mini-Me Daughter Ahead of Stormi's Birthday
Kylie Jenner is marveling at the similarities between her and daughter Stormi ahead of the little girl's 5th birthday Kylie Jenner loves how much she and her daughter look alike! The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a side-by-side photo of herself and daughter Stormi, at around the same age. Though Stormi will celebrate her 5th birthday next month, the photo appears to be from sometime in her toddler years, where she wears a purple princess dress and a tiara. The close-up of Stormi's face is next to a sepia-toned photo...
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’
A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
'You Just Lost My Respect': Jennifer Lopez Dragged For Hanging With Kim Kardashian During Night Out
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and other inspirational ladies got together over the weekend to celebrate Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary."Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary 🤍," the "On the Floor" songstress, 53, captioned the picture on January 29. After posting a selfie, fans had some thoughts about Lopez and Kardashian's friendship. One person wrote, "Anytime there is a Kardashian it ruins the photo. I’m so over them," while another said, "You just lost my respect 😔 . Stay away from the kardashians."A third person fumed, "Kardashian. Good lord. The only one with no talent at the...
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
Marc Anthony & His New Wife Have a 31-Year Age Gap—Meet His 3 Other Wives, Including J-Lo
After nearly a year of being engaged, many “Vivir Mi Vida” fans are wondering: Who is Marc Anthony’s wife? The 53-year-old singer and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira married on January 28, 2023 according to Hola! Guests who attended the wedding in Miami included David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony’s brother, Bigram Zayas served as witnesses. The 23-year-old bride wore a wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav, and had “beautiful lace details and a long and voluminous tail.” The “Vivir...
Chrissy Teigen Skips John Legend's Grammys Performance To Dote On Newborn Daugter Esti At Home: Photos
EGOT winner John Legend was flying solo at the 2023 Grammys Awards on Sunday, February 5, as wife Chrissy Teigen decided she was more content at home with their little girl, Esti Maxine Stephens, who they welcomed last month."Happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here," she quipped that night in an Instagram post, which featured her cuddling the tot. "I cannot get up lol."Though fans were disappointed they wouldn't walk the carpet, they admired the proud mama for staying back, with one follower commenting, "❤️This is better...
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
Bustle
Travis Barker’s New Tattoo Is Causing Surprising Confusion Among Fans
In the two years since Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian moved out of the friend zone, she’s already inspired several of his tattoos. The Poosh founder also seems to be the muse for her husband’s latest ink, which Barker unveiled in a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, Jan. 21. The first snap features Kardashian as Barker kneels on one knee behind her, and then the third shows the tattoo on his upper thigh before the fourth give an up-close look. The tatt is presumably of Kourtney’s eyes, but several of the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram followers had different theories and interpretations.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Are Reportedly Dating Months After Playing On-Screen Lovers In Upcoming Thriller ‘Breathe’
Jennifer Hudson and Common have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level.
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
Miranda Lambert Shows Off Her New Wedding Ring (PHOTO)
Miranda Lambert began year five of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin with a new wedding band. The singer showed off a custom ring on social media, explaining that it was a gift from her husband. The couple celebrated four years of marriage in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. On Jan. 26, she shared...
Kim Kardashian Posted And Deleted A Few Things Last Night, After Kanye West Reportedly Got Remarried
A different approach for Kim.
Khloé Kardashian Breaks Silence On 'Brutally Unfair' Death Of Ex Tristan Thompson's Mom
Khloé Kardashian has paid tribute to the late mom of Tristan Thompson, Andrea, three weeks after her tragic death. On Monday, January 23, The Kardashians star honored Andrea on Instagram with throwback photos of the pair accompanied by a heartfelt message.Admitting that she has "been avoiding this" because she doesn't want to accept that Andrea is truly gone, Khloé wrote, "I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb." A PRECIOUS BROOD! THE KUTEST KARDASHIAN KIDS MOMENTS: PHOTOS"Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one...
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Confidently Shows Off Cute New Look After Dramatic Weight Loss — See Pics!
Work it, smoochie! Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is rocking a leaner look this year, debuting a slimmed down physique on Instagram.On Monday, January 30, the reality star posted a few snaps of her new appearance, sassily captioning the pics, "They say they don’t f**k with me, but i say they can’t f**k with me 😘!"The photos depicted the 17-year-old out on the town dressed in a red bodysuit and black pants, which she topped off with a light wash denim jacket. Thompson, who had her blonde locks straightened, added black and red sneakers, a tiny purse and some jewelry,...
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Elite Daily
The First Glimpse Of Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy Is Precious
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton! On Jan. 24, the “Stars Are Blind” star announced she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. She shared her new mom title on Instagram, posting a sweet image of the newborn’s hand holding her thumb.
Nicole Kidman’s Older Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Taller Now Than Dad Keith Urban On Outing With Sister, Faith, 12
Keith Urban, 55, recently had a fun outing at a grocery store with his growing daughters! The singer was photographed wearing a yellow graphic hoodie, black nylon pants, and white sneakers, as his oldest child, Sunday Rose, 14, who towered over him in height, and youngest, Faith Margaret, 12, walked beside him in the their own casual outfits. Sunday wore a light gray zip-up hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers, and Faith wore a light pink sweatshirt with matching sweatpants and sneakers.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jessa Duggar: Did She Just Confirm That She's Pregnant With Baby #5?!
Jessa Duggar just welcomed her fourth child in 2021. Most moms in her position would probably be thinking about retiring their uteruses, or at least waiting a long time before popping out another one. But Jessa is a Duggar, which means she was raised to believe that procreation is her...
Comments / 0