ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Driver plows bus into Canadian day care, killing 2 children

By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4Iqs_0khLjuws00

Police have charged a bus driver with first-degree murder after he drove his vehicle at a high speed into a day care center north of Montreal, killing two children, injuring six and leaving authorities searching for a motive.

Witnesses say that after Wednesday's crash, the 51-year-old driver, identified as Pierre Ny St-Amand, stepped out of the bus, stripped off his clothes and started screaming.

“He was just yelling; there were no words coming out of his mouth,” Hamdi Benchaabane said.

A neighbor who ran to the center in Laval, Quebec, said she saw children screaming and crying and watched a mother collapse.

St-Amand is facing nine charges including first degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm. He appeared in court via video late Wednesday from a hospital room and will remain detained.

A senior Canadian government official said the crash was not a terrorist act and did not pose a threat to national security. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The driver had worked for Societe de transport de Laval for 10 years. He had no criminal history and a clean work record, police officials and Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer said at two separate news conferences.

“As of now, we don’t know the motive for the crime," police spokesperson Erika Landry said.

Boyer said "there is a theory that it was an intentional act, but that remains to be confirmed by the investigation,

Laval Police Chief Pierre Brochet said authorities are interviewing the driver.

The dead children were both 4 years old, identified in the documents only by their initials. Six children were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, Brochet said.

The day care is located at the end of a driveway off a cul-de-sac. There is a bus stop on the cul-de-sac, but the driver would have had to veer off the road and head down the long driveway to hit the building.

“There were no signs of skidmarks ... He went directly into the day care,” said another eyewitness, Mario Sirois.

Sirois' wife, Ginette Lamoureux, the neighbor who ran into the day care shortly after the crash, said the driver was hysterical.

“His eyes were like popping out,” she said.

Benchaabane said he and three parents had to strike the driver in order to subdue him, before police cuffed him.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his office was “following the situation closely.”

Members of Parliament observed a moment of silence in Ottawa.

Wearing a hospital gown and in a bed, St-Amand was alert but unresponsive during his video appearance as the judge and his lawyer tried to get him to speak. He only nodded his head a few times when asked by his lawyer, Julien Lespérance Hudon, if he understood he was appearing in a courtroom.

The case returns to court on Feb. 17.

Neighbors described the suspect as a quiet, pleasant father of two young girls. One man, Thanh-Ry Tran, said his family got together with the suspect’s family a few times a year, and their wives would sometimes help each other in picking up or dropping off children. He said the suspect had never shown signs of distress.

Another neighbor, Nader Abou-Said, said he would exchange pleasant greetings with the suspect, and would often see him playing with his daughters in the backyard.

“How can you go out and play with your kids and then go kill kids?” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Police say good Samaritans stopped woman from kidnapping young child

A woman is accused of attempting to take a young child from a Walmart, and investigators say good Samaritans stepped in to stop it from becoming a kidnapping. Kimberli Jones, 50, of Blanca was arrested by Alamosa Police Department after witnessed say she tried to grab a child from a shopping cart at a Walmart on Feb. 9. According to the Alamosa PD Facebook post, it was just before 1 p.m. when officers were called to the Walmart in Alamosa in response to am attempted kidnapping. Investigators say the suspect, who was identified as Jones, was being restrained by people, whose quick actions kept her from getting away with the child. Police say they had also already reunited the child with their parents. Alamosa PD says this was an isolated incident.Jones was taken to Alamosa County Detention Center, and she faces charges for kidnapping, felony menacing, child abuse and disorderly conduct. 
ALAMOSA, CO
CBS New York

Jersey City kindergarten teacher found dead in Kearny

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found dead Tuesday.What was once a seemingly normal home is now a crime scene and memorial with mourners paying their respects."She was always happy. She loved kids. She became a teacher because she loved being around kids," said Christino Hernandez, the victim's brother.When 33-year-old Luz Hernandez didn't show up to work at Beloved Community Charter School on Monday, prosecutors say a welfare check led police to her Van Horne Street home. What they found inside led them to believe a crime had occurred."What can...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
BBC

Prisoners set to be held in police cells due to overcrowding

Prisoners are set to be held in police cells within weeks, as plans to cut jail overcrowding were put into action. Last year the government announced it had asked to use 400 cells, following a surge in overcrowding in male prisons and youth jails. The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has...
ABC News

Overturned pickup truck with 14 bodies found in Mexico canal

MEXICO CITY -- Authorities in northern Mexico say they have found the bodies of 14 people in an overturned pickup truck submerged in a canal. The civil defense office in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon said Wednesday that five Guatemalan identification cards or passports were found on the bodies.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

‘Dead’ man discovered alive — 8 months after being cremated

It was a case of mistaken die-dentity. A 36-year-old man in India dropped jaws after turning up alive and well eight months after he was declared dead and then seemingly cremated. The macabre caper began June 7 after Meppayur’s Deepak Balakrishnan Kandi disappeared, prompting the local police station to file a missing persons report, the Times Of India reported. An apparent breakthrough came on July 17, when police recovered a body from a beach in Kerala, which they identified as belonging to Kandi. The missing man’s family performed the funeral ceremony and cremated the body, seemingly providing closure to the saga. It...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS News

Police search for Texas mother who left her young children alone for 2 months

Police are searching for the mother of a 12-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy who were left alone for two months late last year in their house in Roman Forest, Texas. The mother, Raven Yates, is believed to be in the area of Mobile, Alabama, police in Texas said in a Facebook post. An arrest warrant has been issued with two counts of abandonment without intent to return, Roman Forest police said.On Nov. 14, 2022, the father of the 12-year-old girl called police when he became concerned the children were home alone, police said. The father, who lives in California, told police...
ROMAN FOREST, TX
New York Post

Animals falling sick, dying near hellish Ohio train derailment site

Animals are falling sick and dying near the site of a hellish Ohio train derailment last Friday which released toxic chemicals into the air, according to reports — sparking fears of the potential health impacts the crash could have on humans. Taylor Holzer, owner of a dairy farm just outside the evacuation zone in East Palestine, told WKBN several foxes he keeps on his property have become mortally ill. “Out of nowhere, he just started coughing really hard, just shut down, and he had liquid diarrhea and just went very fast,” Holzer told the outlet of one of his animals. He said...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
ABC News

Driver in strange Tesla crash apparently moved to rear seat

DETROIT -- Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board apparently have solved the mystery of why no one was found behind the steering wheel of a Tesla that crashed in a Texas two years ago, killing two men. The agency said in an investigative report released Wednesday on the fiery...
SPRING, TX
CBS Boston

Former Everett school superintendent convicted of indecent assault and battery

MALDEN - A former Massachusetts school superintendent was convicted by a jury Thursday of indecent assault and battery for inappropriately touching an employee in his office. Frederick Foresteire, 79, who led the city of Everett's schools from 1989 until his resignation in 2018 when the assault allegations first came to light, was sentenced to 18 months in jail with 90 days to serve and the balance suspended for two years. He must also register as a sex offender. Foresteire was found guilty of indecently assaulting the 41-year-old female victim multiple times in 2017 and 2018. The victim worked for him at the Everett Public School Administration Building, according to prosecutors. The allegations included that the defendant touched her buttocks on various dates in the School Administration Building where they worked. Foresteire took the stand in his own defense to deny inappropriately touching the woman. Foresteire was placed on leave by the Everett School Committee in September 2018 and announced his retirement several days later. There are two additional counts of indecent assault and battery pending against Foresteire, involving two other former female employees, according to prosecutors. The second case against the Foresteire has been set for trial on Feb. 15. 
EVERETT, MA
BBC

Watch: WW2 bomb goes off in unplanned detonation

The moment a World War Two bomb exploded in an unplanned detonation has been captured in aerial pictures. The footage released by Norfolk Police shows smoke and debris rising high into the air in Great Yarmouth. All Army and emergency service personnel have been accounted for, the force said. Work...
The Hill

Family of Tyre Nichols files urgent appeal with United Nations

The family of Tyre Nichols has filed an urgent appeal to the United Nations, requesting action “regarding the torture and extrajudicial killing” of Nichols.  “Today, we filed an Urgent Appeal before the United Nations asking it to condemn the tragic killing of Tyre Nichols, to demand transparency from the police department, and to demand that…
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Pittsburgh

Body-camera shows commander confront reporter before arrest

A cable news reporter pushed to the ground and handcuffed while covering a news conference had a heated confrontation with the leader of the Ohio National Guard just before the reporter was arrested, body-camera footage showed.NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest Wednesday after authorities said he was told to stop his live broadcast and then refused their orders to leave the news conference with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.Lambert said afterward that he was just trying to do his job.Body-camera footage released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol showed Maj. Gen. John Harris Jr., commander...
OHIO STATE
CBS Sacramento

DNA links man to 1981 murders of women: "Hiding in plain sight for over 40 years"

A Southern California man was charged Thursday with killing two women in 1981 after DNA evidence linked him to the crimes, prosecutors announced Thursday. Tony Garcia, 68, of Oxnard appeared in court but his arraignment was continued to Feb. 23, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.Garcia, a Navy veteran and former martial arts teacher, is accused of kidnapping, raping and strangling Rachel Zendejas, 20, in Camarillo in January 1981 and strangling 21-year-old Lisa Gondek in Oxnard in December 1981.CBS Los Angeles spoke with...
OXNARD, CA
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
209K+
Post
606M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy