Bonnie Raitt ‘Just Like That’ Meaning: Singer Shares Emotional Explanation After Grammy Win
Last weekend, many were surprised as Bonnie Raitt's song, Just Like That, bagged the Grammy Award for Song of the Year against some of the most popular singers today like Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Gayle, Harry Styles and more. Today, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer shared the emotional meaning behind her track.
Harry Styles BRIT Awards Performance: Pop Star Ditches Revolving Disc After Grammy Mishap
Last week, Harry Styles attended the Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to perform his massive hit "As It Was," but his backup dancers later confirmed that there was a big problem during the show. Today, the musician appeared to have redeemed himself at the BRIT Awards.
Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing
A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Roberta Flack Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Singer Can't Sing Because of a Health Condition
As Roberta Flack celebrates her birthday, let's find out what the iconic singer has been up to lately, considering she has been leading a successful career in the music industry for over 50 years!. Roberta Flack Bio. Roberta Cleopatra Flack was born on February 10, 1937 (1939, as per some...
Jennifer Lopez Pokes Fun at Ben Affleck After 2023 Grammys 'Happy Face' Meme Went Viral
Jennifer Lopez poked fun at her husband, Ben Affleck, after his "happy face" meme at the 2023 Grammys went viral. Lopez offered full support to Affleck and his upcoming movie, "AIR," by sharing its first trailer. The film premiered the first look on Thursday, and the actress-singer shared a preview of it on her Instagram page.
Burt Bacharach Tragic Cause of Death: Pop Songwriting Genius Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach was one of the most prominent and celebrated pop songwriters in the '50s through the '80s; he wrote numerous songs for some of the biggest artists during those decades. He was the genius behind "I Say A Little Prayer," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," "Raindrops...
Complete BRITs 2023 Winners Revealed: Harry Styles Swept All 4 Awards!
The 2023 BRIT Awards Winners were finally revealed!. On British Music's Biggest Night, Harry Styles emerged as the biggest winner of the night. Styles was also the most triumphant artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards winning Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. On the other hand, Beyonce,...
SZA Named Woman of the Year by Billboard: Here's All the 'Kill Bill' Singer's Milestones
SZA is on the top of the world. Her long-awaited sophomore studio album 'SOS' is a major success, her music is topping the charts, and everyone is obsessed with "Kill Bill." So it's simply a no-brainer that SZA was named this year's Woman of the Year by Billboard. "Since she...
Jessie Ware NEW Album 2023 Release Date: Pop Star Drops NEW Song to Hype Fans Even More!
Jessie Ware is back! After years of waiting, fans can finally hear new music from the british pop star as she announced the release of her upcoming album. To hype her supporters even more, she dropped a new single; when is the release date of her next record?. Taking to...
Billboard Crowns Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z As Greatest Rappers of All Time
In celebration of the 50th Year of the Hiphop genre, Billboard has rolled out a list of the 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time, with each week unveiling ten rappers at a time. Now, in the most recent list, the Billboard Greatest Rappers of All Time hailed Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z as the best female and male rappers, respectively.
Britney Spears Family Afraid That Pop Star 'Would Die' Leading Them to Host an Intervention [REPORT]
Britney Spears' closest friends and family have been scared over the pop star's recent behavior and are afraid that "she would die" leading them to host an intervention, but failed to do so; why did their plans get canceled?. According to a report by a news outlet, the musician, who...
Benoit David Shares Heartbreaking Reason Why He Quit Yes in 2012
Benoit David opened up about leaving Yes in 2012 and the "breaking point" that caused him to make the decision. David first joined Yes after receiving a call from the band's founding bassist, Chris Squire, after Jon Anderson suffered vocal issues in 2008. Unfortunately, he left for a "similar" reason he was initially unaware of.
DJ Khaled Switching Careers?: Music Producer Lands THIS Role at Universal Music Group
DJ Khaled is starting a new era this 2023 as he's leaving his previous record label to sign with a new company where he'll release new music in the future. In addition, the producer also appears to venture out into other creative fields as he landed a position at Universal Music Group.
Louis Tomlinson 'All Those Voices' Documentary: Release Date, Details, More!
Louis Tomlinson is giving his fans a peek at his intimate journey toward stardom in his upcoming new documentary film, "All of Those Voices." The former One Direction star is ready to bear it all and recount the experiences he had when he was working with the group until he went solo as an artist.
Sheryl Crow Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Take a Look at the Singer's New Family Life with Her Sons
As Sheryl Crow turns a year older today, she celebrates the milestones she has achieved in her music career, and the fulfillment she gets in becoming a mother, as she becomes complete both in her professional and personal lives. Sheryl Crow Bio. Sheryl Suzanne Crow was born on February 11,...
Paramore ‘This Is Why’ Immersive Experience in LA: Here’s How to Get FREE Tickets [DETAILS]
Aside from releasing new music, Paramore is set to surprise fans even more as they announced an immersive experience in California that will take place the day after their new record drops. The bigger news is the event is free! Check out below how to get tickets. Taking to their...
Patti LaBelle Declares She's Back in the Dating Game: 'I'm Too Good to be Solo!'
Patti LaBelle isn't slowing down any time soon-she's ready to head out for dates and perform at the Super Bowl Festival in Mesa Arts Center. At 78 years old, the Godmother of Soul is single and definitely read to mingle following her split from her ex-husband of 32 years. She...
Lady Gaga Act At 2014 SXSW Receives Heat Again After Sam Smith's 'Satanic' Grammy Performance
Social media users are discussing Lady Gaga's controversial SXSW 2014 performance with Sam Smith and Kim Petras' alleged "satanic" performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Both performances are being compared and condemned for their disturbing acts. Online videos of Lady Gaga's performance have gone viral, showing Millie Brown, a performance...
Kiernan AKA Forbes Dead: Rapper Gunned Down Moments Before Performance
Beloved South African rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was fatally shot before his performance last Friday night, February 10, 1999.,. Forbes was spotted at a restaurant in Durban, South Africa. The rapper's family confirmed AKA's death of their son in a Tweet posted on Forbes' official Twitter account. "It is with...
