Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing

A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
Jennifer Lopez Pokes Fun at Ben Affleck After 2023 Grammys 'Happy Face' Meme Went Viral

Jennifer Lopez poked fun at her husband, Ben Affleck, after his "happy face" meme at the 2023 Grammys went viral. Lopez offered full support to Affleck and his upcoming movie, "AIR," by sharing its first trailer. The film premiered the first look on Thursday, and the actress-singer shared a preview of it on her Instagram page.
Complete BRITs 2023 Winners Revealed: Harry Styles Swept All 4 Awards!

The 2023 BRIT Awards Winners were finally revealed!. On British Music's Biggest Night, Harry Styles emerged as the biggest winner of the night. Styles was also the most triumphant artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards winning Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. On the other hand, Beyonce,...
Billboard Crowns Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z As Greatest Rappers of All Time

In celebration of the 50th Year of the Hiphop genre, Billboard has rolled out a list of the 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time, with each week unveiling ten rappers at a time. Now, in the most recent list, the Billboard Greatest Rappers of All Time hailed Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z as the best female and male rappers, respectively.
Benoit David Shares Heartbreaking Reason Why He Quit Yes in 2012

Benoit David opened up about leaving Yes in 2012 and the "breaking point" that caused him to make the decision. David first joined Yes after receiving a call from the band's founding bassist, Chris Squire, after Jon Anderson suffered vocal issues in 2008. Unfortunately, he left for a "similar" reason he was initially unaware of.
Louis Tomlinson 'All Those Voices' Documentary: Release Date, Details, More!

Louis Tomlinson is giving his fans a peek at his intimate journey toward stardom in his upcoming new documentary film, "All of Those Voices." The former One Direction star is ready to bear it all and recount the experiences he had when he was working with the group until he went solo as an artist.
Kiernan AKA Forbes Dead: Rapper Gunned Down Moments Before Performance

Beloved South African rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was fatally shot before his performance last Friday night, February 10, 1999.,. Forbes was spotted at a restaurant in Durban, South Africa. The rapper's family confirmed AKA's death of their son in a Tweet posted on Forbes' official Twitter account. "It is with...

