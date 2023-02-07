Multi-stream guru De’Andre L. Rucker’s is an outstanding force for those seeking to find wealth and sustainability in the world of entrepreneurship. Rucker is a devoted Father of eleven beautiful children, a philanthropist, serial entrepreneur, motivational speaker, real estate guru, overcomer and a man that will never take the word “No” for an answer. He is an incredible talent who is not afraid to motivate and spill his tea on finding victory in business and life. Rucker’s driving force behind his entrepreneurship successes is the continuous spirit of creating opportunities that were once told he would never obtain.

6 DAYS AGO