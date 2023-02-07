ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sheenmagazine.com

Black Millionaire & Philanthropist De’Andre L. Rucker Has The Formula For Success

Multi-stream guru De’Andre L. Rucker’s is an outstanding force for those seeking to find wealth and sustainability in the world of entrepreneurship. Rucker is a devoted Father of eleven beautiful children, a philanthropist, serial entrepreneur, motivational speaker, real estate guru, overcomer and a man that will never take the word “No” for an answer. He is an incredible talent who is not afraid to motivate and spill his tea on finding victory in business and life. Rucker’s driving force behind his entrepreneurship successes is the continuous spirit of creating opportunities that were once told he would never obtain.
accesslifthandlers.com

German construction equipment sector’s positive end to 2022

The German construction equipment sector grew by 3% in 2022, according to trade association VDMA. At a recent meeting of its Construction Equipment Specialist Group in Frankfurt, the organisation, which represents some 3,500 mechanical and plant engineering companies, said that, in nominal terms, the industry reached a new record last year.
Fortune

Middle managers embrace wokeness because it increases their influence and job security, new paper says

Middle managers might be using “wokeness” to climb the ladder at work and keep their jobs during tough times, according to a new paper. “We suggest that going woke is an emergent strategy that is largely shaped by middle managers,” wrote Nicolai Foss, a strategy professor at Copenhagen Business School, and Peter Klein, an entrepreneurship and corporate innovation professor at Baylor University. “Wokeness arises from middle managers and support personnel using their delegated responsibility and specialist status to engage in woke internal advocacy, which may increase their influence and job security.”
accesslifthandlers.com

Dinolift appoints new UK distributor

Dinolift has appointed CPL as its new distributor in the UK. The company, which is part of the France-based Klubb Group, will be responsible for sales and customer support of Dino trailer mounted MEWPs, lightweight 4x4 boom lifts and spiders. CPL, which has been operating since 2011, is a leading...
ffnews.com

90% of Employees Find Pension to Be the Most Important Work

Retaining talent during a recession can be a difficult task for any organisation. With economic uncertainty and financial hardships, many employees may be looking for new job opportunities or considering leaving their current positions.4 in 10 employees plan to quit their role in the next 12 months, including 35% of workers who have held their current position for less than a year.
smallbiztrends.com

What Does the Future of Work Look Like?

With ongoing uncertainty throughout the economies of the U.S. and rest of the world, it is becoming increasingly important for business owners to understand their workforce and trends in the workplace. What Does the Future of Work Look Like?. Luckily some excellent insight into the future of work has been...
rolling out

INROADS CEO Forest Harper Jr. is leading the way for diverse talent solutions

Press play above to watch CEO-to-CEO with rolling out CEO Munson Steed and INROADS, Inc. president and CEO Forest Harper, Jr. Forest Harper, Jr. is the president and CEO of INROADS, Inc., the world’s leading nonprofit organization for diverse talent solutions in corporate America. Among the many services provided by INROADS is the provision of salaried corporate and government internships and corporate and community leadership development for underrepresented leaders.
DELCO.Today

Leading Humanely Through Change: 3 Keys to Transition and Thrive

Processing change can be difficult in the best of times, but the last few years have presented enormous challenges and substantial change in many aspects of our personal and professional lives. With so much change happening outside of people’s control, what can leaders do to help their teams, organizations, and...
US News and World Report

Column-Tight Jobs Market? AI Meets Worker Shortage :Mike Dolan

LONDON (Reuters) - The two investment obsessions of the year so far - artificial intelligence and super-tight labour markets - meet head on. If the hype about the former is to be believed, concern about the inflationary impact of the latter should be well wide of the mark. If only they were so perfectly aligned.
dcd.com

Boosting Housing Production is Best Way to Ease the Affordability Crisis

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) today commended Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Ranking Member Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and their fellow committee members for making housing the focus of the panel’s first hearing of the new Congress and recognizing that market-based solutions are needed to boost the production of affordable housing and ease the nation’s housing affordability crisis.
highways.today

Effective steps to get a Construction Line of Credit in 2023

Effective steps to get a Construction Line of Credit in 2023. Business lines of credit are a flexible capital source you can draw from on an as-needed basis for expenses and opportunities that come your way. Entrepreneurs leverage this type of financing across all sectors of our economy, but they’re especially advantageous for those operating within the construction industry.
freightwaves.com

Broker trade group renews double-brokering debate with new white paper

The leading trade group representing the brokerage industry is diving anew into the double-brokering issue. In a white paper recently distributed to its members, the Transportation Intermediaries Association focuses to a large degree on instruction and precaution as well as advocacy. Double brokering has multiple definitions. But it has a...
