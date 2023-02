NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's tennis team split a doubleheader on Friday at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center as they fell 5-2 to Auburn and rebounded to defeat Norfolk State 7-0. In the Auburn match, the guests took the doubles point winning the last two matches. ODU got the first win at line three as Francois Le Tallec and Cosme Rolland De Ravel defeated Tyler Stice and Alejandro Moreno 6-0.

