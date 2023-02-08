ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man injured in Antioch shooting

License plate readers will be watching for crime …. After years of debate, Metro Council voted to launch a six-month license plate reader (LPR) pilot program last December. Those LPRs will be installed throughout Davidson County in the coming weeks. 2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, …
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1st newborn surrendered in KY Safe Haven Baby Box

There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix, and the newly acquired Anne. She will be making her debut to the public in the future. TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

What you need to know about eviction in Middle Tennessee

In July 2021, pandemic-era eviction protections ended in Nashville. Since then, state and federal sources of rent assistance have dried up, and this December eviction filings in Nashville were 70% higher than they were before the pandemic. To understand what happens when a person is evicted and how it impacts...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pharmacists upset with misinformation

Canopy at Memphis riverside park named after Tyre …. A charitable foundation on Friday named a canopy at a Memphis park for Tyre Nichols, who died last month after he was brutally beaten by officers in a case that has intensified calls for police reform and led to emotional tributes in this Mississippi River city and around the country.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Missing student found dead in cornfield

Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday. A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby. Baby Boxes are normally installed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
OnlyInYourState

Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Seafood In Tennessee

Granny Fishes House in Wartrace, Tennessee, may be off the beaten path — but everyone who dines there would agree it’s worth the effort. This restaurant specializes in seafood, but also has quite a diverse menu. Add to that a heaping side of Southern hospitality, and get ready to discover your new favorite Tennessee restaurant!
WARTRACE, TN
Lauren Barton

The safest cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state full of history and local charm. It's home to a 42-foot statue of Pallas Athene, Knoxville's Sunsphere, Dolly Parton, and Taylor Swift. Regardless of if you're planning to travel to this state or if you're already a local, one thing that you should know about is the violent crime rate and which cities are safe.
TENNESSEE STATE

