WSMV
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
These are the top concerns for Tennessee parents in 2023, poll finds
Tennessee parents are becoming increasingly concerned about school quality and mental health, according to a poll conducted by the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy.
Things ‘left unsaid’: Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one.
denver7.com
Tennessee jail training inmates to become barbers when they're released
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The barbershop at a jail in Tennessee is both a place to get a haircut and a classroom. The state requires someone to train for 1,500 hours in a registered barber school before they can take the master barber exam. In Davidson County's Male Correctional...
WKRN
Man injured in Antioch shooting
License plate readers will be watching for crime …. After years of debate, Metro Council voted to launch a six-month license plate reader (LPR) pilot program last December. Those LPRs will be installed throughout Davidson County in the coming weeks. 2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, …
WSMV
Nashville program saving money for landlords, renters at risk for eviction
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pilot program helping renters who are at risk for eviction has saved renters and landlords more than $600,000 in three months, the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland said Thursday. The Legal Aid Society co-hosted an open house with Conexión Américas, informing...
WKRN
1st newborn surrendered in KY Safe Haven Baby Box
There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix, and the newly acquired Anne. She will be making her debut to the public in the future. TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …
fox17.com
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
wpln.org
What you need to know about eviction in Middle Tennessee
In July 2021, pandemic-era eviction protections ended in Nashville. Since then, state and federal sources of rent assistance have dried up, and this December eviction filings in Nashville were 70% higher than they were before the pandemic. To understand what happens when a person is evicted and how it impacts...
He's broken into nine homes in Nashville. Police are asking the public for help.
Metro Nashville Police Department officials said they haven’t been able to track down 41-year-old Ronald McKnight, and they’re hoping the public can help.
wpln.org
TennCare uses scare tactics and aggressive enforcement to root out fraud. With millions spent, the agency has little to show for it.
Life was upended for LaShonia Ingram of Memphis over the last year, and a shadow still follows her around. Search her name online, and the first result includes the words “fraud” and “most wanted.”. “It was horrible. I couldn’t get a job,” the 42-year-old mother says. “All...
‘She’s worth it’: Dog owner travels from Illinois after thief takes off in car with goldendoodle in backseat
A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a thief stole their car and drove all the way from Mansfield, Illinois.
WKRN
Pharmacists upset with misinformation
Canopy at Memphis riverside park named after Tyre …. A charitable foundation on Friday named a canopy at a Memphis park for Tyre Nichols, who died last month after he was brutally beaten by officers in a case that has intensified calls for police reform and led to emotional tributes in this Mississippi River city and around the country.
fox17.com
West Nashville homeowner says man was trying to get inside her home in broad daylight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeowner says a man tried to get inside her West Nashville home in broad daylight. Neighbors say the area surrounding Love Circle Park is usually very quiet, but after neighbors saw a video on Nextdoor, they say they are going to add more security.
wvlt.tv
Urgent need for Middle Tennessee families to consider fostering a child
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The time for Tennesseans to step up and take action is now. That’s the message from an area nonprofit working with the state to find loving homes for foster children in Tennessee. “We have families in Tennessee who need to step up and say, ‘We’re...
WKRN
Missing student found dead in cornfield
Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
wvlt.tv
First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday. A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby. Baby Boxes are normally installed...
OnlyInYourState
Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Seafood In Tennessee
Granny Fishes House in Wartrace, Tennessee, may be off the beaten path — but everyone who dines there would agree it’s worth the effort. This restaurant specializes in seafood, but also has quite a diverse menu. Add to that a heaping side of Southern hospitality, and get ready to discover your new favorite Tennessee restaurant!
The safest cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a beautiful state full of history and local charm. It's home to a 42-foot statue of Pallas Athene, Knoxville's Sunsphere, Dolly Parton, and Taylor Swift. Regardless of if you're planning to travel to this state or if you're already a local, one thing that you should know about is the violent crime rate and which cities are safe.
Tennessee GOP introduces bills that would shake up Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For years, Nashville leaders have watched Tennessee’s GOP-dominated Legislature repeatedly kneecap the liberal-leaning city’s ability to set its own minimum wage, regulate plastic bag use and place higher scrutiny on police officers. Yet that simmering tension has only escalated this year as Republican...
