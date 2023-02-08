Read full article on original website
Authorities release cause of death in Detroit rappers investigation
Michigan authorities on Tuesday revealed the cause of death of three Detroit rappers who went missing after a canceled performance and were later found dead in nearby city."Members of the homicide task force are continuing to make progress on the investigation of the homicide of three men in Highland Park. It has been determined that the cause of death for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds," read an update from Michigan State Police via Twitter.MSP also said that "The investigation also has revealed that this was not a random incident. The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress...
Video surfaces of Armani Kelly days before he, 2 other rappers disappeared after canceled Detroit show
(CBS DETROIT) - It has been 12 days since anyone has seen Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker. Now, a Facebook live video conversation has surfaced where Kelly is seen talking with three men about coming to Detroit only two days before he went missing."I think it has to do with that video," said Lorrie Kemp, Kelly's mother. Kemp said, at one point, the men can be seen arguing about something Kelly said recently online. In that video, Kelly mentioned he was going to pick up "Jugg" before heading to Detroit to meet up with the masked men in the video. "You...
Georgia Woman Found Dead in Car Dealership Reportedly Killed by Hitman Hired By Ex-Boyfriend
A Georgia woman was allegedly killed at the order of an ex who is reportedly still on the loose. Courtney Owens, a 34-year-old woman who was found dead on December 9 inside the Snellville car dealership where she was employed, was shot by a man who was allegedly hired as a hitman by her ex-boyfriend and former business partner.
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Bodies Found in Abandoned Michigan Apartment Building May Be Missing Rappers
The search for three Michigan rappers who had been missing for over a week after their show in Detroit was canceled due to technical problems may have come to a tragic end. Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker, and Montoya Givens, went missing over a week ago after their show in Detroit was canceled due to technical […] The post Bodies Found in Abandoned Michigan Apartment Building May Be Missing Rappers appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Michigan deputy under investigation after mother and her two children froze to death in field
A sheriff’s deputy in Michigan is under investigation over his response to a call about a mother and her children who later froze to death in a field. Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle, nine, and Malik, three, were found dead on Sunday in a field near Pontiac after wandering around the area for three days — the children only wearing sweatshirts and wrapped in bed sheets. Cannady, who police say was suffering a mental health episode, had reportedly ordered her three kids to hide from police and sleep in the field. Her 10-year-old daughter was the only...
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting
CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
Prosecutors sought 33 years to life, but Mongols biker who killed cop may be freed by March
David Martinez, who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter charges, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being behind bars for over eight years.
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.
In Milwaukee, a 10-year-old kid has been charged as an adult in relation to his mother's murder. Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) The child, whose identity is being withheld owing to his juvenile age, is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Quiana Mann, because she refused to order him a virtual reality headgear from Amazon.
Ohio man dies after being shot by police as he was cleaning out late grandmother's apartment
An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old Ohio man died Tuesday, a day after he was shot by police who believed he was a burglary suspect, as, his family says, he was cleaning out his late grandmother's home. Joe Frasure was shot at early Monday in Wyoming, a city of...
Texas Man's Cellphone Location Data Led Police To Buried Body Of His Missing Girlfriend, Affidavit States
Ocastor Ferguson, a married man, was initially charged with kidnapping after his girlfriend Kayla Kelley went missing. He now faces a murder charge after authorities found her burned vehicle abandoned and her corpse in a shallow grave. Investigators say they used cell phone data to discover where a married man...
Stacey Abrams adviser said burning police car, smashing windows isn't 'violence' after anti-cop chaos
A top adviser at a Stacey Abrams-founded nonprofit defended Atlanta anti-cop rioters, saying burning a police car and smashing windows is not 'violence.'
Man found sleeping in strip mall parking lot tells cops he had 6 shots of tequila at Ferndale bar before driving
A 61-year-old Rochester Hills man is facing a drunken driving charge after police said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of a car in a shopping center parking lot.
Bryan Kohberger Was Having 'Intimate Meetings' With Police Before Murders
Kohberger was interviewed for a research assistant position with the Pullman Police Department months before the November 13 killings.
Police Investigate Viral Video of Arrest After Fight Escalates Between 3 Black Women and 74-Year-Old White Man
A viral video showing how police responded to a fight involving three Black women and a White man has prompted an internal affairs investigation in a Colorado suburb. On Jan. 21, Westminster Police Department responded to a call at a local Party City where three women in their 20s and a 74-year-old man were involved in a physical altercation.
Suspect in disturbing murder of grandmother found beaten, bound in NYC apartment is building superintendent
Lashawn Mackey, charged with the murder of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, found beaten, bound and gagged in her Upper West Side apartment, is an ex-con who worked at the building.
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at...
California Teen's Boyfriend Allegedly Stabbed Her To Death, Then Ran Over Her Body
Saraiah Acosta had been dating Devian Lewis on and off for the last two years. Police say he killed her last week, then led them on a high-speed chase before he was shot. A California teen was found stabbed to death and run over with a car, and police suspect her on-again, off-again boyfriend is responsible.
Missouri girl breaks free from man who tried to snatch her from front lawn: Police
An 11-year-old girl broke free from a man who tried to kidnap her while she was playing outside her Ash Grove, Missouri home, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
