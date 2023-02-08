(CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man in Florida was arrested Wednesday in Detroit.According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Rahming is accused of shooting 29-year-old Tracy Priester during an argument on Dec. 16, 2021, in the 6100 block of 10th Street in Bradenton, Florida.Priester was pronounced in a store parking lot on 53rd Avenue East after a friend who was driving him to a hospital pulled over and called 911.The sheriff's office says investigators learned Rahming fled to the Macomb County area and eventually tracked him down in Detroit, where U.S. Marshals arrested him.He is charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to Florida in the coming days.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO