ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 6

Patricia Parrish
2d ago

I totally agree with these mothers on capital punishment. They keep building more prisons, nice ones, for criminals that don't deserve a next meal. Firing quad, hanging, no blindfold, and I bet some of these awful people would think twice before killing. People don't mind going to prison. Free everything. But giving them what they want when asking for the death penalty. Absolutely not. Why should they be granted anything they want? Our system is totally messed up and it's not going to change unless we change it. I wish I were in politics!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Fla. man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend days after double murder acquittal

TAMPA, Fla. (TCD) -- Police have arrested a 25-year-old man they believe is responsible for fatally shooting a 22-year-old pregnant woman as her young son slept in the car. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Tampa Police announced they arrested Billy Adams nine days after Alana Sims was found dead with "upper body trauma" on the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in New Tampa. Police said Adams was "known to the victim."
TAMPA, FL
cbs12.com

Boy in box, cheer coach, and Lyft driver: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Cheer coach accused of having romantic relationship with student pleads guilty. A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said. Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
CBS Detroit

Florida murder suspect arrested in Detroit, officials say

(CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man in Florida was arrested Wednesday in Detroit.According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Rahming is accused of shooting 29-year-old Tracy Priester during an argument on Dec. 16, 2021, in the 6100 block of 10th Street in Bradenton, Florida.Priester was pronounced in a store parking lot on 53rd Avenue East after a friend who was driving him to a hospital pulled over and called 911.The sheriff's office says investigators learned Rahming fled to the Macomb County area and eventually tracked him down in Detroit, where U.S. Marshals arrested him.He is charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to Florida in the coming days.
DETROIT, MI
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy