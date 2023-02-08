The Order of Inca celebrated its 66th annual Mardi Gras ball on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Mobile Civic Center. The theme for the tableau was “Inca Tells a Story,” and the soiree opened with high drama as Snow White, portrayed by lovely Leading Lady Stephanie, was poisoned and brought into the arena in a glass coffin carried by the Seven Dwarves. Thanks to “true love’s kiss,” the princess was thankfully revived.

MOBILE, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO