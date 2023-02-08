Read full article on original website
Destin Log
Habitat for Humanity Walton County holds 60th home dedication
Habitat for Humanity Walton County Holds 60th Home Dedication in partnership with Warrick Dunn Charities Warrick Dunn Delivered Dream Home Surprise for Single Mom of Four. Habitat for Humanity of Walton County held its 60th home dedication on Jan. 24 for a very special mom of four. Unlike other home dedications, this dedication was held in partnership with Warrick Dunn Charities, and included a very special surprise by former FSU running back and NFL star Warrick Dunn.
WEAR
Glenn Miller Orchestra to play Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Glenn Miller Orchestra will be returning to the stage Monday at the Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola. A cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. The concert is open to the public. Base access will be provided for attendees.
niceville.com
Father-Daughter Dance is Saturday in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. – The 2023 Niceville Father-Daughter Dance will be held Saturday night at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Niceville. The 7th annual dance event is Feb. 11, 7-9 p.m., in the Life Center at the church located at 1200 Valparaiso Blvd, Niceville, FL 32578. The annual...
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE PARADE CANCELLED TODAY
The Mardi Gras parade that was scheduled to start at 1 PM today has been canceled due to weather concerns. UPDATE: Broussard’s is open with Hot coffee and the bar is open. Windjammers on the pier will be hosting a Mardi Gras’s party starting at 11 AM. All are welcome.
American Magic announced as Parade Marshalls for Pensacola Mardi Gras Grand Parade
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mardi Gras has announced The American Magic sailing team as Parade Marshalls for the 2023 Pensacola Mardi Gras Grand Parade presented by Publix. “We are thrilled that Pensacola’s biggest event is going to include American Magic as its Grand Marshalls,” Danny Zimmern, President of Pensacola Mardi Gras Inc., said. “While […]
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 2-11-23
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
Show Us Your Mardi Gras Gowns: Inca stages a resurrection
The Order of Inca celebrated its 66th annual Mardi Gras ball on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Mobile Civic Center. The theme for the tableau was “Inca Tells a Story,” and the soiree opened with high drama as Snow White, portrayed by lovely Leading Lady Stephanie, was poisoned and brought into the arena in a glass coffin carried by the Seven Dwarves. Thanks to “true love’s kiss,” the princess was thankfully revived.
Foley BBQ & Blues Cook Off shirt design winner announced
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A design by Foley High School freshman Brenda Garcia has been chosen for the artwork on T-shirts for the Foley BBQ & Blues Festival. Garcia is Mr. Wilhelm's sixth-period Art class. “Since Brenda has been in my art 1 class, I have noticed...
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT FRIDAY 2-10-23
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
WALA-TV FOX10
Eglin AFB to release weather balloons
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WALA) - The 96th Operations Group will release red weather balloons beginning Saturday and running through Feb. 20 from Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., Eglin Air Force Base announced Friday. The balloons will be released each day between 6:30 a.m. to...
WEAR
Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Team assists in devil ray research
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County’s Coastal Resource Team with Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism recently initiated and assisted a team of researchers in identifying and tagging devil rays in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the county, while installing three miles of sand fencing on Okaloosa Island in 2021,...
uwfvoyager.com
Ft. Walton Beach Weekend Event News: Feb. 10-12
This weekend is all about celebrating love, and the Emerald Coast is no exception. Come down to Ft. Walton Beach with your special Valentine and/or family and celebrate one of the many events being hosted in Downtown Ft. Walton!. Saturday, Feb. 11, 1-3 p.m. — Hoot and Heart. This...
Order of Inca has smallest crowd in 11 years: Mobile Mask
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Order of Inca rolled through downtown Mobile Friday night, however, the parade was a lot less crowded than previous years. Officials with the Mobile Police Department released the numbers for the Order of Inca parade, saying that a total of 8,396 people attended. The Mobile Mask said this is the […]
WPMI
City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has put an end to a decade's long tradition. The painting of the cannon at the loop is no more. As one of Mobile’s historic landmarks, it’s known to be decked out throughout the year, for things like breast cancer awareness, Distinguished Young Women, LGBTQ+ support, even high school football.
Why another bayside park is closing in Daphne
Lucy Jacobson has been visiting the small park packed with history, southern charm, and perfect views of sunsets over the Mobile Bay since she was a little girl. It’s a family tradition to visit May Day Park that she shared with her 9-year-old daughter, Sophie, on Wednesday. “It’s clean,...
floridapolitics.com
Frank White lands more major endorsements in Senate bid
Momentum continues for Panhandle Republican with backing from Patronis, Associated Industries of Florida. A Panhandle Republican continues to get major endorsements in his state Senate bid. Both Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Associated Industries of Florida are backing former state Rep. Frank White in his thus-far unopposed bid in...
navarrenewspaper.com
RECORD CROWDS EXPECTED THIS SATURDAY
Navarre beach is preparing for the 37th annual Mardi Gras parade that will be held this Saturday. Record crowds are expected as we should have a beautiful sunny day for the parade. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Fifth Confirmed Florida Strangles Case for 2023
A 16-year-old Quarter Horse in Walton County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on February 7 after developing purulent nasal discharge. Two other horses are exposed. The affected horses are under official quarantine. This is the fifth confirmed case of strangles in Florida for 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
