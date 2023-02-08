Andy Biggs leads mock impeachment hearing on Mayorkas off Capitol grounds

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
WASHINGTON DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJV BeltranWashington, DC
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
Related
AOL Corp
Don't tell anyone, but Democrats and Republicans agree on fixing Congress and have even been working on it
House Republicans who blocked Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership repeated a mantra during the four-day leadership fight that ended after several rounds of dealmaking: Congress is “broken,” they said. It can sound like a talking point, one that’s been recycled year after year to bash the...
Jim Jordan clashes with Democrats over subpoenas and whistleblower testimony
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) clashed with Democrats during a "weaponization" subcommittee hearing over whistleblower testimony and his use of subpoenas.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Presiding Over House Leaves Viewers 'Physically Ill'
The congresswoman performed as speaker pro tempore, a role that temporally replaces the House Speaker on the floor. She tweeted: "I could get used to this..."
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
A Third Republican 2024 Presidential Candidate Would Almost Guarantee a Trump Nomination - OPINION
With Nikki Haley expected to officially launch the start of her campaign for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, Donald Trump knows that each additional candidate after Haley will help his odds at a third nomination from the Republican Party.
Washington Examiner
Justice Clarence Thomas may have statue if Georgia GOP gets its way
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas may soon be in the running for a statue after top Republicans in the Georgia state Senate announced plans to revive a proposal to memorialize him on the grounds of the state Capitol. Efforts to create a statue honoring the first black Supreme Court justice...
Biden's FCC nominee was responsible for media leak that tanked bipartisan broadband deal
President Biden's beleaguered nominee for the Federal Communications Commission once played a major role in tanking a bipartisan deal on the agency's low-income broadband program.
Jim Jordan Was Made to Look 'Foolish' in Twitter Hearing: Kirschner
Some former Twitter employees were questioned on Wednesday by Republicans about allegedly colluding with the FBI to suppress the Hunter Biden story.
Senate Republicans demand more information on Chinese balloon from Biden administration
Republican senators are demanding answers from the Biden administration on its handling of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down last weekend ahead of a scheduled private briefing on the matter. Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Director of National Intelligence Avril…
Trump Laptop Reports Spur Calls for Republicans to Hold New Hearing
"Since House Republicans love to hold hearings over laptops, they should immediately hold a hearing discussing the #TrumpLaptop, lawyer Aaron Parnas said.
New arrests show why the coming MAGA house attacks on the FBI endanger law and order
The FBI’s crucial role in holding domestic terrorists to account has been proven in court repeatedly, as has the national scope of the threat.
Trump's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Explained by Roger Stone
Talk about Trump's ties to Epstein reemerged this week after the ex-president reshared a Truth Social post accusing Governor Ron DeSantis of grooming minors.
MSNBC
Mitch McConnell makes Rick Scott’s troubles quite a bit worse
Sen. Rick Scott isn’t having a great week. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden used the Florida Republican’s plan as an example of GOP radicalism, sparking jeers from Republican lawmakers — who didn’t want to be associated with Scott’s misguided agenda.
Washington Examiner
House Republicans shoot down firearms ban for Natural Resources hearings
House Republicans on the Natural Resources Committee rejected an attempt by Democrats to ban firearms from hearings. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), failed on a party-line 25 to 14 vote in the committee's organizing meeting. The panel's rules prohibited carrying weapons into the hearing room during the...
Republicans Bow Down to Twitter Chief at Hearing: ‘God Bless Elon Musk’
Several GOP lawmakers literally worshiped at the altar of the “Chief Twit” during Wednesday’s House hearing on Twitter “censorship,” thanking the lord that Elon Musk now owns the social media site. “I’m so glad you’ve lost your jobs,” MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene fumed at several former Twitter officials. “Thank God Elon Musk bought Twitter.” Other Republicans, citing Musk’s “Twitter Files” that accuse Democrats and government agencies of silencing conservatives, soon followed suit. “Thank God for Elon Musk for allowing to show us, the world, that Twitter is basically a subsidiary of the FBI,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) dramatically exclaimed,...
House GOP opens politicized-government probe with a Fox News-ready lineup
The panel's first witnesses included Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson, former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and a former FBI official.
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Republicans punish Biden for missing budget deadline with bill restricting appointee pay, travel
Republicans introduced legislation Tuesday that would delay federal funds to the president after a failure to meet the deadline to submit a budget to Congress.
Comments / 1