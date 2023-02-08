ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Andy Biggs leads mock impeachment hearing on Mayorkas off Capitol grounds

By Anna Giaritelli, Homeland Security Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Washington Examiner

Justice Clarence Thomas may have statue if Georgia GOP gets its way

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas may soon be in the running for a statue after top Republicans in the Georgia state Senate announced plans to revive a proposal to memorialize him on the grounds of the state Capitol. Efforts to create a statue honoring the first black Supreme Court justice...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Senate Republicans demand more information on Chinese balloon from Biden administration

Republican senators are demanding answers from the Biden administration on its handling of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down last weekend ahead of a scheduled private briefing on the matter. Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Director of National Intelligence Avril…
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell makes Rick Scott’s troubles quite a bit worse

Sen. Rick Scott isn’t having a great week. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden used the Florida Republican’s plan as an example of GOP radicalism, sparking jeers from Republican lawmakers — who didn’t want to be associated with Scott’s misguided agenda.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

House Republicans shoot down firearms ban for Natural Resources hearings

House Republicans on the Natural Resources Committee rejected an attempt by Democrats to ban firearms from hearings. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), failed on a party-line 25 to 14 vote in the committee's organizing meeting. The panel's rules prohibited carrying weapons into the hearing room during the...
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Bow Down to Twitter Chief at Hearing: ‘God Bless Elon Musk’

Several GOP lawmakers literally worshiped at the altar of the “Chief Twit” during Wednesday’s House hearing on Twitter “censorship,” thanking the lord that Elon Musk now owns the social media site. “I’m so glad you’ve lost your jobs,” MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene fumed at several former Twitter officials. “Thank God Elon Musk bought Twitter.” Other Republicans, citing Musk’s “Twitter Files” that accuse Democrats and government agencies of silencing conservatives, soon followed suit. “Thank God for Elon Musk for allowing to show us, the world, that Twitter is basically a subsidiary of the FBI,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) dramatically exclaimed,...
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.

