The District 6 Class 4-A basketball tournament has been set. All games will be played at Coffee County High School beginning Monday, February 13, 2023. At 6 pm on Monday, the #2 seed Coffee County girls will play #3 seed Franklin County, followed by #1 seed Warren County vs #4 seed Shelbyville. Coffee County and Warren County tied for the regular season championship. The Lady Pioneers won the coin flip for the #1 seed. The girls’ 3rd place game will be played at 6 pm Friday, February 17, with the championship game to follow.

COFFEE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO