PHOTOS – 2023 Trigg County Senior Night
Trigg County honored its senior basketball players and cheerleaders between games of Tuesday night’s doubleheader sweep of Caldwell County at Wildcat Gym. Recognized were cheerleaders Braelynn Johnson, Madison Kennedy and Alazah Reeves. Lady Wildcat seniors honored were Audrey Alexander, Tajah Grubbs, Kara Hyde and Olivia Noffsinger. Wildcats recognized were...
Courtside 2-10-23: One week to go
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s only one week left in regular season play for high school basketball in Southcentral Kentucky, and we had some great regional matchups including a few teams playing each other for the first time this year. Girls’ Scores. Final. Metcalfe County 43. South...
District 6 Class 4-A Basketball Tournament Schedule Set
The District 6 Class 4-A basketball tournament has been set. All games will be played at Coffee County High School beginning Monday, February 13, 2023. At 6 pm on Monday, the #2 seed Coffee County girls will play #3 seed Franklin County, followed by #1 seed Warren County vs #4 seed Shelbyville. Coffee County and Warren County tied for the regular season championship. The Lady Pioneers won the coin flip for the #1 seed. The girls’ 3rd place game will be played at 6 pm Friday, February 17, with the championship game to follow.
Hoptown Girls Save Best for Last in Win Over UHA
In a game of shifting momentum Friday at Hopkinsville High School, the host Lady Tigers closed the game on a 15-point swing to dispatch the Lady Blazers 72-58 and finish their 8th-District slate a game over .500. The Lady Tigers took control early behind 12 points from Kahtahvia Fleming. Her...
Lions and Tigers win in KY HS hoops
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boyd County needed overtime to beat Perry County Central while Paintsville got another win closer to the .500 mark. Here’s the highlights from both games from WSAZ Sports on Friday night.
Wednesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Walton-Verona boys edge Grant County
This game mainly meant deciding between the second seed when the two 32nd District rivals meet again in the district semifinals at Simon Kenton in a few weeks. The Walton-Verona Bearcats (17-9) earned it with a 49-47 win over the visiting Grant County Braves (21-6). Walton-Verona finished 2-1 in district seed play and Grant County finished 1-2.
Max’s Moment – Falcons’ Sharp 2nd in 100-Yard Backstroke at Region One
Fort Campbell’s Brody Sharp will be heading to Lexington for the state swim meet later this month after helping the Falcons to a 5th-place finish last weekend at the Region 1 meet at Hopkinsville High School. Watch as Sharp claims 2nd-place in the 100-yard backstroke in this Max’s Moment....
NFL turf donated to Jessamine County sports complex
While the New Orleans Saints aren't playing in the Super Bowl this year, there's a piece of Caesars Superdome in Jessamine County.
